Wedding Traditions You'll Only Find in the South

Southern wedding traditions have been handed down to us through the years, and they hold great meaning for Southern couples as they prepare to walk down the aisle. It's heartwarming and meaningful to re-create the same traditions that your mother and grandmothers did, but it's also fun to start a few wedding traditions of your own. Implement any of these time-tested traditions as you celebrate your wedding with friends and family, and they're sure to make your big day even sweeter. While there are some wedding trends that have proven to be fleeting , these Southern wedding traditions have stood the test of time. Southern brides love to keep these traditions alive on their big day—and they make for great photo ops too. What traditions will you plan for your wedding day? Are there any out-of-the-box traditions that you can't wait to try? No matter what Southern wedding traditions you perform, the memories of your big day will be priceless.