Forget the Fine China! Couples Chose This as the Top Wedding Registry Pick for 2021
Registries have come a long way. Not too long ago, the right of passage for newly engaged couples required a day spent meticulously selecting flatware, china, glassware, linens, and an array of serving pieces for every type of entertaining scenario the two would face in the coming years. But things are looking a bit different these days and couples are venturing outside of the once-expected must-haves for items that best suit their evolving vision for their future together. Pets, cash funds for honeymoons and date nights, and gift cards for home improvement projects all topped the list. As for the top spot, couples voted the Roomba E5 WiFi Enabled Robotic Vacuum as the most coveted gift. And, let's just say, it's a sign of the times if there ever was one. BUY IT: $299.99; amazon.com
While many things have changed when it comes to wedding registries, with some couples even forgoing the tradition altogether, many of those who do decide to register are still looking for products that will help them transition into their new chapter of life together. But with all of the exciting things to look forward to, lovebirds aren't neglecting the chores—which has Mama proud as a peacock. Instead, they're getting smart.
Couples agree the Roomba E5 Vacuum is the gift that keeps on giving. Less time pushing a vacuum around means more time spent snuggling on the couch, [attempting] home projects, and reveling in every minute of newlywed bliss—all while keeping their floors dirt, dust, and fur-ball free. While it's still a splurge for many clocking in at $299.99, the E5 is one of the more moderately priced iRobot vacuums but still with the WiFi compatibility that makes scheduling cleans a breeze whether near or far.
The E5 is also ideal for pets, another registry focus area for couples in 2021, and works on a variety of surfaces including hard floors and carpet. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and will tailor a cleaning plan to fit your needs. All the newlyweds need to do is remember to empty the dustbin. It's safe to say you can go ahead and toss that chore chart.
