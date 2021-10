A Perfectly Blended Coastal Wedding Full of 'Southern Charm'

Happy McCullough, cast member of Southern Charm Savannah , and Azam Mughal, who works in marketing for The Home Depot, officially met while studying political science at Georgia Southern University. The two later connected when they both interned for former Georgia congressman Jack Kingston, and from there a few one-off encounters led to a long-distance relationship, where their love grew even stronger. When Azam asked Happy to spend forever with him, overlooking the water at the Savannah Yacht Club, it was an immediate yes.Then on May 13, 2017, it all came full circle for their coastal-inspired wedding held on the same scenic grounds where they got engaged. It was a one-of-a-kind ceremony, both steeped in old traditions and decidedly new ones to reflect their diverse union. She, a true blue-blooded, Southern belle whose ancestry includes Girl Scouts founder Juliette Gordon Lowe and a relation to the first mayor of Savannah, went with her heart instead of the norm by marrying someone of a different religion and background. But somehow it all fused together perfectly to create their happily ever after. Read on to discover more about the couple and their delightfully charming wedding .Watch Happy and the rest of the Southern Charm Savannah cast members on Mondays at 10pm ET/PT on Bravo.