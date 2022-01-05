Pearl Engagement Rings That Prove Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend

By Marissa Wu January 05, 2022
Credit: Zales

When Lorelei Lee (played by Marilyn Monroe) cheekily sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, she was, perhaps, unaware of the equally lustrous and dazzling power of the pearl. Pearls are becoming stylish stars in fashion, décor, and more these days. So, why not say yes to one of life's biggest questions with a pearl ring? Of course, if diamonds still hold a soft spot in your heart, there is no shortage of pearl and diamond engagement rings, but if you really want to turn on the charm and queue the nostalgia, consider a vintage pearl engagement ring instead. Or, at the very least, a vintage-inspired one with a hint of Art Deco or Art Nouveau. Those who favor a little glamor may opt not for the traditional mother-of-pearl, but rather a dramatic black pearl engagement ring. No matter what is nestled inside that velvet ring box, you're sure to treasure it for a lifetime. 

Rose Gold Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Etsy/IdaJewelryDesign

BUY IT: $515.60; etsy.com

The soft color palette created by the pearl and rose gold is decidedly elegant, especially with the swirled, pavé setting that adds a little sparkle.

Tahitian Freshwater Pearl and White Gold Engagement Ring

Credit: Jared

BUY IT: $1,399.99; jared.com

In a fresh take on the swirled band setting, white gold makes sparkling waves that surround the black pearl in a nod to its provenance.

Stella and Bow Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Stella and Bow

BUY IT: $160; stellaandbow.com

Sometimes, simple says it best, and this ring couldn't be any daintier.

Black Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Etsy/DallerJewelry

BUY IT: $369; etsy.com

This ring brings the drama and flair of old Hollywood with its black and gold color combination. The pearl is flanked on either side by black diamonds.

Le Vian Cultured South Sea Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Jared

BUY IT: $2,299.99; jared.com

A lustrous, golden pearl sits in a halo of diamonds, with a honey-gold band completing the warm, monochrome look.

Vintage-Inspired Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Etsy/GemsOdes

BUY IT: from $481; etsy.com

Give a nod to bygone eras with this simple—but stunning—ring, featuring rose gold and an Akoya pearl.

Cultured Tahitian Black Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Zales

BUY IT: $299; zales.com

The swirl of the bypass setting sleekly draws the eye to the black pearl, which is surrounded by delicate diamonds. This one is sure to make a statement.

Pearl and Moissanite Engagement Ring

Credit: Etsy/SzekiStudio

BUY IT: from $799.90; etsy.com

If you love pearls but don't necessarily want to give them the star power, consider making them an accent gemstone, like in this beautiful Art-Deco inspired ring.

Pearl and Ruby Engagement Ring

Credit: Kay Jewelers

BUY IT: $799.99; kay.com

A split-shank band paved with diamonds and six beveled rubies make this pearl engagement ring anything but ordinary.

Tahitian Black Pearl Ring

Credit: Etsy/arosha

BUY IT: from $1,930; etsy.com

A ring like this will make a statement, from the coral-shaped band to the commanding, sophisticated pearl.

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Ring

Credit: Zales

BUY IT: $399; zales.com

This pearl sits in a diamond-encrusted halo on an infinity band. Warm gold tones round out the look.

Vintage-Inspired Pearl Engagement Ring with Diamond Accents

Credit: Kay Jewelers

BUY IT: $299.99; kay.com

The swoops and swirls of the halo add a touch of Art Nouveau.

Beaded Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Zales

BUY IT: $199; zales.com

The single pear shines against a simple, textured, white gold band.

Cultured Pearl and White Lab-Created Sapphire Ring

Credit: Kay Jewelers

BUY IT: $99.99; kay.com

Love pearls but favor the pear cut? This ring setting surrounds the pearl in a pear-shaped halo of sapphires for extra sparkle.

Cultured Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Zales

BUY IT: $251.60; zales.com

The bypass setting adds flair and a contemporary twist, drawing the eye to the stone.

Tahitian Black Pearl and Crystal Engagement Ring

Credit: Zales

BUY IT: $299; zales.com

It's all in the details with this ring. From the delicate crystals to the swirled, textured, split shank, every touch is thoughtful.

Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring with Sapphires

Credit: Jared

BUY IT: $89.99; jared.com

A halo of blue sapphires gives this ring a regal air.

Cultured Pearl Engagement Ring with Bezel-Set Diamonds

Credit: Kay Jewelers

BUY IT: $699.99; kay.com

Enchanting and vintage-inspired, this shimmering ring dazzles with its large pearl setting.

Cultured Black Freshwater Pearl Engagement Ring

Credit: Jared

BUY IT: $479.99; jared.com

The swoop and swirl of the yellow gold band seemingly suspend the intense black pearl in the air.

