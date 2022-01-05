Pearl Engagement Rings That Prove Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend
When Lorelei Lee (played by Marilyn Monroe) cheekily sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, she was, perhaps, unaware of the equally lustrous and dazzling power of the pearl. Pearls are becoming stylish stars in fashion, décor, and more these days. So, why not say yes to one of life's biggest questions with a pearl ring? Of course, if diamonds still hold a soft spot in your heart, there is no shortage of pearl and diamond engagement rings, but if you really want to turn on the charm and queue the nostalgia, consider a vintage pearl engagement ring instead. Or, at the very least, a vintage-inspired one with a hint of Art Deco or Art Nouveau. Those who favor a little glamor may opt not for the traditional mother-of-pearl, but rather a dramatic black pearl engagement ring. No matter what is nestled inside that velvet ring box, you're sure to treasure it for a lifetime.
Rose Gold Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $515.60; etsy.com
The soft color palette created by the pearl and rose gold is decidedly elegant, especially with the swirled, pavé setting that adds a little sparkle.
Tahitian Freshwater Pearl and White Gold Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $1,399.99; jared.com
In a fresh take on the swirled band setting, white gold makes sparkling waves that surround the black pearl in a nod to its provenance.
Stella and Bow Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $160; stellaandbow.com
Sometimes, simple says it best, and this ring couldn't be any daintier.
Black Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $369; etsy.com
This ring brings the drama and flair of old Hollywood with its black and gold color combination. The pearl is flanked on either side by black diamonds.
Le Vian Cultured South Sea Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $2,299.99; jared.com
A lustrous, golden pearl sits in a halo of diamonds, with a honey-gold band completing the warm, monochrome look.
Vintage-Inspired Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: from $481; etsy.com
Give a nod to bygone eras with this simple—but stunning—ring, featuring rose gold and an Akoya pearl.
Cultured Tahitian Black Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $299; zales.com
The swirl of the bypass setting sleekly draws the eye to the black pearl, which is surrounded by delicate diamonds. This one is sure to make a statement.
Pearl and Moissanite Engagement Ring
BUY IT: from $799.90; etsy.com
If you love pearls but don't necessarily want to give them the star power, consider making them an accent gemstone, like in this beautiful Art-Deco inspired ring.
Pearl and Ruby Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $799.99; kay.com
A split-shank band paved with diamonds and six beveled rubies make this pearl engagement ring anything but ordinary.
Tahitian Black Pearl Ring
BUY IT: from $1,930; etsy.com
A ring like this will make a statement, from the coral-shaped band to the commanding, sophisticated pearl.
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Ring
BUY IT: $399; zales.com
This pearl sits in a diamond-encrusted halo on an infinity band. Warm gold tones round out the look.
Vintage-Inspired Pearl Engagement Ring with Diamond Accents
BUY IT: $299.99; kay.com
The swoops and swirls of the halo add a touch of Art Nouveau.
Beaded Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $199; zales.com
The single pear shines against a simple, textured, white gold band.
Cultured Pearl and White Lab-Created Sapphire Ring
BUY IT: $99.99; kay.com
Love pearls but favor the pear cut? This ring setting surrounds the pearl in a pear-shaped halo of sapphires for extra sparkle.
Cultured Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $251.60; zales.com
The bypass setting adds flair and a contemporary twist, drawing the eye to the stone.
Tahitian Black Pearl and Crystal Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $299; zales.com
It's all in the details with this ring. From the delicate crystals to the swirled, textured, split shank, every touch is thoughtful.
Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring with Sapphires
BUY IT: $89.99; jared.com
A halo of blue sapphires gives this ring a regal air.
Cultured Pearl Engagement Ring with Bezel-Set Diamonds
BUY IT: $699.99; kay.com
Enchanting and vintage-inspired, this shimmering ring dazzles with its large pearl setting.
Cultured Black Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring
BUY IT: $479.99; jared.com
The swoop and swirl of the yellow gold band seemingly suspend the intense black pearl in the air.