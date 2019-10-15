Autumn Wedding Color Schemes That You'll Fall In Love With
Deep Purple and Marigold
Dark, dramatic blooms and cascading touches of ivy bring this floral arrangement to life. We can’t get enough of the berry-hued florals.
Fresh Red and Gleaming Green
Take a cue from everyone’s favorite fall activity—apple picking—and make those bright orchard hues the inspiration for your wedding décor. Carry out this theme even further by selecting apple cider cocktails.
Pale Pink, Lavender, and Gold
This free-spirited color palette allows you to combine your favorite blooms for ultimate elegance and charm. Pops of deep pink accentuate the lighter colors of the bouquet, adding a bit of contrast and depth.
Rustic Reds
Channel the seasonal spirit and bring it to the altar! This ceremony arch is deeply seasonal, evoking a walk through the forest in the fall.
Scarlet and Leather
Go bold with a dramatic color palette for your fall wedding. These wine-hued place settings feature touches of leather to create a supremely cozy tablescape.
Bright Green and Gold
Keep your fall wedding bursting with fresh color and opt for a bright green, gold, and white color combination.See more on Pinterest.
Shades of Beige and Cream
Neutral is by no means boring, especially when it comes to these elegant tones of soft beige and cream. A neutral bridal scarf or shawl is a great way to keep warm on the chillier fall days without distracting from your stunning bridal gown.
Reserved White and Gold
This subtle, yet elegant color combination never goes out of style. Tailor it to your fall wedding by painting on a pumpkin.
Plum and Berry
Take a cue from the fruits of the season and go for a deep purple color palette. With so many different shades to choose from, your décor will look oh-so-natural.
Red, Orange, and Rust
Orange and red flowers combine with brown pinecones to create a seasonal installation that will truly set your décor apart.
Deep Green Velvet
Pairing subtle, neutral-hued florals with a jewel-toned coat brings new life to the tired tux. A deep green color palette can carry through from your attire to your décor.
Cream and Bronze
Fall foliage doesn’t have to be too dramatic. Case in point? This refined, leaf-inspired cake with elegant bronze vines.
Sunny Yellow and Pale Salmon
Bring a slight pop of color to your wedding palette with a burst of seasonal yellow, toned down by a neutral pink.
Blushing Blues and Gold Glamour
The indigo-blues of this dramatic cake act as a simple embellishment to the cascading gold and cream layers. See more on Pinterest.
Amethyst and Cream
Accent the dark purple hue of your blooms with gem-toned tablecloths. Amethyst, cream, and golden-yellow combine in the loveliest, unexpected ways in this color scheme.
Navy, Gold, and Cream
Navy and cream are a classic, tried-and-true wedding color combination, but the addition of gold elements (especially when they’re in the form of miniature pumpkins) really heightens the seasonal feel.
Pinks and Metallics
Lovely, rich-hued lilies meet the sophisticated, polished look of gold-toned berry clusters to offset a flowing cream backdrop.
Sage and Wheat
Play it cool with this rustic color scheme inspired by the bounties of the fall. The colors are slightly snow-dusted to create a naturally sophisticated display.
Berry, Rose, and Faded Pink
This color palette capitalizes on all the different shades within the pink and berry family to create a cohesive layered display.See more on Pinterest.
Cascading Sunset Red and Gold
With fall foliage cascading from above and elegant red and burgundy topiaries lining the table, this color palette is hyper-seasonal. Add touches of green and gold to represent the slow changing of the seasons.