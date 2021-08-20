Breathtaking Vintage Engagement Rings You Can Shop on Etsy

We were curious to do a little shopping of our own and looked on Etsy to find a series of engagement rings that are timeless and affordable for every budget. There are a few things to look for when buying a vintage ring: A quality mark on the band signifies that it was made by a specific jeweler; the metal used for the band may show wear on the ring because gold and softer metals thin and change shape over time; and the cut and clarity of the stones will help indicate the quality of the stones used. Keep in mind that each vintage engagement ring will be unique, and you can take them to a jeweler after purchasing for appraisal and resizing needs.