We take our weddings—and our wedding etiquette—seriously. When it comes to formal wedding invitations, understanding the appropriate titles and abbreviations is a colossal headache. As if planning your entire dream wedding is not hard enough. It's easy to be intimidated by the formal rules of appropriately addressing your wedding invitations.

Our advice? Don't try to memorize the formal wedding invitation formula. As is true with many traditions, the traditional wedding invitation addressing process isn't exactly the most intuitive thing to learn. For instance, did you know there's a different way to address a family's invitations once their children turn eighteen? Likewise, the invite-game changes if an invitee goes by her maiden name. And don't even get us started on formal wedding invitations for juniors. Instead of handling this confusing conundrum alone, turn to this handy wedding invitation guide that answers all your questions about addressing formal wedding invitations. Spend your time picking your perfect venue, tasting delicious wedding cakes, and choosing a beautiful, personalized color scheme. Let us handle the formality with this etiquette guideline for addressing perfectly proper wedding invitations.