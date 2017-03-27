28 Unique and Meaningful Gifts for the Mother of the Bride
Let your mom know that you appreciate all that she has done for your wedding day with the perfect gift for her. Although a gift likely won't be able to fully express your gratitude, these meaningful tokens of thanks are sure to bring a smile, and maybe even a few tears, to her face. We've rounded up a collection of mother-of-the-bride gift ideas that are both thoughtful and practical. Whether you are looking for a special piece of jewelry that she can wear for the big day, a self-care present that will help her relax after the wedding day has come and gone, or something that she can enjoy all the time, these picks are sure to express your heartfelt thanks for the role she played in one of the most important days of your life.
Mother of the Bride Cosmetic Bag
BUY IT: $10.69; amazon.com
This travel vanity case has plenty of room for all of her wedding day beauty essentials.
Mother of the Bride Handkerchief
BUY IT: $46; etsy.com
For drying those happy tears that often make an appearance on the wedding day.
Mark & Graham Linen Jewelry Pouch
BUY IT: from $59; markandgraham.com
This pretty box will hold all of her sparkly goods for the wedding day and keep them safe amidst the chaos, and she can also use it as she travels for years to come.
Mark & Graham Striped Turkish Lightweight Towel
BUY IT: from $39; markandgraham.com
If she's headed to the pool, lake, or beach for some post-wedding relaxation, a personalized beach towel is a practical and thoughtful gift option.
Mother of The Bride Tumbler
BUY IT: $20.45; amazon.com
This portable and shatterproof insulated wine glass will keep her favorite drinks, from wine to coffee, at the ideal temperature.
Kendra Scott Mikki Cuff Bracelet
BUY IT: $58; kendrascott.com
The perfect accessory for the big day, and a sweet reminder when she wears it after.
Personalized Mother of the Bride Art Print
BUY IT: from $79.95; etsy.com
Gift this custom art print and get ready to see the tears start flowing.
Imprinted Clutch
BUY IT: $220; etsy.com
This clutch will not only complete her wedding day look, but you can add a personal letter of love and thanks to the inside.
'Home Is Where Your Mom Is' Sign
BUY IT: $9.06; amazon.com
Let her know that even though she is giving you away, you will always be her little girl.
Capri Blue Volcano Hand Cream
BUY IT: $18; anthropologie.com
This hand cream feels oh-so luxurious and will leave her hands smelling amazing.
Personalized Handwritten Recipe Plate
BUY IT: $83; etsy.com
Is your mother the best cook ever? (The answer is always yes.) This custom plate will give her most "famous" recipe its proper spotlight.
Mother & Daughter Necklace
BUY IT: from $31.99; amazon.com
This necklace symbolizes that the love of a mother and daughter is forever.
Tocca Mini Perfume Set
BUY IT: $25; nordstrom.com
Three dreamy fragrances she can use on the wedding day and for years to come.
All That I Am, I Owe to You Mom Dish
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
A small but sweet reminder she can see on her dresser each morning.
Mama Script Ring
BUY IT: from $45; nordstrom.com
Because the term "mother" deserves to be worn like a badge of honor.
Petra Short Robe
BUY IT: $58; nordstrom.com
She'll feel pretty as a picture getting ready on your wedding day in this printed robe. Available in blue and pink floral patterns.
Hand-Painted Canvas Tote
BUY IT: $89; markandgraham.com
No Southern lady would have any problem filling up this pretty tote.
Gel Eye Mask
BUY IT: $12; anthropologie.com
Make sure your mama feels her absolute best with this de-puffing gel eye mask.
Mother of the Bride Bracelet
BUY IT: from $38; etsy.com
Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, this bracelet is elegant on the outside with a meaningful message on the inside to remind your mom just how special she is to you.
Sephora Favorites' Wedding Season Perfume Sampler
BUY IT: $75; sephora.com
She can select her new signature scent before springing for a full-size bottle.
Personalized Keepsake Box
BUY IT: $46.95; etsy.com
Include a personalized message for your mom on the inside of this keepsake box.
Paradiso Travel Pillow
BUY IT: $95; nordstrom.com
Are you planning a destination wedding? This gift will ease any mother of the bride's journey.
Lollia Relax Bubble Bath
BUY IT: $40; neimanmarcus.com
After the stress of wedding planning is over, your mom deserves to relax.
Jennette Earrings
BUY IT: $128; bhldn.com
We'd happily take a pair of earrings like this stunning pearl and crystal combo.
'I Love You Mom And Here's Why' Book
BUY IT: $9.34; amazon.com
This beautiful book is the perfect place to share thanks, memories, and stories that she can treasure forever.
Personalized Handwriting Bracelet
BUY IT: from $38.25; etsy.com
Send your mother a sweet message with this custom bracelet that uses your actual handwriting.
Moonlight Short Pajamas
BUY IT: $55; nordstrom.com
Who doesn't want to be cozy and comfortable whilst wedding plan?
'To My Mother' Wedding Card
BUY IT: $6.95; papersource.com
This sweet card will be the perfect backdrop for a thank you note to your mom.