Pearl Engagement Rings That Prove Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend

When Lorelei Lee (played by Marilyn Monroe) cheekily sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, she was, perhaps, unaware of the equally lustrous and dazzling power of the pearl. Pearls are becoming stylish stars in fashion, décor, and more these days. So, why not say yes to one of life's biggest questions with a pearl ring? Of course, if diamonds still hold a soft spot in your heart, there is no shortage of pearl and diamond engagement rings, but if you really want to turn on the charm and queue the nostalgia, consider a vintage pearl engagement ring instead. Or, at the very least, a vintage-inspired one with a hint of Art Deco or Art Nouveau. Those who favor a little glamor may opt not for the traditional mother-of-pearl, but rather a dramatic black pearl engagement ring. No matter what is nestled inside that velvet ring box, you're sure to treasure it for a lifetime.