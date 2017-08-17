The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues in Savannah

Make no mistake about it, manners matter below the Mason-Dixon. Proper etiquette is traditionally very important in the South, and weddings are no exception. Whether you're part of the bridal party, a wedding guest, or even the bride or groom, addressing these common faux pas will help prepare you for your next wedding event or celebration. We asked the authors of Being Dead Is No Excuse, Somebody Is Going To Die If Lilly Beth Doesn't Catch That Bouquet, and Some Day You'll Thank Me For This, Gayden Metcalfe and Charlotte Hays for their best tips on wedding politeness. The etiquette experts cover topics ranging from the proper protocol for serving beer at the wedding reception to the possibility of leaving someone at the altar. One of Charlotte’s biggest pet peeves? Wearing tuxedos to a daytime wedding – unless you’re the waiter. Join Gayden & Charlotte as they explain how to be on your best behavior at a wedding.