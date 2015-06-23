Tulsa Art Museum Wedding
The Couple
Jackie Price and Tim Birnbaum first met as associates at a law firm in New York City, but it took training together for a marathon before sparks began to fly. Shortly after, Tim surprised his soon-to-be wife with a romantic, skyline proposal.
The Gown
The bride wore a stunning strapless gown from La Sposa Pronovias bridal line available at Bridal Elegance Tulsa salon. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a full body, tulle skirt, and dainty flower embellishments.
The Bride’s Accessories
Jackie kept her wedding accessories simple, wearing only her engagement ring and a thin gold bracelet given to her by her mother-in-law.
The Bride’s Shoes
The bride made sure that her favorite color, pink, was subtly incorporated throughout the day– including her fuchsia colored heels by Valentino.
“My favorite color is pink, so much so that my friends have deemed my favorite shade of hot pink as ‘Jackie Pink’,” the bride says.
The Bouquet
Designers at local florist shop, The French Bouquet, created a gorgeous arrangement of soft pink roses and hydrangeas, tied with a satin cream ribbon, for the bride’s bouquet.
The Bridemaids
The bride’s attendants wore blush colored, floor-length gowns from Jenny Yoo and delicate stone necklaces from Kendra Scott.
The Groomsmen
Tim and his seven groomsmen sported dapper Armani tuxedos with white rose boutonnieres for the afternoon ceremony.
The Venue
“We were married at the Philbrook Museum of Art, and it just so happened that the temporary exhibit included some pieces by Claude Monet,” the bride says. “We were able to have the exhibit stay open for the reception so guests could tour some of Monet’s most beautiful works.”
The Table Setting
For the reception, the light pink color scheme was incorporated with floral arrangements, designed by The French Bouquet, and soft pink ambient lighting. The dining tables were draped with sheer white tablecloths and black and white number cards.
The Cake
Chefs at Tulsa bakery, Icing on the Top, designed Jackie’s five-tier traditional white cake. Instead of a cake topper, the bakery adorned the top layer with fresh cut roses and added decorative white flowers cascading down the bottom layers.
The Father-Daughter Dance
“The father-daughter dance was to ‘I Hope you Dance’ by Lee Ann Womack,” the bride says. “My dad and I took a few dance lessons right before the wedding, and we had such a fun time practicing our dance moves together.”
The Reception
“The speeches at the reception were one of my favorite parts of the evening. I never knew both of my sisters were such comedians,” the bride says. “The speeches reminded me how big of a support system Tim and I have, and that we are so lucky to be loved by so many people," says the bride.