The One Thing You Need To Do As Soon as You Get Engaged

Whether you were completely surprised or totally saw it coming (you know him too well!), it's finally happened. He popped the question!

With everyone from friends to aunts and uncles congratulating you, we bet you've been asked a million questions already – What's the date? Where will it be? Where do you want to honeymoon? Sure, you've dreamt of this day your whole life, but we'd be shocked if you've answered anything beyond "no clue!" or "maybe, it possibly, might be…" to every query thrown your way this early in the game. You're probably too distracted by that gorgeous new piece of bling on your left hand to think clearly about anything yet, anyway.

So, what's the first thing you should jot down on that wedding planning to do list? Before you even start that checklist – stop. Take a deep breath, and soak it all in. We promise we wouldn't steer you wrong.

We know. There's so much to do. But, the best advice we can give you is to take a moment to savor what just happened. This is the one time in the whole wedding planning process that it's just the two of you, a blank canvas, and so much joy you just can't stop giggling. There are no spreadsheets yet, no wedding diets, no contracts to sign. Just overwhelming joy. It's a moment that doesn't last long, but too many of us jump head first into date picking, budget setting, and bridesmaid asking that it's often overlooked.

Daydream. Let your gaze veer off to that sparkly, stunner of a diamond and think about all the amazing things the future holds.

Celebrate. Soak in every squeal you hear when a family member, friend, or co-worker first hears the news. Let them gasp at your ring finger. It's okay to enjoy it every time!

Look at your man in a whole new light. He's no longer your boyfriend. He's your brand new fiancé. If that doesn't make your head spin, we're not sure what will.

How long should you romance the moment? It won't be the same for everyone. If you're under the gun to pull this shindig off quickly, it may just be a day or two. For others, it may last a week. But, in the months ahead, there will be stressful moments where you wish you could come back to this bliss. We promise.