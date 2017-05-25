A Perfectly Blended Coastal Wedding Full of 'Southern Charm'

By Michelle Darrisaw
Happy McCullough, cast member of Southern Charm Savannah, and Azam Mughal, who works in marketing for The Home Depot, officially met while studying political science at Georgia Southern University. The two later connected when they both interned for former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston, and from there a few one-off encounters led to a long-distance relationship, where their love grew even stronger. When Azam asked Happy to spend forever with him, overlooking the water at the Savannah Yacht Club, it was an immediate yes.Then on May 13, 2017, it all came full circle for their coastal-inspired wedding held on the same scenic grounds where they got engaged. It was a one-of-a-kind ceremony, both steeped in old traditions and decidedly new ones to reflect their diverse union. She, a true blue-blooded, Southern belle whose ancestry includes Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Lowe and a relation to the first mayor of Savannah, went with her heart instead of the norm by marrying someone of a different religion and background. But somehow it all fused together perfectly to create their happily ever after. Read on to discover more about the couple and their delightfully charming wedding.Watch Happy and the rest of the Southern Charm Savannah cast members on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on Bravo.
Happy and Azam

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

"He’s just amazing. He’s just so kind and loving," Happy told The Daily Dish prior to the wedding. "He just treats me differently than anyone I’ve really ever come in contact with in my whole life, and he makes me feel so special."

With Grandmother's Ring, I Thee Wed

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

Happy's engagement ring is actually a family heirloom that belonged to her grandmother and great grandmother. The wedding band, however, was carefully crafted at Emirates Diamonds Jewellery, when the couple traveled to Dubai.

"It was a sweet engagement," said Happy. "I had no idea he talked to my mom and grandmother, and that he asked about my grandmother’s engagement ring."

Pre-Wedding Weekend

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

To celebrate Azam's Pakistani culture at the rehearsal dinner, Happy and her wedding party dressed the part in traditional garb.

Honoring Tradition

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

Here, Happy is pictured with her maid of honor, Jill Luse.

As for the reason behind breaking with typical rehearsal dinner traditions, Happy said this: "We are trying to blend the two cultures together," she said. "I think it’s going to be really cool to show everyone the other side of his life that people don’t really know about. It’ll be really nice and fun, and my family can get to know his culture a little more."

Sealed with a Kiss

Credit: Tara Skinner

Flanked by moss-draped oak trees and an awe-inspiring arch for their civil ceremony, the happy couple incorporated special rituals that represented both their faiths during the exchange of wedding vows. Happy had a family member to read a verse from the Bible that was special to her, and Azam's brother read a verse in Arabic from the Quran, while his sister translated. "We really wanted to see it as blending two together," said Happy.

The boho-chic and floral print bridesmaid dresses are courtesy of Show Me Your Mumu.

Less is More

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

Cake design courtesy of Becky Hamilton.

Coastal Vibes

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

"We’re doing a lot of coastal inspiration," Happy told us just days before the wedding. "We’re using oyster shells in our décor, from the flower arrangements to this amazing oyster shell garland a friend of ours made. It’s going to be beautiful. The setting is already so amazing that we wanted to play off that and keep it earthy. Our colors are white, blush, and gray. I think everything is going to tie in very nicely. And we’re going to have lots of fresh greenery everywhere."

Table setting décor courtesy of Posh Petals and Pearls and Beachview Event Rentals.

Keepsake Oyster Shell Place Settings

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

Happy catered to the coastal wedding theme with this sophisticated and modern tablescape idea.

Table setting décor courtesy of Posh Petals and Pearls and Beachview Event Rentals.

Tall Centerpiece

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photograph

We're suckers for a good Southern love story, as well as tall, commanding centerpieces. This one is particularly special, due to the urn being filled with fresh flowers and completely covered in oyster shells.

Floral design courtesy of Wayne Willis & Jan Curran of Beaucoup De Bouquet.

Two Dresses are Better Than One

Credit: Photo: Diane Dodd Photography

Obviously, fusing together two different traditions calls for two wedding dresses. The blushing bride wore a Watters Bridal gown, purchased from BleuBelle in Savannah.

