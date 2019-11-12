75 Wedding Vow Examples That Will Melt Your Heart

Whether you're recently engaged and just can't wait to put your feelings down on paper, or it's the night before your wedding and you've procrastinated as long as you possibly can, writing your own wedding vows is not for the faint of heart. These words are some of the most intimate you'll ever pen. Not only do they represent the passion and respect you have for your partner today, but they also hold promises for the future.

But where do you begin? How do you sum up a love that will last a lifetime? If you find yourself unsure of how to write your wedding vows, samples from real weddings are a wonderful source of inspiration. This assortment of wedding vow examples for him or her offers everything from short sayings and traditional promises to romantic messages and religious wedding vows that are prime for personalization. It's not the easiest thing in the world to put your heart on the page, but with some time and reflection, you can do it.

Wedding Vows for Her

Some have imagined reciting bridal vows for years, envisioning family tearing up in the pews of a hometown church; others may be thinking about it for the first time. Either way, it's time to imagine what your own special words will sound like. Do you want to keep things short and pure or make your sentiments poetic and intimate? These examples of wedding vows for her range from romantic to religious and guarantee to give any bride a great place to start.

Short wedding vows for her

I love you with my whole heart with a passion that can't be expressed in words, only in kisses, glances, and years of adventure by your side.

I promise to be your honest, faithful, and loving wife for the rest of my days.

I pledge to honor you, love you, and cherish you as my husband today and every day.

Today I say, "I do" but to me that means, "I will." I will take your hand and stand by your side in the good and the bad. I dedicate myself to your happiness, success, and smile. I will love you forever.

You are my every dream come true, and I can't wait for the reality we get to build together.

I promise to be your guiding light in the darkness, a warming comfort in the cold, and a shoulder to lean on when life is too much to bear on your own.

Give me your hand, and I will give you forever.

You are loved more than any metaphor can ever try to express—my love, my husband.

I vow to always protect you from harm, to stand with you against your troubles, and to look to you when I need protection.

"There is no remedy for love," says Thoreau, "but to love more". Today and forever, I will follow his advice and seek my remedy in your arms.

You make me laugh, you make me think, and above all, you make me happy.

I promise to be your navigator, best friend, and wife. I promise to honor, love, and cherish you through all life's adventures. Wherever we go, we'll go together.

Romantic wedding vows for her

I choose you and promise to choose you as my husband every day we wake. I will love you in word and deed. I will laugh with you, cry with you, scream with you, grow with you, and craft with you. To be your kin and your partner in all of life's adventures is all I could hope for in the world. Loving what I know of you and trusting what I don't yet know, I give you my hand. I give you my love. I give you myself, the good, the bad, and the yet to come.

You love me in love and complete me in ways I never knew possible. From this day forth, I promise to listen to you and learn from you, to support you and accept your support. I will celebrate your successes and mourn your losses as though they were my own. I will love you, my husband, and rejoice in your love for me for all of the years of our lives.

Today, surrounded by all of your loved ones, I choose you to be my husband. I am proud to be your wife and to join my life with yours. I vow to support you, inspire you, and love you always. For as long as we both shall live, I will be by your side—for better or worse, in sickness and health, for richer or poorer. You are my one and only today and every day.

How lucky am I to call you mine? Your love and trust makes me a better person, each and every day. For all those times that we've been together, there's always been a mutual understanding that's only shared when two people love each other truly. You were there for my greatest challenges. You encouraged me to grow. You helped believe in myself and become the person that I am today. In your arms and by your side, I know I can do anything. I'm proud to call you my husband.

I'm madly in love with you, my husband. Not only do I promise that my love for you will grow with each day, but I promise to be your friend and partner every step of the way. I will be there for you, day or night, in richer or poorer, in sickness and in health. I trust, appreciate, cherish, and respect you. I promise to share with you my hopes and dreams as we build our lives together. You, my love, are my everything.

My husband, I invite you to share my life. You are the most loving, clever, and kind individual I have ever known, and I promise to always be in your corner. Together, I know we can do anything. I can't wait to work hand in hand to build a beautiful life together.

Religious wedding vows for her

I love you. I prayed that God would lead me to this choice, to you as my husband. I praise him tonight as his will is being fulfilled. Through the pressures of the present and the uncertainties of the future, I promise you and him my faithfulness, to stand beside you through all of life's experiences as you follow God.

In faith, honesty, and love, take you to be my wedded husband. I pledge to share with you God's plan for our lives together united in Christ. For better, for worse, in sickness and in health, in joys and in sorrows, until death do we part—I promise you all of this and more with God's help to strengthen and guide me as your supportive wife. I give you all that I have myself and my love. All these things I pledge to thee in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. With this ring, I seal my vow of love to you and pray I may fulfill God's place in our home.

My love, I give you this ring. Wear it with love and joy. I choose you to be mine. I choose you to be my husband to have and to hold, from this day forward. I pledge you my faithfulness to show to you the same kind of love as Christ showed the church when he died for her, and to love you as a part of myself. In his sight, we shall be one.

I love you, and I thank the Lord for the love that has bound our hearts and live together in the spiritual fellowship of marriage. I will love, honor, and cherish you always. As we enter upon the privileges and joys of life's most holy relationship and begin together the great adventure of building a Christian home, I will look to you as a partner and leader in our home as I have looked to Christ as the head of the church. I will love you in sickness as in health, in poverty as in wealth, in sorrow as in joy, and will be true to you by God's grace, trusting in him, so long as we both shall live.

In faith, honestly, and love, I take you as my wedded husband, to share with you in God's plan for our lives together united in Christ. I commit to you this day all that I am and all that I can love. I pledge to you, in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Before him I offer this ring as a symbol of my love for you and a symbol of unity. I pray to faithfully fulfill my place as your helpmate and to uphold you in prayer as I submit my heart to you. I pray to always be by and on your side and to always keep the presence of the Lord in our home.

Through all of the uncertainties and trials of life, I promise to be faithful to you and love you, so that together we may grow in the likeness of Christ. With you, I know that the home we build together will praise Him each and every day.

Wedding Vows for Him

One glance at your bride, and your heart is sure to flutter. Calm your jitters and help yourself be totally in the moment with prepared, personalized wedding vows that express your whole heart. If you're not sure where to start, take a look at these sample wedding vows for him. They're sure to give you an idea of how to let your fiancée and soon-to-be wife know exactly how much you care.

Short wedding vows for him

Give me your bad hair days, your long commutes, your burnt coffee, and lost keys. Give me your every day, and I will give you my love to make it all alright.

Today, I promise to be your navigator and sidekick in all of life's adventures. I promise to be your best friend and your husband. I promise you myself completely.

Your love gives me hope. Your smile gives me joy. You make me a better man.

When I am with you, everything else fades to the background. You flood my senses with joy. You are my life, my greatest gift. I'm so lucky to call you my loving wife.

My life is forever entangled with yours from this day on. My dreams are your dreams, and I'll build it all around you.

Forever with you simply will not be enough, but from this day forward, I vow to make the most of every moment.

Today I join my life to yours, not simply as your husband, but as your friend, your lover, and your biggest supporter. Let me be the shoulder you lean on and the companion of your life.

With this ring, I promise you that you'll never have to face the world alone.

I promise to be there to catch you if you should stumble, carry you over every threshold, and fall in love with you every day.

I pledge today to have all the patience and passion that love demands. In the laughter and in the silence, I'll be forever by your side.

I take you as mine, knowing and loving all of your strengths and faults, just as I offer myself to you as yours with all of my strengths and faults. I will be there for you in your times of need, just as I know I can turn to you when I need a guiding hand.

You're everything that I ever dreamed of and everything I will ever need. Our love for each other is heaven-sent. Today I vow to be here with you and for you, forever and always.

I love you more fiercely with every second that slips through our hands. With you, I can make the most of my days.

Romantic wedding vows for him

You have taught me that two people joined together with respect, trust, and open communication can be far stronger and happier than each could ever be alone. You are the strength I didn't know I needed and the joy that I didn't know I lacked. Today, I choose to spend the rest of my life with you.

You have made me the happiest man in the world today by agreeing to share your life with me. I promise to cherish and respect you. I promise to care for you and protect you. I promise to comfort you and encourage you. I promise to be with you for all of eternity.

I promise to love you for who you are, and for who you are yet to become. I promise to be patient and to remember that all things between us are rooted in love. I promise to nurture your dreams and help you reach them. I promise to share my whole heart with you and to remember to show you how deeply I care for you, no matter the challenges that may come our way. I promise to love you loyally and fiercely—as long as I shall live.

Do you remember the very first day that we met? I knew the very first moment I saw you. I knew we were meant to be together for all of our days. You have become my lover, my companion, and my best friend. There's no one else I'd want to build a life with. I get to have you by my side, my love and my wife, for eternity.

The sun smiles on us today, our wedding day, and how can it not. With our hearts beating together as one, our love warms the world. I love you with all my heart. You're my love, light, and soulmate. You're the person that keeps me singing, smiling, and laughing. I give you this ring as a sign of my love that's forever, eternal, and never-ending, like the circle in this ring.

My darling, it's with pride and joy that I take you for my wife. Together, we can weather any storm, no matter the season of our lives. I have found my forever partner. With you in my life, I could never be lonely again. I'm in awe of you, our bond, and our potential. I promise to remain in awe while I cherish you for all the rest of our days.

Religious wedding vows for him

I love you, and I know that this love is from God. I want to be your husband so that we might serve Christ together. Through all of the uncertainties and trials of the present and future, I promise to be faithful to you and love you. I promise to guide and protect you as Christ does his church, as long as we both shall live.

I take you to be my wife, before God who brought us together, to love and cherish you even as Christ loved the church and gave himself for it, to lead you and share all of life's experiences with you by following God through them.

In faith, honesty, and love, I take you to be my wedded wife, to share with you God's plan for our lives together united in Christ. And with God's help, to strengthen and guide me, I will be a strong spiritual leader for us in our life, for better, for worse, in sickness, and in health, in joys, in sorrows, until death do we part.

I love you and thank the Lord for the love that bound our hearts and lives together in the spiritual fellowship of marriage. I will love, honor, and cherish you always. I will love you in sickness as in health, in poverty as in wealth, in sorrow as in joy, and will be true to you by God's grace, trusting in him, so long as we both shall live.

I promise to love you above all others and to value you in my life as a precious gift. I look forward to raising our family and building our relationship under the care and guidance of God. I promise to stand beside you as your husband and friend in sickness or health, in times of prosperity and decline, in peace and in turmoil, as long as we both shall live.

In the presence of friends, family, and God, I take you to be my wife. I promise with divine assistance to be a faithful, devoted, and loving husband for all the days of our lives.

Funny Wedding Vows

Who says you can't be tender and funny at the same time? Add a bit of lighthearted fun into your wedding ceremony with a joke that's sure to make your partner smile. Whether you poke fun at one of your own faults or hers, funny wedding vows can add a glimpse of real life into a fairytale setting. Here are a few sample ideas to get you started.

I vow to always put you first, even during football season.

I promise to never keep score, even when I'm clearly winning.

You're the French fries to my chocolate shake.

When I say, "I do," I don't mean the dishes.

I promise to hire a professional, even if I really want to try to do it (and probably make it worse) myself.

I promise to continue to make your friends jealous of our amazing relationship.

I promise to unclog the tub, even though you are the only one of us with long hair.

I vow to take your hand when it's too dark, and the dog out when it's too early.

I promise to love you for eternity and to trust you with my credit card.

Wedding Vow Quotes from Books and Songs

Whether you have a favorite song that makes you think of each other, love listening to music together, or are avid readers, quotes from romantic works can be a great addition to your personalized ceremony message. These wedding vow quotes and passages are pulled from songs and books, and they may even make you feel like you want to sing along. Whether romantic, sweet, funny, or deep, these expressions will surely be memorable to you and yours.

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." – Emily Brontë, "Wuthering Heights"

"Because of you I can feel myself slowly but surely becoming the me I have always dreamed of being." – Tyler Knott Gregson

"I have for the first time found what I can truly love–I have found you. You are my sympathy–my better self–my good angel–I am bound to you with a strong attachment. I think you good, gifted, lovely: a fervent, a solemn passion is conceived in my heart; it leans to you, draws you to my centre and spring of life, wrap my existence about you–and, kindling in pure, powerful flame, fuses you and me in one." – Charlotte Brontë, "Jane Eyre"

"Will you share your life with me / For the next ten minutes? / For the next ten minutes / We can handle that / We could watch the waves / We could watch the sky / Or just sit and wait / As the time ticks by / And if we make it till then / Can I ask you again / For another ten?"– Jason Robert Brown, "The Last Five Years"

"Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be..." – Robert Browning

"You don't marry one person; you marry three: the person you think they are, the person they are, and the person they are going to become as a result of being married to you." – Richard Needham

"I hope you don't mind that I put down in words / How wonderful life is while you're in the world." – Elton John, "Your Song"

"I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." – Rita Rudner

"For you there'll be no crying / For you the sun will be shining / 'Cause I feel that when I'm with you / It's all right I know it's right." – Eva Cassidy, "Songbird"

"Love is old, Love is new / Love is all, Love is you." – The Beatles, "Because"

Wedding Vow Poems

Soon-to-be-weds hoping to capture the romance of the moment may look to loving poems for an iconic verse or phrase that represents their love. A poem can articulate what you want to say and how, whether with passion, sincerity, or humor. Whether you combine one of these wedding poems with a personalized vow or promise or you use these famous words to inspire your own, you're sure to feel the love in these romantic passages.

"Love"

by Roy Croft

I love you,

Not only for what you are,

But for what I am

When I am with you.

I love you,

Not only for what

You have made of yourself,

But for what

You are making of me.

I love you

For the part of me

That you bring out;

I love you

For putting your hand

Into my heaped-up heart

And passing over

All the foolish, weak things

That you can't help

Dimly seeing there,

And for drawing out

Into the light

All the beautiful belongings

That no one else had looked

Quite far enough to find.

I love you

Because you have done

More than any creed

Could have done

To make me good,

And more than any fate

To make me happy.

"Why Marriage?"

by Mari Nichols-Haining

Because to the depths of me, I long to love one person,

With all my heart, my soul, my mind, my body...

Because I need a forever friend to trust with the intimacies of me,

Who won't hold them against me,

Who loves me when I'm unlikable,

Who sees the small child in me, and

Who looks for the divine potential of me...

Because I need to cuddle in the warmth of the night

With someone who thanks God for me,

With someone I feel blessed to hold...

Because marriage means opportunity

To grow in love in friendship...

Because marriage is a discipline

To be added to a list of achievements...

Because marriages do not fail, people fail

When they enter into marriage

Expecting another to make them whole...

Because, knowing this,

I promise myself to take full responsibility

For my spiritual, mental and physical wholeness

I create me,

I take half of the responsibility for my marriage

Together we create our marriage...

Because with this understanding

The possibilities are limitless."

"To Be One with Each Other"

by George Eliot

What greater thing is there for two human souls, than to feel that they are joined for life—to strengthen each other in all labour, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in all pain, to be one with each other in silent unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting?

I'll Be There For You

by Louise Cuddon

I'll be there my darling, through thick and through thin

When your mind's in a mess and your head's in a spin

When your plane's been delayed, and you've missed the last train.

When life is just threatening to drive you insane

When your thrilling whodunit has lost its last page

When somebody tells you, you're looking your age

When your coffee's too cool, and your wine is too warm

When the forecast said "Fine", but you're out in a storm

When your quick break hotel, turns into a slum

And your holiday photos show only your thumb

When you park for five minutes in a resident's bay

And return to discover you've been towed away

When the jeans that you bought in hope or in haste

Just stick on your hips and don't reach round your waist

When the food you most like brings you out in red rashes

When as soon as you boot up the bloody thing crashes

So my darling, my sweetheart, my dear…

When you break a rule, when you act the fool

When you've got the flu, when you're in a stew

When you're last in the queue, don't feel blue 'cause

I'm telling you, I'll be there.

"Sonnet XVII"

by Pablo Neruda

...I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where.

I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride;

so I love you because I know no other way

than this: where I does not exist, nor you,

so close that your hand on my chest is my hand,

so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep.

"Song of the Open Road"

by Walt Whitman, from "Leaves of Grass"

. . . I give you my hand!

I give you my love more precious than money,

I give you myself, before preaching or law;

Will you give me yourself?

Will you come travel with me?

Shall we stick by each other as long as we live?

"The Privileged Lovers"

by Rumi