The Top Wedding Venues in Nashville
Cheekwood Estate and Gardens
This sprawling estate has three indoor venues and six outdoor botanical garden venues to fit any taste and wedding guest list.
L.A. Jackson
The L.A. Jackson rooftop bar sits atop the swanky, endlessly trendy Thompson Nashville hotel, so your guests don’t have to worry about where to stay.
Loveless Barn
Host your wedding outdoors and move in this barn that’s bursting with rustic charm for the reception. Loveless Events will even help you plan every detail.
The Old School Nashville
The Old School Nashville isn’t your average farm-to-table restaurant. This eatery, which sits on a 9-acre farm, doubles as a wedding venue with its event barn and music room.
East Ivy Mansion
This 1867 Italian Renaissance style mansion has a pool house, multiple gardens, and cabana areas for a true fairytale feel.
Green Door Gourmet
This 350-acre organic farm won’t just provide you with fresh fruits and veggies. The “countrypolitan” venues include The Grand Barn, The Cumberland Cottage, and beautiful green spaces for outdoor weddings. You might recognize The Grand Barn from a wedding scene in ABC’s Nashville.
The Horton Building
This historic building is full of exposed brick and reclaimed wood for the boho chic wedding of your dreams. And it’s just blocks from Broadway if your wedding party plans on staying out post-reception.
Nashville Union Station Hotel
This incredible hotel resides in a restored 19th-century railroad station. There are several ballrooms in the hotel that can accommodate a wedding or reception, including the awe-inspiring grand lobby and a veranda for outdoor events.
The Hatchery at Acme Feed & Seed
Acme Feed & Seed is a Broadway staple for locals and tourists, but many don’t know that the third floor of the rustic building is a huge event venue, and the rooftop is available to rent. With an open and spacious floor plan, you can create the wedding or reception of your dreams on Nashville’s most famous street.
Musician’s Hall of Fame & Museum
We bet you didn’t know you could get married here! For music lovers and musicians, there couldn’t be a cooler and more meaningful venue than one that surrounds them with memorabilia from the greatest artists in history.
The Hermitage Hotel
This historic hotel is truly an idyllic background for a wedding, reception, or both. The Grand Ballroom and Lobby can host hundreds of people, while the Veranda is more intimate.
Marathon Music Works
This industrial chic music venue can be transformed into a wedding or reception space, and it’s so big (more than 14,00 square feet) that it can even serve as both.
The Cordelle
Although this venue feels like a getaway from bustling downtown Nashville, it’s tucked away right next to it! There are multiple venue options within The Cordelle to suit your wedding size and if you want indoor, outdoor, or both.
The Bell Tower
This 1874 church that’s been converted into a modern venue is full of natural light for daytime events, and it’s right in downtown Nashville so guests won’t have to travel far from their hotels.
The Bridge Building Event Spaces
Originally built in 1908, this riverfront property has the best views of any in Nashville. It includes multiple outdoor patios, including one on the roof, and a huge indoor space.
Country Music Hall of Fame
For the musically inclined or a couple of Nashville natives, not having your wedding at the Country Music Hall of Fame would be a huge missed opportunity. This legendary space will make your day more than memorable.