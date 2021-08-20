Breathtaking Vintage Engagement Rings You Can Shop on Etsy
We all know that fashion is cyclical. Designs come in and out of style all the time. The same is true of engagement rings. With so many styles, cuts, stones, and metals to choose from these days, the process of finding a ring can become overwhelming. We adore the sentimentality of finding a vintage ring for the occasion. Whether you're hoping to one day have a family member's ring, or just enjoy the classic settings and quality that come with a vintage ring, there are plenty of shops available online to find affordable and beautiful vintage engagement rings.
We were curious to do a little shopping of our own and looked on Etsy to find a series of engagement rings that are timeless and affordable for every budget. There are a few things to look for when buying a vintage ring: A quality mark on the band signifies that it was made by a specific jeweler; the metal used for the band may show wear on the ring because gold and softer metals thin and change shape over time; and the cut and clarity of the stones will help indicate the quality of the stones used. Keep in mind that each vintage engagement ring will be unique, and you can take them to a jeweler after purchasing for appraisal and resizing needs.
Whether you're looking for a vintage diamond engagement ring or a vintage emerald engagement ring, we've found a variety of rings for every taste and inspiration. We even found a ring that dates to the 19th century. You'll find styles from Edwardian to Art Deco, and everything in between. So scroll away to shop, or window shop, and fall in love with these vintage engagement rings.
French Art Deco 1930s Ring
If you're the minimalist type, who still likes to play with color, then this ring is for you. We love the diamond cut imitation sapphire, and the regal style of the surrounding diamonds.
1930s White and Yellow Gold Art Deco Ring
The unique design of this ring will definitely catch everyone's eye. The engraving on the band also adds just the right amount of subtle detail.
French Edwardian Ring
This ring dates to the early 20th century and has an eagle's head stamped on the inside of the band. The mixed platinum and rose gold metals make the diamonds stand out in their settings.
19th Century French Edwardian Sapphire Ring
This ring reminds us of Princess Diana's signature stone. The rare quality of the sapphire also makes it a unique engagement ring stone.
Sapphire and Diamond Pave Ring
If you're looking for something different in your engagement ring, then this vintage ring may be the one for you. Alternating rows of diamonds and sapphires are embedded in a thicker band. The result: a statement that's still practical and easy to wear every day.
Bezel Solitaire Diamond Ring
A bezel setting is always a reliable and timeless piece. The raised band on this ring still gives the diamond the dimension that prong settings offer, without the extra height off your finger.
Vintage Princess Cut Ring
Everyone loves an elegant princess cut diamond. This silver band would fit perfectly next to a traditional wedding band or with an embellished band.
French Art Deco Solitaire Ring
This ring is truly an optical illusion to the eye! The raised prong setting for the diamond gives the effect that the diamond is nestled in the platinum band.
Five Stone Platinum Ring
We love the classic look of this ring. The five stones in decreasing size fit snug against your finger but is still a statement engagement ring.
Vintage Emerald and Diamond Ring
We love the way the diamonds complement the emerald in this vintage ring. The varying stone cuts also make it different from other rings that may include only emerald cut stones.
Diamond Cluster Ring
This ring truly is breathtaking. It shimmers from every angle, and it has a beautiful, subtle flower-shaped setting for the center diamonds.
Vintage-Inspired Art Deco Ring
If you want the look of a vintage ring, without the possibly high price tag, there are lots of shops on Etsy that offer vintage-inspired styles. We love the geometric look of this art deco ring, and you have the option to choose your stone quality and metal.