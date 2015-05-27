Sign Up for the Southern Living Ultimate Wedding Registry

We teamed up with Zola and are thrilled to bring you our ultimate Southern wedding registry. We've picked some of the most essential Southern pieces to get your dream registry going.

To help you get started, here are 5 wedding registry tips:

Opt For A One-Stop Wedding Registry. The days of registering at three and five different stores are over—thank goodness! Not only does Zola have every kind of home necessity you can imagine, they also have unique registry features that allow friends and family to gift you experiences (want to join a brew club?) and even cash (to, say, fund your dream honeymoon in Charleston). And if by chance you can't find what you're looking for on Zola, they even have a feature that lets you add items from other websites.

Start With Your Signature Pieces. Considering the array of items you'll need for your home, building a registry can seem like a daunting task. However, we've got a trick that will help you get the ball rolling. Start by browsing and finding a piece for each room that really expresses your style. This will establish a feel for your registry and make it much easier to narrow down the next pieces you add on.

Use A Checklist. There are so many options available that it's hard to know what's essential for your registry. We recommend using our wedding registry checklist to make sure you've covered all your bases. Don't feel married to it (wink, wink), but use it as a reference point from which you can deviate based on your lifestyle and preferences.

Check The Return Policy. Before you register anywhere, be sure that you can return items in case you receive duplicates or decide you just don't need them. We must confess, this is just one more reason we love Zola. Not only, can you return whatever you need to, you can do so before it's even shipped to you. Hello convenience!

Don't Forget To Have Fun With It. If you've got a plan (and now you do!) it takes the stress out of registering. Remember that you're curating your new home with your spouse-to-be. Indulge in a little romance dreaming up the memories you might make together with the items you're registering for. That Hammered Ice Bucket Tub sure does look like it'd be perfect for a porch dinner with friends!