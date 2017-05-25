A Perfectly Blended Coastal Wedding Full of 'Southern Charm'
Happy and Azam
"He’s just amazing. He’s just so kind and loving," Happy told The Daily Dish prior to the wedding. "He just treats me differently than anyone I’ve really ever come in contact with in my whole life, and he makes me feel so special."
With Grandmother's Ring, I Thee Wed
Happy's engagement ring is actually a family heirloom that belonged to her grandmother and great grandmother. The wedding band, however, was carefully crafted at Emirates Diamonds Jewellery, when the couple traveled to Dubai.
"It was a sweet engagement," said Happy. "I had no idea he talked to my mom and grandmother, and that he asked about my grandmother’s engagement ring."
Pre-Wedding Weekend
To celebrate Azam's Pakistani culture at the rehearsal dinner, Happy and her wedding party dressed the part in traditional garb.
Honoring Tradition
Here, Happy is pictured with her maid of honor, Jill Luse.
As for the reason behind breaking with typical rehearsal dinner traditions, Happy said this: "We are trying to blend the two cultures together," she said. "I think it’s going to be really cool to show everyone the other side of his life that people don’t really know about. It’ll be really nice and fun, and my family can get to know his culture a little more."
Sealed with a Kiss
Flanked by moss-draped oak trees and an awe-inspiring arch for their civil ceremony, the happy couple incorporated special rituals that represented both their faiths during the exchange of wedding vows. Happy had a family member to read a verse from the Bible that was special to her, and Azam's brother read a verse in Arabic from the Quran, while his sister translated. "We really wanted to see it as blending two together," said Happy.
The boho-chic and floral print bridesmaid dresses are courtesy of Show Me Your Mumu.
Less is More
Cake design courtesy of Becky Hamilton.
Coastal Vibes
"We’re doing a lot of coastal inspiration," Happy told us just days before the wedding. "We’re using oyster shells in our décor, from the flower arrangements to this amazing oyster shell garland a friend of ours made. It’s going to be beautiful. The setting is already so amazing that we wanted to play off that and keep it earthy. Our colors are white, blush, and gray. I think everything is going to tie in very nicely. And we’re going to have lots of fresh greenery everywhere."
Table setting décor courtesy of Posh Petals and Pearls and Beachview Event Rentals.
Keepsake Oyster Shell Place Settings
Happy catered to the coastal wedding theme with this sophisticated and modern tablescape idea.
Table setting décor courtesy of Posh Petals and Pearls and Beachview Event Rentals.
Tall Centerpiece
We're suckers for a good Southern love story, as well as tall, commanding centerpieces. This one is particularly special, due to the urn being filled with fresh flowers and completely covered in oyster shells.
Floral design courtesy of Wayne Willis & Jan Curran of Beaucoup De Bouquet.
Two Dresses are Better Than One
Obviously, fusing together two different traditions calls for two wedding dresses. The blushing bride wore a Watters Bridal gown, purchased from BleuBelle in Savannah.