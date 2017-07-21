Artificial Wedding Flowers Etiquette Rules Everyone Should Know

Some etiquette tips for getting away with using fake flowers on your wedding day.

When you start planning a wedding, the costs add up quickly—very quickly. And one of the biggest expenses is usually the florist. You've got dreams of miles and miles of peonies and banquette tables filled with dozens of ranunculus stems. There will be a lovely fragrance wafting down on you from the living wall of roses on the back border of your wedding altar.

Once you get the estimate, the petals fall off your wedding flower dreams. Reality bites, but there are ways to cheat your florist bill before you have to use all artificial flowers. Artificial flowers are decorative replacements to represent their natural counterparts. Silk, paper, foam, fabric, or plastic mixtures form these artificial plants, also used for scientific purposes, such as modeling the components of plants. Here are some etiquette guidelines for using a few artificial flowers at your wedding.

Artificial Wedding Flower Etiquette

Never use all artificial flowers.

Sporting a silk flower boutonniere as the groom is not recommended—budgetary or otherwise. Also, remember that you aren't using real flowers just for their looks. They do provide a delicate fragrance to your wedding day. Before you resort to artificial wedding flowers, consider budget-friendly options like using lots of greenery (cut branches in vases can be beautiful) or inexpensive flowers like carnations. Stick with what's in season and grow locally to keep your budget down.

Never use artificial flowers in your wedding bouquet.

Trust us. You will regret that. Also, don't use artificial flowers in your bridesmaids' bouquets, groomsmen's boutonnieres, or in the corsages or small sprays that you would give to the mother-of-the-bride or mother-of-the-groom.

Do use silk flowers in secondary locations.

You can use them in arrangements high up on a wall or in the distance. Substitute a few fake flowers on swags near the church orchestra balcony, and no one will know. Consider other faraway places to place your artificial flowers, like in the dark dance room near the band or over door arches.

Do use premium quality artificial flowers.

If you plan to use silk flowers or another artificial substitute, invest in a higher quality plant or floral. Artificial flowers come in several varieties and have different purposes—scientific studies, crafting, or decorative displays. Skip the "specifically-for-crafting" section and find a premium alternative.

Do use additional adornments.

Just because the flowers are artificial doesn't mean you can use the same adornments to dress up natural bouquets. Add a ribbon or authentic greenery to increase the scenic value of your florals. Test out different variations of embellishments to see what will work best with your other decor.

Do use this basic rule.