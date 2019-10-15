Autumn Wedding Color Schemes That You'll Fall In Love With

By Zoe Denenberg
Lauren Fair Photography
Fall is a time of transition in the South—the persistent summer heat has just started to cool off, we’re trading our sweet tea for hot cider, and the leaves have begun to change. The air feels crisp and all the desserts are pumpkin-spiced. What better time to leap into a new phase of your life and exchange your vows? The weather is warm, but not too warm; chilled, but not quite cold. Part of the draw of fall weddings is the endless possibility – your wedding can lean towards a more summery or wintery theme, adapted entirely to your taste.From an early September soirée to a late November ceremony, these festive themes will carry you through the fall. We have a color scheme to suit every bride, from subtle beige-and-cream combinations to dramatic berry and plum hues. Glean inspiration from the changing colors outside with these fall-inspired themes that take a cue from fall foliage and the bounty of the harvest. We’re absolutely falling for these tables draped in jewel-toned cloths and picture-perfect leaves and vines cascading from light features. These fall wedding color schemes will provide the ideal backdrop for your Big Day.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Deep Purple and Marigold

Dear Wesleyann Photography

Dark, dramatic blooms and cascading touches of ivy bring this floral arrangement to life. We can’t get enough of the berry-hued florals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Fresh Red and Gleaming Green

Paige Reaux

Take a cue from everyone’s favorite fall activity—apple picking—and make those bright orchard hues the inspiration for your wedding décor. Carry out this theme even further by selecting apple cider cocktails.

3 of 20

Pale Pink, Lavender, and Gold

Luke and Cat Photography

This free-spirited color palette allows you to combine your favorite blooms for ultimate elegance and charm. Pops of deep pink accentuate the lighter colors of the bouquet, adding a bit of contrast and depth.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Rustic Reds

Amos Photography

Channel the seasonal spirit and bring it to the altar! This ceremony arch is deeply seasonal, evoking a walk through the forest in the fall.

5 of 20

Scarlet and Leather

Luke and Cat Photography

Go bold with a dramatic color palette for your fall wedding. These wine-hued place settings feature touches of leather to create a supremely cozy tablescape.

6 of 20

Bright Green and Gold

Pinterest: Brides; Amalie Orrange Photography

Keep your fall wedding bursting with fresh color and opt for a bright green, gold, and white color combination.See more on Pinterest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Shades of Beige and Cream

Luke and Cat Photography

Neutral is by no means boring, especially when it comes to these elegant tones of soft beige and cream. A neutral bridal scarf or shawl is a great way to keep warm on the chillier fall days without distracting from your stunning bridal gown.

8 of 20

Reserved White and Gold

Paige Reaux

This subtle, yet elegant color combination never goes out of style. Tailor it to your fall wedding by painting on a pumpkin.

9 of 20

Plum and Berry

Pinterest

Take a cue from the fruits of the season and go for a deep purple color palette. With so many different shades to choose from, your décor will look oh-so-natural.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Red, Orange, and Rust

ARJ Photo

Orange and red flowers combine with brown pinecones to create a seasonal installation that will truly set your décor apart.

11 of 20

Deep Green Velvet

Olivia Strohm Photography

Pairing subtle, neutral-hued florals with a jewel-toned coat brings new life to the tired tux. A deep green color palette can carry through from your attire to your décor.

12 of 20

Cream and Bronze

Pinterest

Fall foliage doesn’t have to be too dramatic. Case in point? This refined, leaf-inspired cake with elegant bronze vines.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Sunny Yellow and Pale Salmon

Marina Mauletkali Photography

Bring a slight pop of color to your wedding palette with a burst of seasonal yellow, toned down by a neutral pink.

14 of 20

Blushing Blues and Gold Glamour

Pinterest: FabMood.com; boards.styleunveiled

The indigo-blues of this dramatic cake act as a simple embellishment to the cascading gold and cream layers. See more on Pinterest.

15 of 20

Amethyst and Cream

Dear Wesleyann Photography

Accent the dark purple hue of your blooms with gem-toned tablecloths. Amethyst, cream, and golden-yellow combine in the loveliest, unexpected ways in this color scheme.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Navy, Gold, and Cream

Roberto Caruso and Angus Fergusson

Navy and cream are a classic, tried-and-true wedding color combination, but the addition of gold elements (especially when they’re in the form of miniature pumpkins) really heightens the seasonal feel.

17 of 20

Pinks and Metallics

Sara Monika

Lovely, rich-hued lilies meet the sophisticated, polished look of gold-toned berry clusters to offset a flowing cream backdrop.

18 of 20

Sage and Wheat

Pinterest

Play it cool with this rustic color scheme inspired by the bounties of the fall. The colors are slightly snow-dusted to create a naturally sophisticated display.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Berry, Rose, and Faded Pink

Pinterest: storyboardwedding.com; Audrey Goforth Photography

This color palette capitalizes on all the different shades within the pink and berry family to create a cohesive layered display.See more on Pinterest.

20 of 20

Cascading Sunset Red and Gold

Lauren Fair Photography

With fall foliage cascading from above and elegant red and burgundy topiaries lining the table, this color palette is hyper-seasonal. Add touches of green and gold to represent the slow changing of the seasons.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com