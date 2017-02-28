The Prettiest Spring Wedding Tablescapes From Pinterest
Spring marks the beginning of wedding season. With the changing of the seasons, comes a blossoming of fresh wedding flowers, like tulips, peonies, and hydrangeas, to serve as a beautiful backdrop for your dream ceremony. For couples planning a spring countryside wedding, beach elopement, rustic barnyard bash, or a more elegant celebration, here are 15 Pinterest-inspired tablescapes to spruce up your wedding reception. While you can expect to see traditional Southern staples like mason jars and burlap, we've also included unique table décor and unexpected patterned linens to make your reception a stylish soirée you and your guests will definitely remember.
Spring Confection
How sweet it is! Liven up your wedding with pretty pastel colors and complementary confections like French macaroons, cake balls, and miniature cupcakes.
Rustic Table Garland
Not every reception calls for linens or tablecloths. For ceremonies with wood furniture or tables on full display, allow their rusticity to shine. To add a splash of color, use a floral garland, lace table runner, and candles that are complementary of your wedding colors.
Pretty Patterns
Daring brides looking to abandon traditional wedding colors and patterns, this one's for you. Here, polka dots and stripes are effortlessly mixed together with bright colors and rich hues to really create a bold statement.
Potted Plant Centerpieces
For a natural alternative to vases and candle holders, try filling terra cotta pots with plants, succulents, and greenery for a more modern, minimalistic approach to your outdoor or beach reception.
Classic Fairy Tale Décor
Every bride wants to be treated like a princess on her big day. Here, moss, succulents, and beautiful blooms are carefully arranged in prim teacups to add the perfect romantic touch to your real-life fairy tale.
Beach-Themed
Planning an oceanfront or beach wedding? Seashells will make quite the splash for a fun, nautical ceremony.
Things That Only Happen At Southern Weddings
Most weddings have an excited couple, more than a few loved ones, a grand send-off, and an 'I do' kiss – but Southerners have added their own charm to wedding traditions. We've mastered the art of soul food, we usually have fantastic 75˚ (enviable, really) weather, and our wedding receptions are full of syrupy drawls. If you find yourself at nuptials below the Mason-Dixon, you'll find some extra-special moments: seersucker suits, a buried bottle of bourbon, and a wedding cake with charms baked into it. Although very central to our region, these special Southern wedding traditions are celebrated for very specific reasons. We choose seersucker because it'll hold off the strong Southern heat. We bury bourbon so that we won't have to handle so much of that strong Southern heat. And, we pull charms so that our futures will be as lucky and prosperous as the bride and groom's. What's your favorite Southern wedding tradition?
Country Chic
Vintage lace, wood accents, and pretty pink flowers bring out the natural, rustic charm at special spring occasions.
Bright Accents
A bright pop of color offers the perfect contrast to stark white linens and dinnerware.
Colorful Glassware
Tinted glassware is an easy way to add color to your wedding table spread.
Al Fresco
Mason jar tealight holders foster a warm, welcoming glow for evening spring weddings.
Lemon Infusion
In spring, everything's coming up lemons, including wedding centerpieces and table decorations. Yellow adds just the right zing to a spring wedding.
Fruitful Décor
Georgia brides will certainly appreciate this tasteful display of peaches and feminine floral arrangement.
Artistic Flair
Soft and dreamy, watercolor details have become the go-to spring motif for brides.
Citrus-Inspired
A bright and fresh way to use up citrus fruit at your wedding ceremony. This garland is pretty enough to eat and features lemons, limes, grapefruits, and oranges.
Classic Burlap and Lace
It wouldn't be a classic Southern wedding without burlap and lace. While burlap is considered a rustic fabric, there are tons of ways to dress it up to make it work for your wedding.