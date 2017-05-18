This Mississippi Bride Brought the Outdoors In With Rustic Touches

Credit: b.flint photography
Caroline and Clinton's nature-inspired wedding day was nothing short of perfect. From enchanting wooden details to graceful greenery mixed with all-white blooms, the space these two created could easily make you forget you were actually inside."Clinton is a huge outdoorsman, and having grown up on a ranch, we knew we wanted our big day to reflect our love for the outdoors," said Caroline. "Due to the cool spring temperatures we decided to bring the outside inside and enhance our rustic venue with a ton of greenery, branches, pops of crisp white flowers and dim lighting. These elements created the perfect simple, yet elegant, backdrop for the most special night."Photographed by Mississippi wedding photographer b.flint photography, this classic, yet outdoorsy affair is sure to inspire.
Three Stone Stunner

Credit: b.flint photography

Caroline’s ring a is beautiful, three-stoned setting – a timeless, yet standout piece.

Polished Wedding Papers

Credit: b.flint photography

Coordinated in all gray, the couple’s wedding suite offered a stately yet sweet invitation to friends and family near and far.

Lovely, All-White Bouquet

Credit: b.flint photography

Classic, crisp, and clean, Caroline’s bouquet tied in perfectly with the all-white florals featured throughout her Big Day.

Glamorous Cool Weather Wraps

Credit: b.flint photography

Cooler temperatures created the perfect excuse for a well-wrapped bridal party.

Airy and Elegant from Head to Toe

Credit: b.flint photography

Caroline’s v-neck, Vera Wang gown with a light lace cap sleeve gave her the perfect, effortlessly exquisite look.

A Whimsical Wooden Ceremony Space

Credit: b.flint photography

Full of wooden details and evergreen flourishes, the couple’s ceremony at The Jefferson in Oxford, Mississippi accomplished exactly what they hoped – to bring the outdoors in.

Something Blue Reception Style

Credit: b.flint photography

Caroline and Clinton decorated their guestbook table with classic blue and white vases full of striking white floral arrangements.

All-White Dining with a Touch of the Outdoors

Credit: b.flint photography

This clean, one-toned tabletop created a well-designed contrast against their dance-ready wooden floors and nature-inspired centerpieces.

Cascading, Six-Tiered Cake

Credit: b.flint photography

Flowing white florals with a subtle pop of yellow tied this stunning wedding sweet in with the entire soiree.

Most weddings have an excited couple, more than a few loved ones, a grand send-off, and an 'I do' kiss – but Southerners have added their own charm to wedding traditions. We've mastered the art of soul food, we usually have fantastic 75˚ (enviable, really) weather, and our wedding receptions are full of syrupy drawls. If you find yourself at nuptials below the Mason-Dixon, you'll find some extra-special moments: seersucker suits, a buried bottle of bourbon, and a wedding cake with charms baked into it. Although very central to our region, these special Southern wedding traditions are celebrated for very specific reasons. We choose seersucker because it'll hold off the strong Southern heat. We bury bourbon so that we won't have to handle so much of that strong Southern heat. And, we pull charms so that our futures will be as lucky and prosperous as the bride and groom's. What's your favorite Southern wedding tradition?

Cheers to the VanDevenders!

Credit: b.flint photography
