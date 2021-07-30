18 Rehearsal Dinner Dresses for Guests That Will Outshine the Night's Best Toast

When wedding season hits in the South, it's off to the races…er, the chapel. Calendars full of save the dates turn into calendars full of, "What am I going to wear?" moments. If you're a bridesmaid, the wedding day's outfit is locked down, so buying a new dress for the rehearsal dinner is a fun way to treat yourself and show off your personality. With these 18 rehearsal dinner dress ideas, you'll look like a million bucks without spending it. These rehearsal dinner dresses come in so many colors and patterns and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the venue and vibe of the event. Giving a toast to the bride and groom at the rehearsal dinner? You know your go-to black dress isn't going to cut it for this one. Make the best impression in one of these gorgeous rehearsal dinner dresses. All of these rehearsal dinner dresses are under $120, with the majority under $100, so you don't have to worry about tacking too many extra dollars onto the already-hefty bill of being a bridesmaid. If you're stressing about a busy wedding season, snag one of these stylish rehearsal dinner dresses and get excited to show it off.