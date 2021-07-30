18 Rehearsal Dinner Dresses for Guests That Will Outshine the Night's Best Toast
When wedding season hits in the South, it's off to the races…er, the chapel. Calendars full of save the dates turn into calendars full of, "What am I going to wear?" moments. If you're a bridesmaid, the wedding day's outfit is locked down, so buying a new dress for the rehearsal dinner is a fun way to treat yourself and show off your personality. With these 18 rehearsal dinner dress ideas, you'll look like a million bucks without spending it. These rehearsal dinner dresses come in so many colors and patterns and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the venue and vibe of the event. Giving a toast to the bride and groom at the rehearsal dinner? You know your go-to black dress isn't going to cut it for this one. Make the best impression in one of these gorgeous rehearsal dinner dresses. All of these rehearsal dinner dresses are under $120, with the majority under $100, so you don't have to worry about tacking too many extra dollars onto the already-hefty bill of being a bridesmaid. If you're stressing about a busy wedding season, snag one of these stylish rehearsal dinner dresses and get excited to show it off.
Related Items
Lulus Blissfully Rusty Rose Jacquard Short Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress
BUY IT: $68; lulus.com
Wrap dresses are eternally flattering, and we love the soft texture of this jacquard pattern. This dress also comes in a gorgeous sage green option if you're not a fan of pink.
Merokeety Lace Cocktail Dress
BUY IT: from $36.99; amazon.com
This timeless lace dress comes in 15 color options, and at this price point, we're about to order multiple shades to put on rotation for weddings and rehearsal dinners.
1. State Smocked Neck Mini Dress
BUY IT: $79; revolve.com
A high neckline, cinched waist, and ruffled bottom make this floral dress so flattering. For a more casual rehearsal dinner, try it with wedges or booties, or dress it up with heels and a pretty clutch.
Lulus Take Me Out Back One-Shoulder Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $64; lulus.com
We're guessing your go-to black dress could use a little freshening up. You can dress this classic one-shoulder look up or down depending on the rehearsal dinner setting.
MINKPINK Sistan Frill Mini Dress
BUY IT: $99; revolve.com
Paisley is a forever-favorite pattern, and this color palette can go from late summer into fall.
Heartloom Dennis Dress
BUY IT: $119; revolve.com
One of the best parts about this soft midi is that it's not dry-clean only! Have fun with a bold pair of earrings and pretty purse with this soft blue number.
Shein Mesh Sleeves Pencil Dress
BUY IT: from $39.99; amazon.com
The lightweight, patterned sleeves add just the right amount of pizazz to a classic pencil dress. This style comes in seven color options, but this dusty pink is a wear-anytime shade we love.
Free People Angelica Midi Slip
BUY IT: $60; freepeople.com
Everyone needs a simple, throw-and-go slip dress in her closet, and this oh-so-affordable one comes in six staple colors you can wear year-round.
AQUA Toile Printed Ruffled Mini Dress
BUY IT: $88; bloomingdales.com
Toile is always popular in classic Southern home design, so we can't resist this ruffly embodiment of our dream bedroom. It also comes in blue for our Blue Willow diehards out there.
AQUA Tiered Midi Dress
BUY IT: $88; bloomingdales.com
Your little black dress just got an upgrade with tiny polka dots and a few ruffles. This simple but fun dress can be worn regardless the season.
Happy Sailed Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress
BUY IT: from $29.99; amazon.com
This adorable number comes in 16—yes, 16—colors, so you can rock it regardless the event or time of year.
Lulus Capture Your Heart Lavender Tiered Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
BUY IT: $88; amazon.com
This lovely lavender midi also comes in a dusty rose color that's beautiful. Wear this dress with sneakers or flat sandals for shopping with the girls and dress it up with heels, jewelry, and a sparkly clutch for a rehearsal dinner.
MINKPINK Tully A Line Mini Dress
BUY IT: $99; revolve.com
With a soft green and easy silhouette, you will wear this dress again and again. Just as cute with sneakers as with a pair of high-heel sandals, you'll quickly get your wear out of it.
Lulus Shining Time Black Floral Jacquard Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $78; lulus.com
If you're unsure of dress code, you can never go wrong with a black midi or maxi dress in a breezy fabric. Swap out accessories and shoes depending on the season and venue.
Tracy Reese Fit and Flare Dress
BUY IT: $57.90; amazon.com
We love the unique neckline on this super-flattering dress. The bright green is gorgeous for spring and summer weddings.
Lulus Absolutely Exquisite Navy Blue Floral Jacquard Mini Dress
BUY IT: $64; lulus.com
No one will believe that this luxe dress was less than $70. We love the way the bold magenta, deep blue, and soft green complement each other.
Pretty Garden Halter Neck Maxi Dress
BUY IT: from $25.99; amazon.com
You won't believe how many colors and patterns this flowy dress comes in, and it has thousands of good reviews on Amazon. Reviewers consistently mention how comfortable and lightweight the fabric is.
Lulus Romantic Waltz Light Blue Organza Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY IT: $78; lulus.com
Statement sleeves are all the rage right now, but in a light organza fabric, they won't overwhelm your stature.