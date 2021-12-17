Stunning Bridesmaid Dress Trends for 2022
Just as trends come and go in the style and beauty worlds, they do in the wedding world, too. When planning a wedding, picking out bridesmaid dresses is extremely important—and difficult. Finding styles and colors that will make every girl feel beautiful is a challenge, but the trendy bridesmaid dresses for 2022 should make it so much easier. With these bridesmaid dress styles, your bridesmaids will actually want to wear their dresses again after the wedding. We consulted the experts at Kate + Company, a Saint Louis, Missouri, based event design house, specializing in everything wedding related, to see what trends they most often see with their brides.
There are gorgeous bridesmaid dresses to go with every wedding color scheme, whether you're looking for cool colors like dusty blue or classics like blush and burgundy. Wrap dresses and midi or maxi dresses are huge right now in stores and have made their way in bridal parties. With different lengths and flattering shapes, these bridesmaid dresses provide the perfect amount of style and ease. Whether you're looking for short or long dresses, your bridesmaids are bound to look gorgeous in 2022's bridesmaid dress trends. Always a bridesmaid? With these bridesmaid dresses, yes, please!
Muted Greys
Soft dove grey is quickly becoming a popular choice for a neutral wedding color scheme. A grey dress allows you to add bright or bold colors in a wedding bouquet while still accomplishing a seamless elegant look. Be sure all the bridesmaids try on their shade though, as some greys can wash out certain skin tones.
Show Me Your Mumu Jess Ruffle Midi Dress
BUY IT: $198; showmeyourmumu.com
A Southern gal will always say yes to ruffles. We love the defined waist with the tied belt.
Verona Cowl Dress
BUY IT: $168; showmeyourmumu.com
A simple sheath silhouette and cowl neckline are an elegant combination for a dress that can be worn for a fancy or casual evening.
Heavenly Hues Light Grey Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $88; lulus.com
A muted grey chiffon fabric with a goddess-like silhouette would be a beautiful bridesmaid dress in a spring or summer wedding.
Varied Necklines
A great way to allow each of your bridesmaids to feel unique in their dresses, while still appearing cohesive is to give them a specific silhouette, color, and fabric then allow them to pick out the neckline of their dress. A neckline can drastically impact how a dress appears on different body types, so allowing your bridesmaids to choose a dress that looks best on them can not only make them happy but also give them a sense of creative liberty.
Sandra Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $248; showmeyourmumu.com
Lace is a traditional material that can be made casual or formal for any type of wedding. We especially love the flutter sleeves on this dress.
Lauren Tie Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $238; showmeyourmumu.com
For a friend who prefers a more conservative neckline, a spaghetti strap dress that hits just below the collar bone is a beautiful option.
Natalie Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $248; showmeyourmumu.com
A high neckline with bellowing sleeves, or in a halter-top, look great paired with other varying necklines such as a v-neck and keyhole cut.
Blush and Bashful
Pink has long been the ultimate Southern girl's bridesmaid dress color of choice, and that hasn't changed. However, the shades of pink have muted a bit, bringing us gorgeous blush tones that range from baby pink to pink-toned beiges for understated elegance.
Lulu's Meteoric Rise Maxi Dress
BUY IT: $88; lulus.com
The flutter detail on the back of these spaghetti straps is too darling not to consider the dress fit for a wedding.
Louisa Dress
BUY IT: $220; bhldn.com
We love how the soft bow on this dress adds a romantic element to the classic wrap dress silhouette.
Crepe-Back Satin One-Shoulder Dress
BUY IT: $159.95; davidsbridal.com
If you're a bride who prefers a bit of dramatic flair on your wedding day, this one-shoulder dress would be just the option to really sweep your bridal party off their feet.
All that Glitters
Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but glitter and sequins are close seconds. Sequin dresses have risen in popularity, especially for fall and winter outdoor weddings, where a touch of added glamour really pops against a neutral fallen leave, or snow-laden landscape.
Open-Back and Mesh Dress
BUY IT: $99.99; davidsbridal.com
If you don't want to commit to a full sequin look (as beautiful as it is), a sequined bodice will add just the right amount of oomph in your wedding photos.
Gala Gown
BUY IT: $298; showmeyourmumu.com
A sparkly beaded dress also gives more dimension to a matte fabric like chiffon.
Dramatic Entrance Navy Blue Sequin Dress
BUY IT: $112; lulus.com
Navy blue is another timeless color that will always find its way into bridal color schemes.
Wine
Burgundy, wine-inspired bridesmaid dresses remain popular in 2021 after staying at the top for a few years, and it's easy to see why. These luxurious jewel tones are just perfect for a romantic winter or fall wedding.
DB Studio Off-the-Shoulder Stretch Crepe Ruched Dress
BUY IT: $119.95; davidsbridal.com
Off-the-Shoulder dresses are always on trend, and we love the way it looks paired with a timeless burgundy shade.
Leila Satin Charmeuse Dress
BUY IT: $248; bhldn.com
We think burnt red is going to be all the rage in 2022. Plus, who can say not to being a bridesmaid with a dress that elongates your figure?
Velvet Off-the-Shoulder Dress
BUY IT: $119.95; davidsbridal.com
Velvet is a beautiful fabric option for a winter wedding. Pair it with a deep red, and you have yourself a magic winter wonderland wedding scheme.
Satin
There's nothing that looks and feels as though it's dripping in elegance like a satin dress. Any color in satin fabric automatically has more dimension. Just be sure that you avoid staining and stress sweat on the big day because satin is not stain-resistant.
On the Guest List One-Shoulder Dress
BUY IT: $88; lulus.com
You can never go wrong with black bridesmaid dresses. It easily makes your black tie wedding an affair to remember.
Ruby Satin Charmeuse Dress
BUY IT: $220; bhldn.com
We love the twisted halter top of this dress. Simple elegance in its finest form.
Madi Gown
BUY IT: $198; showmeyourmumu.com
If you were feeling particularly inspired by the fashion in Bridgerton, give an empire waist style bridesmaid dress a try. Champagne is another popular neutral color for bridesmaid dresses.