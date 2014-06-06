The 5 Most Common Wedding Guest Dress Codes Explained, So You Don't Show Up in the Wrong Outfit

Any well-mannered wedding guest takes special note of the wedding day's dress code and arrives outfitted appropriately — but with your own touch of personal style. The prerequisite to adhering to the dress code? Well, understanding the dress code. From black tie to casual, we're here with an easy-to-follow guide to the top 5 wedding guest dress codes that you'll most commonly see on the lace-adorned invitations. Because there's no time to stress when merriment and a celebration of love is to be had. Here's how to dress confidently for your next wedding.

White tie: There aren't many times in life when this dress code will be required of you, unless you're attending a royal wedding, perhaps? White tie attire is the most formal dress code and typically calls for floor-length gowns for the ladies and a black dress coat with tails and matching pants for men, as well as a white bow tie and gloves. White tie attire has been around for a long time, but is pretty uncommon for modern weddings.

Black tie: This is the most familiar formal dress code. Gents should dress in full tuxedos (possibly substituting a white dinner jacket in the warmer months), and the ladies should wear either elegant floor-length gowns or their most formal cocktail dresses. Since many of us don't have closets full of evening gowns at our disposal, this is the perfect time to consider using Rent the Runway to find hundreds of gowns for rent. Pull out your best jewelry, and don't be afraid to pop a red lip!

Black tie optional: This type of wedding is also referred to as simply "formal." As the name suggests, it allows a bit more flexibility than a black tie dress code. Men can wear tuxedos or formal dark suits, and women can wear anything from evening gowns to dressy cocktail attire. Want to straddle the line? Choose a long dress with a bit less structure and more color than a black tie wedding would require. Basically, you can get a little more fun with it.

Semi-formal: Also known as "cocktail," this is one of the most popular dress codes, and for good reason. It fits in with almost any wedding venue and is relatively easy for guests to abide by. A semi-formal dress code calls for suits for the men and cocktail dresses for the ladies. Since many women have a favorite go-to cocktail dress — little black dress, anyone? — it's a fabulous idea to wear the same dress for multiple events, paired with completely different accessories. You can also employ sneaky beauty tweaks, such as changing up from hair down to an updo, or a smoky eye to a bright lip color!

Casual: Likely the invitation will say, "dressy casual." (Don't get our style editor started on how confusing that term can be for guests.) Going to a beach, farm, or very intimate wedding? There's a good chance the dress code will be casual, but that doesn't mean jeans and tank tops are acceptable — unless otherwise specified, of course. We suggest at least a dress shirt and dress pants or khakis for the gentlemen, and a pretty sundress and wedges or sandals for the ladies.

Our last handy rules of thumb for all of the above dress codes? First, avoid wearing anything that is more than 50 percent white. Don't want to upstage the bride! Second, keep attire guidelines for ceremonies at houses of worship in mind. Third, some invitations might recommend dressing "festive" or (in cases of tropical weddings and the like) "on theme," which might mean to break out the bright colors and bold accessories in addition to adhering to cocktail attire.