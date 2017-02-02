9 Things to Do Now that You're Engaged

It's all happening! You said yes, there's a stunning diamond on your finger, and someone special is calling you his fiancée. We know – it's surreal.

Soak it all in, because the days, weeks, and months to follow are sure to be a whirlwind. But, if you're like most newly engaged women, you can't sit and stare at your engagement ring for too long without diving into wedding planning headfirst. There are questions to be answered, dates to be set, colors to be selected, and mothers beckoning. Don't worry. We're here to help. These nine steps will get you started on the right path to wedding planning bliss.

1. Pick Up the Phone

Even if your grandma has Facebook nowadays, the last place she should hear this wonderful news is online. Give your close friends and family members a ring so they can hear personally from you about your new bling before everyone else.

2. Insure and Size Your Ring

It's probably one of the more practical things you need to do while celebrating, but getting sized and insured is super necessary. The last thing you want to do is loose the diamond he sweated over picking out just for you.

3. Immerse Yourself in the Wedding World

Set up a Pinterest board, pick up a magazine, cruise through real wedding photos online. The more you see, the more you'll know what you do and don't like, and the quicker you'll know what wedding style you're gravitating toward.

4. Decide the Type of Wedding You Both Want

Sure he may lean on you when it comes to pulling of the perfect day, but it's good to make sure you're both on the same page. Do you want a big or small wedding? Do you want it to be in your hometown or somewhere else? Indoors or outside? Formal or informal?

5. Get a General Guest List Going

Before you can pick a venue, you need to have an idea of the size of your wedding. The last thing you want to do is squeeze 250 people into a venue that only fits 150. Start your list, but check in with your parents, too. They might have a longer list than you expect.

6. Discuss Your Budget

We know – it's not as fun as flipping through bridal magazines or trying on dresses, but it's the foundation for your whole event. Be realistic. Set your priorities before you start signing contracts and sending deposits.

7. Pick a Venue and Set a Date

We recommend doing so in that order, too. It's good to have a general timeframe in mind, but you'll have much more flexibility to pick out the perfect place if you don't lock yourself into an exact date.

8. Determine Your Must-Have Vendors and Book

Is having one particular photographer or wedding band super important to you? Many in-demand wedding vendors can book up more than a year in advance. Determine what's most important to you, do a little research, and go ahead and get your dream vendors booked.

WATCH: Common Wedding Traditions - And The Shocking History Behind Them

9. Keep the True Meaning in Mind as Your List Keeps Growing