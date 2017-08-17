The Most Beautiful Wedding Venues in Savannah
Whitefield Chapel
Surrounded by Spanish moss and majestic oaks, it’s no wonder Whitefield Chapel is one of the most popular wedding venues in Savannah. This intimate brick building gives way to stunning arched windows, wooden pews, and gorgeous brick floors that will take your breath away as soon as you open its doors.
Photo by Mackensey Alexander Photography
The Mansion on Forsyth Park
Savannah history meets Southern romance in the halls of The Mansion on Forsyth Park. Nestled in the heart of historic Savannah, this majestic mansion plays the perfect host to large celebrations and intimate gatherings alike.
Photo by Izzy Hudgins Photography
Forsyth Park
One of the most recognizable squares in all of Savannah, Forsyth Park boasts one of the South’s most beautiful fountains and is lined with awe-inspiring oak trees. A much sought after space for all Southern brides, securing a date at this dreamy location is an achievement in and of itself, but boy is it worth it.
Photo by Apt. B Photography
Tybee Island Wedding Chapel
With seaside serenity and endless Southern charm all in one place, it’s easy to see why Tybee Island Wedding Chapel is a standout wedding space. Just miles from downtown Savannah, the venue offers everything from a beautifully quaint chapel full of elegant wooden details to a stately grand ballroom ready for romance.
Photo by Apt. B Photography
The Mackey House
Colonial-style charm and enchanting gardens await at this romantic estate full of Savannah history. From wooden swings and beautifully manicured flowers in the garden to an outdoor pavilion with lots of possibilities, The Mackey House can accommodate all types of wedding celebrations.
Georgia State Railroad Museum
If your wedding dreams are full of rustic beams and industrial bricks beaming with history, the Georgia State Railroad Museum might be your perfect match. With open outdoor spaces lined with old brick walls to lofty indoor areas waiting to be lined with twinkling lights, this venue is perfect for rustic Savannah brides.
Photo by Mackensey Alexander Photography
Savannah Yacht Club
Savannah Yacht Club’s waterfront views just might take your breath away. With a boat-side ceremony spot and space for a reception, it’s one of the most unique wedding venues in Savannah.
Photo by Izzy Hudgins Photography
Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum
Beautifully manicured gardens give way to Southern details around every corner of this peaceful museum. Everywhere you look, luscious greenery gives this downtown Savannah venue a wonderfully elegant and natural atmosphere – which should be no surprise since the Ships of The Sea Maritime Museum is home to the largest private gardens in the Historic District.
Cohen’s Retreat
After a colorful and creative revitalization a few years back, Cohen’s Retreat is home to a wedding space full of personality and possibilities. This inspiring space offers lots of character on it’s own but can also act as a blank canvas for your wedding imagination to run wild.
Red Gate Farms
Dreaming of a romantic barnyard bash for your Big Day? Look no further than Red Gate Farms, just minutes from downtown Savannah. The space offers a vintage farm feeling with modern day touches perfect for a Southern celebration.
Photo by Photos by Diane
The Charles H. Morris Center at Trustees’ Garden
With old, Southern details, like floor to ceiling exposed brick and hardwood floors, to modern touches, like beams just waiting to be decorated with hanging lights, this venue blends old and new to create a timeless space. The Charles H. Morris Center is a blank slate that offers indoor and outdoor areas convenient for your ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception.
Photo by Mark Williams Studio
Old Fort Jackson
Sitting on the banks of the Savannah River, Old Fort Jackson is a stunning setting for a Southern wedding full of history and rustic character. If these 200+ year old walls could talk, they’d tell of stories as varied as the many years they’ve been standing, and that rich past comes alive in each event it hosts today.
Photo by Juliet Elizabeth Photography
Everything You Need To Know About Wedding Etiquette
Savannah Station
One look at this historic building, and you’ll feel like you’ve taken a step back in time. Originally constructed as a stable in 1902, Savannah Station has seen many uses in its many years. Our favorite use so far, though, just might be as a hall for Southern wedding celebrations.
Photo by Katie McGee Photography