These Are The Things I Regret Not Adding to My Wedding Registry

The wedding registry is one of the most exciting (and overwhelming) aspects of an engagement. Of course, fine china, everyday dinnerware, silverware, and everyday flatware are at the top of most Southern registries. Cast-iron skillets, standing mixers, and fancy blenders are usual asks. Small items like trivets and nice trays are some of the things I use most from my wedding registry. But as my husband and I got in the groove of life as homeowners and a married couple, there were several products we wished we would've included in the registry instead of buying later. As people who love to cook, we mostly focused on kitchen items when registering. Luckily, we each brought plenty of furniture from our old living spaces into our shared home, so the only items outside of the kitchen that we requested were two sets of towels and a white shower curtain we could get monogrammed with my new last initial. As we settled in our new home, we quickly found out that though we were thankful for a full set of plates and mugs, we were especially lacking in the outdoor space and laundry area, where items can be expensive for first-time home buyers. We were overwhelmingly blessed with the number of things we were gifted off our registry—don't get that confused. But if I were talking to an engaged friend, I would let her know that there are some random items you might forget about when registering that would be so exciting to receive. These are a few of those "why didn't I think of that?" gifts you just might want to add to your own registry.