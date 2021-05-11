9 Quaint Southern Spots for a Destination Wedding
Your wedding day is one of the most life-changing events you'll ever experience. As couples plan their Big Day, many decisions, such as date, decor, and vendor selections, are dependent on the location. From suburbs set against the Blue Ridge Mountains to cities with oceanside views, there truly is no backdrop more beautiful than a quaint Southern town. It's for this reason that many couples from all over the United States select idyllic places in the South to pledge their love. But, of course, the area is also ideal for Southern couples looking to wed close to home.
Not only is the location essential, but every couple should also have a venue that reflects their personalities. Whether you have your hearts set on saying, "I do," on a yacht at sunset or simply want to elope at a haunted inn, when it comes to diverse venues, the South delivers. Historic sites, sprawling estates, and hillside vineyards are just waiting for couples to celebrate their Big Day. So, no matter your taste, choosing a quaint spot in the South can provide you the perfect landscape for one of the biggest days of your life.
Dahlonega, Georgia
Located a little over an hour north of Atlanta, Dahlonega is a peaceful getaway tucked near both the Chattahoochee National Forest and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Having your destination wedding here is a fabulous way to blend the scenic outdoors with an adorable downtown area. Couples can choose to wed by a waterfall, such as Helton Creek Falls, or at one of the area's many vineyards. This part of Georgia also offers many scenic road trips, which would make for an excellent post-wedding activity for you or your guests.
Learn more about getting married in Dahlonega.
Fredericksburg, Texas
While in Fredericksburg, Texas, couples can savor the local ambiance by getting married on a ranch. However, that isn't the only option, as everything from breweries and dance halls to barns and chapels is available for couples with eclectic tastes. Located under two hours from both Austin and San Antonio, this town gives folks everything Texas offers without having to head to a major city to experience it. Guests can also enjoy history, head to a winery, or hike at Enchanted Rock while they're in town.
Learn more about getting married in Fredericksburg.
Charlottesville, Virginia
Filled with unique venues, such as a former silent movie theater and the stone UVa Chapel, the downtown area of this Central Virginia city is where the action happens. Serving as a hub for local eateries and shops, not only is the urban area charming, but the mountains surrounding the city are filled with wineries just waiting for you to say, "I do." Charlottesville was also home to several US presidents, and their former homes, such as James Monroe's Highland and Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, offer pastoral landscapes. Guests will find plenty to do, from shopping the pedestrian streets of the historic districts to checking out the lively foodie scene.
Learn more about getting married in Charlottesville.
Lake Charles, Louisiana
Although New Orleans gets most of the kudos, about three and a half hours west lies the beautiful area of Lake Charles. Guests and honeymooners alike will enjoy the area's many outdoor activities, such as exploring the waterways or hiking in the state parks. Of course, these natural areas also serve as beautiful backdrops for weddings. However, couples can also wed at one-of-a-kind sites, such as a 1928 bank and a prior Louisiana governor's mansion. Marrying on one of the area's lakes is also an option by chartering the Lady of the Lake for a nuptial cruise.
Learn more about getting married in Lake Charles.
Natchez, Mississippi
Named after its first inhabitants, the Natchez Indians, this quaint town along the Mississippi River showcases international influence from countries such as Africa, France, and Spain. Many wedding venues in Natchez, Mississippi, are former homes with grand outdoor staircases and stately columns in true southern style. Those who desire a smaller ceremony can choose the adorable Gazebo at Natchez Bluff, which overlooks the river with views of Louisiana. No matter what time of day you wed, don't miss the opportunity to include biscuits as this southern town is the Biscuit Capital of the World.
Learn more about getting married in Natchez.
Roanoke, Virginia
Situated within Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains lies the picturesque community of Roanoke, which has a bustling downtown coupled with outlying natural areas. The center of town has various urban venues, including museums, historic buildings, and rooftop decks with city views. Roanoke is also known for hiking and mountain biking, and the area contains many scenic locations for those who wish to have a bit of privacy. No matter where couples wed, a trip up to the Roanoke Star for wedding photos overlooking the region is a must. As a bonus, the mountaintop has a zoo available to host your wedding day.
Learn more about getting married in Roanoke.
Southport, North Carolina
Of course, any couple can choose Southport as their wedding destination, but true romantics will adore the fact that Nicholas Sparks films, such as A Walk to Remember, Safe Haven, and Nights in Rodanthe, took place here. Not only does this seaside town lend itself to romance, but it also has a relaxed vibe where couples can get married underneath oaks dripping with Spanish moss or on a deck overlooking the open waters of the Cape Fear River. Being on the coast also means that your caterer can treat your guests to an array of freshly caught seafood.
Learn more about getting married in Southport.
St. Augustine, Florida
With Spanish heritage dating back to 1565, early US history buffs will adore this city bursting with age-old sites just waiting for couples to say their vows. From getting married at the Fountain of Youth to pledging your love at the 17th-century fort Castillo de San Marcos, there are plenty of opportunities to include noteworthy sites in your big day. Not only is St. Augustine, Florida, historical, but couples can also have a ceremony on the white sand beaches or an elopement at the haunted St. Francis Inn in the heart of downtown.
Learn more about getting married in St. Augustine.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
For couples looking to marry and honeymoon in the same location, St. Simons Island is ideal, considering it is a balanced combination of seaside vistas and a charming town. Couples can also wed oceanside at King and Prince Beach and Golf Resort or the scenic St. Simons Lighthouse Museum. However, if you and your significant other prefer a chapel ceremony, consider the inland historic Christ Church, Frederica. Another perk about this island is that both the roads and beach are ideal for biking, so honeymooners and their guests can explore all that this idyllic locale has to offer.
Learn more about getting married on St. Simons Island.