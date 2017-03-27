28 Unique and Meaningful Gifts for the Mother of the Bride

By Jenna Sims
Updated June 04, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Etsy/@SsasaDesigns

Let your mom know that you appreciate all that she has done for your wedding day with the perfect gift for her. Although a gift likely won't be able to fully express your gratitude, these meaningful tokens of thanks are sure to bring a smile, and maybe even a few tears, to her face. We've rounded up a collection of mother-of-the-bride gift ideas that are both thoughtful and practical. Whether you are looking for a special piece of jewelry that she can wear for the big day, a self-care present that will help her relax after the wedding day has come and gone, or something that she can enjoy all the time, these picks are sure to express your heartfelt thanks for the role she played in one of the most important days of your life. 

Mother of the Bride Cosmetic Bag

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $10.69; amazon.com

This travel vanity case has plenty of room for all of her wedding day beauty essentials. 

Mother of the Bride Handkerchief

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $46; etsy.com

For drying those happy tears that often make an appearance on the wedding day. 

Mark & Graham Linen Jewelry Pouch

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $59; markandgraham.com

This pretty box will hold all of her sparkly goods for the wedding day and keep them safe amidst the chaos, and she can also use it as she travels for years to come.

Mark & Graham Striped Turkish Lightweight Towel

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $39; markandgraham.com

If she's headed to the pool, lake, or beach for some post-wedding relaxation, a personalized beach towel is a practical and thoughtful gift option. 

Mother of The Bride Tumbler

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $20.45; amazon.com

This portable and shatterproof insulated wine glass will keep her favorite drinks, from wine to coffee, at the ideal temperature.

Kendra Scott Mikki Cuff Bracelet

Credit: Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $58; kendrascott.com

The perfect accessory for the big day, and a sweet reminder when she wears it after. 

Personalized Mother of the Bride Art Print

Credit: Etsy/@SsasaDesigns

BUY IT: from $79.95; etsy.com

Gift this custom art print and get ready to see the tears start flowing. 

Imprinted Clutch

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $220; etsy.com

This clutch will not only complete her wedding day look, but you can add a personal letter of love and thanks to the inside. 

'Home Is Where Your Mom Is' Sign

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $9.06; amazon.com

Let her know that even though she is giving you away, you will always be her little girl. 

Capri Blue Volcano Hand Cream

Credit: Anthropologie

BUY IT: $18; anthropologie.com

This hand cream feels oh-so luxurious and will leave her hands smelling amazing. 

Personalized Handwritten Recipe Plate

Credit: Etsy/@zehrdesignco

BUY IT: $83; etsy.com

Is your mother the best cook ever? (The answer is always yes.) This custom plate will give her most "famous" recipe its proper spotlight. 

Mother & Daughter Necklace

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: from $31.99; amazon.com

This necklace symbolizes that the love of a mother and daughter is forever.

Tocca Mini Perfume Set

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $25; nordstrom.com

Three dreamy fragrances she can use on the wedding day and for years to come.

All That I Am, I Owe to You Mom Dish

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com

A small but sweet reminder she can see on her dresser each morning. 

Mama Script Ring

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: from $45; nordstrom.com

Because the term "mother" deserves to be worn like a badge of honor. 

Petra Short Robe

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $58; nordstrom.com

She'll feel pretty as a picture getting ready on your wedding day in this printed robe. Available in blue and pink floral patterns. 

Hand-Painted Canvas Tote

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $89; markandgraham.com

No Southern lady would have any problem filling up this pretty tote. 

Gel Eye Mask

BUY IT: $12; anthropologie.com

Make sure your mama feels her absolute best with this de-puffing gel eye mask.

Mother of the Bride Bracelet

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $38; etsy.com

Available in silver, gold, and rose gold, this bracelet is elegant on the outside with a meaningful message on the inside to remind your mom just how special she is to you. 

Sephora Favorites' Wedding Season Perfume Sampler

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $75; sephora.com

She can select her new signature scent before springing for a full-size bottle.

Personalized Keepsake Box

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $46.95; etsy.com

Include a personalized message for your mom on the inside of this keepsake box.

Paradiso Travel Pillow

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $95; nordstrom.com

Are you planning a destination wedding? This gift will ease any mother of the bride's journey.

Lollia Relax Bubble Bath

Credit: Neiman Marcus

BUY IT: $40; neimanmarcus.com

After the stress of wedding planning is over, your mom deserves to relax.

Jennette Earrings

Credit: BHLDN

BUY IT: $128; bhldn.com

We'd happily take a pair of earrings like this stunning pearl and crystal combo. 

'I Love You Mom And Here's Why' Book

Credit: Paper Source

BUY IT: $9.34; amazon.com

This beautiful book is the perfect place to share thanks, memories, and stories that she can treasure forever. 

Personalized Handwriting Bracelet

Credit: Etsy/@GracePersonalized

BUY IT: from $38.25; etsy.com

Send your mother a sweet message with this custom bracelet that uses your actual handwriting. 

Moonlight Short Pajamas

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $55; nordstrom.com

Who doesn't want to be cozy and comfortable whilst wedding plan? 

'To My Mother' Wedding Card

Credit: Paper Source

BUY IT: $6.95; papersource.com

This sweet card will be the perfect backdrop for a thank you note to your mom.

