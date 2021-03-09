I Just Got Married, And These Are The Things I Use Most from My Registry

There are plenty of ways in which getting married in 2020 was different than other years, but one of the most interesting was the gift registry. This list is in no way representative of all the things a newly married couple could want or need, but it's simply the items we find ourselves using practically every day. Because we just moved into our first home with less-than-ideal storage space, most of these wedding registry items actually double as smart storage solutions. Other gifts from our registry have to do with starting fresh. Instead of towels with my old monogram on them or the gray towels my husband had all through college, a set of soft, white towels got our linen closet off to a beautiful start. And then there were the purchases that we may not have even wanted if it weren't for our pandemic situation. We're both working remotely, so a nice set of trays was essential for the nights that the home office didn't get cleaned off the kitchen table. And since we eat every meal at home, a stylish dish drying rack is the most popular spot in our kitchen.