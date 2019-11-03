When You Put Your Return Address on the Back of Wedding Invitations, You Run the Risk of Receiving Them Back
There are a million and one details to remember when planning a wedding. From boutonnieres to the correct time to send out your Save the Date cards, it's easy to overlook aspects of the wedding that aren't as pressing as the date, venue, flowers, cake, and of course, the dress. According to one Reddit thread, there's more to worry about with your wedding invitations than the cardstock and font. It turns out, location matters for your return address. Where you place it on the envelopes could result in invitations getting returned to you. We've listed a few ways to help you avoid any potential problems.
Here's the etiquette for placing the return address on your wedding invitations.
Wedding Invitation Etiquette
What Problems Can Arise With the Return Address?
Although etiquette pros recommend the return address go on the back flap of the envelope (and it looks prettier there), there's one issue you should watch out for with this format. In some circumstances when the return address is on the back flap of the envelope, mail sorting machines have mistaken the back of the envelope for the front, resulting in wedding invitations returning to the sender.
How Can You Avoid a Problem?
There are several ways you can lessen the likelihood of it happening to you. Be sure the address on the front is larger and more prominent than the one on the back. One way to distinguish between the addresses and to save time while stuffing envelopes is to get a return address stamp in a fun shape. You can also hand-deliver the envelopes to the post office and express your concern to the postal worker, who can hopefully give you confirmation and peace of mind that you won't be receiving any invitations back.
How Likely Is This to Happen?
After perusing multiple Internet forums and articles, it seems rare that this occurs. We don't think this will happen to every bride who puts her return address on the back of the wedding invitation envelopes, but when it comes to your wedding day, it's better safe than sorry when taking planning precautions.
What's the Etiquette for Weddings?
