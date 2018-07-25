25 Breathtaking Barn Venues for Your Wedding
When it comes to charming barn weddings, no place rivals the South. From dairy farms turned dream wedding venues to shabby chick, white wonders, our region is overflowing with awe-inspiring spots for the rustic bride. Our favorite wedding barns are situated on sweeping landscapes and full of history and heart that's sure to bring a sweetly special, Southern soul to your Big Day. Here are just a few of our favorite wedding barn venues across the South.
Five Oaks Farm
Situated in the heart of an unmatchable countryside setting, the stately yet simple white wedding barn at Five Oaks Farm is beaming with possibility. The barn’s sharp-looking exterior and natural surroundings serve up a sense of timeless splendor, and it’s nearby rock patios and walkways entice wedding guests to explore the grounds. The cherry on top? The property has an antique windmill that begs to be the backdrop in at least one of your wedding photos. Five Oaks Farm Cleburne, Texas
Pippin Hill Farm
Vineyard views mingle with charming Southern architecture at Pippin Hill Farms. This picturesque Virginia venue features modern finishes with rustic, agricultural flare, creating a stunning space for a large or small affair.Pippin Hill FarmCharlottesville, Virginia
Montesino Ranch
A rustic, refined escape surrounded by 225 acres and 100-year old pecan trees, Montesino Ranch is a gorgeous spot for a polished barnyard bash. This beautiful Texas barn overlooks a lush Hill Country landscape, creating a backdrop that’s sure to stand out from the rest.Montesino RanchWimberley, TexasPhoto By: Misty McLendon
Sainte Terre
A little white chapel and a barn? You better believe it. Set on of 17 acres of gorgeous grounds, Sainte Terre is the ultimate wedding location for country chic brides. This family-owned farmhouse has historic charm with modern upgrades, giving it a special rustic-meets-up-to-date-elegance. Sainte Terre Benton, LouisianaPhoto By: Desirae Gooding Photography
J&D Farms
A short drive northeast of Birmingham will lead you to this traditional Dutch-style barn in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Vintage chandeliers, vaulted ceilings, and wooden beams keep the country spirit alive inside this antique structure. Add in the surrounding 80 acres of rolling hills and maybe a few string lights, and you’re sure to create a standout setting for your soiree.J&D FarmsSouthside, Alabama Photo By: White Rabbit Studios
The White Sparrow
Wedding white has never looked better. This whitewashed, vintage barn is situated in the Texas countryside among flower gardens and towering oak trees. Framed by the natural landscape of Union Valley, the barn offers an old world elegance and stately simplicity we can’t help but love.The White SparrowQuinlan, TexasPhoto By: Junebug Company
Long Ridge Farm
Humbly rustic in all the right ways, this little barn will surprise you. Inside, a lofty room with strikingly tall ceilings boasts wood beams and airy space perfect for a ceremony and reception.Long Ridge FarmShelbyville, KentuckyPhoto By: Bella Grace Studios
Sweet Meadow Farms
If you’re looking for an effortlessly chic celebration, look no further than this wonderful working family farm. This outdoor venue is home to more than 160 acres of meadows, ponds, lawns, and woodlands, but the red roof barn alone is enough to win us over. Sweet Meadow Farms Tallapoosa, Georgia Photo By: Ben and Colleen Wedding Photography
The Farm
Nestled in the mountains, this striking estate offers a European style barn with Southern flare. Completely secluded, this 300-acre property feels like a fairytale. The Farm not only features a barn and stables, but it also offers several cottages, mountain trails, and lake views for the perfect guest experience.The FarmRome, GeorgiaPhoto By: Bamber Photography
Homestead Manor
Soaring ceilings, reclaimed wood, and stone fireplaces make this Tennessee barn a Southern wedding treasure. Homestead Manor is steeped in more than 150 years of rich, local history, and it’s 50 acres offer a feast of farmland views perfect for a countryside celebration.Homestead ManorThompson Station, TennesseePhoto By: Swak Photography
Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables
The perfect setting for a storybook wedding, Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables offers a genuinely rustic atmosphere with all of the amenities of an elegant resort. As if the majestic horses on site aren’t enough to take your breath away, the stunning views of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains are sure to leave you in awe. Hermitage Hill Farm and Stables Waynesboro, Virginia
The Barn at Bridlewood
Exposed brick and handsome wood beams are only just the beginning of what lies inside The Barn at Bridlewood. Beautifully restored using the barn’s original timber frame from 1851, this relaxed yet elegant Mississippi barn offers everything from a bed and breakfast to small horse stables on its impressive property. The Barn at Bridlewood Hattiesburg, Mississippi
The Barn at Cedar Grove
If you’re looking for rustic romance, look no further than The Barn at Cedar Grove. You’ll find everything from rocking chair-filled porches to picot fences on the property’s secluded 200 acres of woodland meadows, streams, and creeks. The venue’s vintage, wooden barn has been restored, but still retains it’s early 1900s original charm. The Barn at Cedar Grove Greensburg, Kentucky
Brodie Homestead
Cloacked in stone-covered splendor, The barn at Brodie Homstead’s exterior emits an air of timeless charm unlike any other Southern barn we've seen. Inside, rounded wood ceilings inside are decked out with chandeliers that beautifully blend the barn’s original character with an updated, refined style. Located just South of Austin, Texas, the barn’s lovely mix of textiles and rustic charm set a scene that feels much more remote. Brodie Homestead Austin, Texas Photo By: Caroline's Collective
Heartwood Hall
Nested on 25 wooded acres about 45 minutes outside of Memphis, Heartwood Hall is a historic estate filled with both refined and rustic charm. The property is home to a stately main house, beautiful ceremony garden, private grooms quarters, and of course, a breathtaking, reception-ready barn. Heartwood HallRossville, TennesseePhoto By: Christopher Duggan Photography
Fearrington Village
A dairy barn turned venue, the Fearrington Village delivers everything from rolling pastures to a picturesque farm silo. This scenic barn venue neighbors Chapel Hill and is among the farm’s now vibrant village of shops, restaurants, and country inn, making it the perfect spot for couples who want a rural wedding with amenities for guests, too. Fearrington VillagePittsboro, North Carolina Photo By: Nancy Ray Photography
Mint Springs Farm
Southern charm abounds at Mint Springs Farm, just 30 minutes outside of Nashville. With lovely lakeside views as well as a timeless tin roof barn, this picturesque Tennessee wedding venue offers everything from a ceremony pavilion to bridal suite and groom’s loft. Mint Springs Farm Nolensville, Tennessee Photo By: Lynnesy Catron
Vista West Ranch
Weathered wood meats industrial textures in this rustic, ranch-style venue in the heart of Texas Hill Country. Just a few minutes outside of Austin, this private barn overlooks rolling hills and offers a variety of indoor and outdoor spots for the big “I do.” Vista West Ranch Dripping Springs, Texas
Wildberry Farm
As beautiful as it is bash-worthy, the barn at Wildberry Farm full of modest splendor. The space sits next to a cottage and pond on a sprawling South Carolina countryside estate full of Southern history. A Wildberry Farm wedding day promises classic scenes that will transport guests to a simpler time. Wildberry FarmMurrells Inlet, South Carolina
The Barn at Chestnut Springs
A wooden haven awaits country-loving couples at The Barn at Chestnut Springs. Located just outside the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, this spectacular property is surrounded by a canopy of Tennessee trees and boasts exposed beams and chandeliers inside. The Barn at Chestnut Springs Sevierville, Tennessee Photo By: Brittany Conner Photography
Overlook Barn
Perched atop Beech Mountain, Overlook Barn offers supremely special farm-style space for your wedding soirée. You’re sure to be awestruck by the barn’s original wood beams and 30-foot arched ceilings, and its surrounding two acres of panoramic views and sweeping landscape provide a stunning backdrop for your Big Day. Overlook BarnBanner Elk, North Carolina Photo By: Michelle Lyerly Photography
Heritage Acres
Ozark mountain views and 45 acres of unobstructed natural beauty await at Arkansas’ Heritage Acres. The property’s idyllic barn boasts shabby chic touches, like white washed chandeliers, and rustic bones, like it’s planked vaulted ceilings, creating a rustic, romantic atmosphere for any country celebration.Heritage Acres Clarksville, Arkansas Photo By: Natalie Smith
The Wheeler House
A historic estate reimaged for wedding bliss, The Wheeler House is a one-of-a-kind North Georgia venue. Recent restorations of the property’s century-old home as well as the addition of a bountiful backyard barn have transformed this venue from a hidden treasure to a premier wedding spot. The Wheeler HouseBall Ground, Georgia Photo By: Happy Everything Co.
Brookside Barn
Stately, serene, and surrounded by Southern pines, Brookside Barn is the perfect place for a Mississippi wedding. Complete with onsite cabins, scenic gazebo, and a rolling brook, this peaceful Southern spot offers indoor and outdoor options for your Big Day. Brookside BarnEllisville, Mississippi
The Barn at Twin Oaks Ranch
The Barn at Twin Oaks is oozing with countryside charm. With a luscious landscape framed by beautiful oak trees as well as ceremony and reception options indoors and outside, this barnyard site is the perfect canvas for an Arkansas bride with a rustic vision for her Big Day. The Barn at Twin Oaks RanchDardanelle, Arkansas Photo By: Melissa McCrotty Photography