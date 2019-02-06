20 Trendy Wedding Guest Dresses for Spring 2021
Chirping birds, freshly green trees, and a mailbox full of invitations are a welcomed sign that wedding season is officially upon us. If you’re like us and you’ve got more wedding invitations on the fridge than you do spring dresses in your closet, it's about time to start planning a few wedding outfits. Luckily, our favorite stores are full of looks we're sure you'll love. With all the modern floral designs, fresh ruffled looks, and color-blocked beauties trending this year, you’ll have more options than you’ll know what to do with for outdoor weddings ranging from rustic to backyard-chic. If you’re attending a classic city ceremony or an elegant ballroom affair, statement sleeves, sheer details, and sleek, silhouettes will have you looking on point and polished. So, send those RSVPs in and get to shopping.
BTFBM Casual Wrap Midi Sundress
BUY IT: from $18.99; amazon.com
This cute, comfortable, and effortless dress is available in 12 colors, so grab the one you love most.
Lulus Because of You Rust Orange Satin Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $68; lulus.com
Okay y’all—how gorgeous is this warm shade of orange for a beach wedding?!
SheIn Women’s Elegant Mesh Pearl Sleeve Pencil Dress
BUY IT: from $35.99; amazon.com
We are absolutely swooning over this dress that gives us modern Audrey Hepburn vibes.
Lilly Pulitzer Camilla Swing Dress
BUY IT: $108; lillypulitzer.com
You know you can trust Lilly quality, and the fit of this dress couldn’t be better for twirling on the reception dance floor.
Romwe Women's Ruffle Trim Sleeve A-Line Loose Swing Dress
BUY IT: from $21.99; amazon.com
This adorable dress comes in 16 (yep, 16!) color options. Since it’s so affordable, grab a few colors, and you’ll be covered all spring and summer!
Fraiche By J Colorblock Tie Waist Long Sleeve Dress
BUY IT: $99; nordstrom.com
Long sleeves and vibrant colors are ideal for a chillier springtime evening.
Lulus Soiree Season Light Green Satin Halter Mini Dress
BUY IT: $58; lulus.com
Just think of all the fun earrings you could pair with this high-neck, soft green dress.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Under The Sun Dress
BUY IT: $90; revolve.com
The gorgeous color of this simple dress will carry you from a spring wedding through the end of summer.
VFSHOW Women’s Elegant Vintage Cocktail Party Mermaid Midi Dress
BUY IT: from $29.99; amazon.com
This flattering cut comes in tons of solid color options, but we adore this floral for spring (groundbreaking, we know).
Fourteenth Place Tiered One-Shoulder Dress
BUY IT: $79; nordstrom.com
This breezy dress is so comfortable, you’ll feel like you’re wearing your favorite nightgown!
Grace Karin Women’s Off-Shoulder Cape Slim Midi Dress
BUY IT: from $30.99; amazon.com
This cape dress is the epitome of elegance, and it comes in 21 color options to fit your style and any season.
Lulus Soft Side of Love Peach Gingham Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY IT: $68; lulus.com
Every Southern girl needs a gingham dress in her spring wardrobe, and this soft peach shade is so lovely.
Lulus Opulent Lime Green Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
BUY IT: $75; lulus.com
This affordable dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go option for any occasion that arises. And we would be remiss if we didn’t mention that it has pockets!
KOH KOH Formal Short-Sleeve Cocktail Flowy V-Neck Gown
BUY IT: from $44.95; amazon.com
If you’re unsure of the dress code for a nighttime wedding, you can’t go wrong with a simple, long dress like this one! It comes in 14 colors, and the accessories opportunities are endless with such a simple silhouette.
ASTR The Label Women’s Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress
BUY IT: from $20.99; amazon.com
With 15 colors to choose from, this classic lace dress will undoubtedly find a spot in your closet.
Lulus Magical Soiree Lavender Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $78; lulus.com
This flowy maxi would be just as cute with heels to a wedding as it would with sneakers to lunch with the girls.
Pretty Garden Women’s Halter Neck Maxi Dress
BUY IT: from $25.99; amazon.com
This oh-so-flattering dress is one of the most popular on Amazon right now. The budget-friendly price tag and dozens of color options are enough for us to add to our cart.
Milumia Women’s Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Dress
BUY IT: from $38.99; amazon.com
We love the fun pleated skirt and relaxed fit of this classy dress.
1.State Wildflower Bouquet Dress in Gingham Floral
BUY IT: $109; nordstrom.com
This flowy frock combines two of our favorite patterns for spring in an effortless way.
SheIn Women’s Elegant Mesh Contrast Pencil Dress
BUY IT: from $36.99; amazon.com
The delicate sleeves on this flattering dress add just the right amount of pizazz.