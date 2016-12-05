17 Iconic Southern Wedding Dresses

By Anna Aguillard
Credit: TriStar Pictures via IMDb
Some are long, some are short. Some were worn by barefoot brides, some were worn by fictional movie characters.The South's most recognizable wedding dresses are just about as varied in appearance as the lucky men who are waiting for them at the end of the aisle, but they are all distinctly Southern. If you're planning the perfect southern celebration, look no further than these iconic wedding dresses. From the gowns of country stars to the dress of a future First Lady, these little numbers prove Southern women know how to wear white (or whatever color their heart desires). 
Start Slideshow

1 of 17

Ava Gardner

Credit: Via Pinterest

This was the third wedding for the North-Carolina born actress and the second for Frank Sinatra. The two married in 1951, but divorced in 1957. Ava’s dress redefines the typical white wedding gown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Barbara Sinatra

Credit: Via Pinterest

Missouri-born Barbara Sinatra was the fourth and final wife of Frank Sinatra. Barbara’s silk, asymmetrical neckline dress is now on display at Sunnylands Resort, where the two were married.

3 of 17

Kimberly Williams

Credit: Via Pinterest

In March of 2003, the actress married country music legend Brad Paisley. The reception was a backyard barbecue-style affair. Kimberly’s simple, silk dress is stunning.

Advertisement

4 of 17

Dolly Parton

Credit: via Pinterest

Everything that Dolly does is iconic, and her wedding to husband Carl Thomas Dean in 1966 is no exception. The two met at a Wishy-Washy Laundromat. Dolly’s dress shows that short wedding dresses can shine.

5 of 17

Faith Hill

Credit: Via Pinterest

Country music may not have a more dynamic duo than Faith and Tim. The two were wed in a ceremony that came as a surprise even to their closest friends. Tim wore blue jeans and, rumor has it, Faith was barefoot.

6 of 17

Shelby Eatenton Latcherie (Steel Magnolias)

Credit: TriStar Pictures via IMDb

This classic Southern movie has inspired plenty of Southern brides to copy Julia Roberts’s off-the-shoulder lace masterpiece. And, perhaps, even a few armadillo cakes too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 17

Rosalynn Carter

Credit: Via Pinterest

Wife to future President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn wore a wedding getup that complimented his Naval uniform.

8 of 17

Joanne Woodward

Credit: Via Pinterest

Georgia-native, Oscar-winning actress, and wife of Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward married in 1958. She wore a non-traditional wedding gown with a round collar, fitted bodice, and full skirt.

9 of 17

June Carter

Credit: via Pinterest

June and Johnny set high relationship goals for all Southerners. The two were married in Franklin, Kentucky, just one week after Johnny proposed while performing together in Ontario.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 17

Allie (The Notebook)

Credit: Via PInterest

Although Allie (played by Rachel McAdams) doesn’t follow through with the wedding, her dreamy lace dress still makes us swoon.

11 of 17

Jenna Bush Hager

Credit: Getty / Shealah Craighead / Handout

Fun fact: When she wed in 2008, Jenna Bush Hager was the first daughter of a sitting President to marry in sixteen years. We love the modern silhouette of her lace gown.

12 of 17

Priscilla Presley

Credit: Getty / GAB Archive / Contributor

Priscilla met Elvis in Germany, while he was stationed in Germany and she was living on a military base with her Air Force Captain father. Her dress epitomizes 1960s fashion in the bestway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 17

Scarlett O’Hara (Gone With the Wind)

Credit: Getty / Silver Screen Collection / Contributor

While the gown Mammy made out of velvet draperies was perhaps the most iconic frock from the 1939 classic, the gown Scarlett wore while wedding Charles Hamilton definitely deserves a shoutout.

14 of 17

Solange Knowles

Credit: Getty / Josh Brasted / Contributor

The Louisiana-born artist wed in New Orleans in 2014, wearing an elegant cream jumpsuit. She and her husband, Alan Ferguson, rode bikes through the French Quarter.

15 of 17

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Via Pinterest

The Tennessee sweetheart married Jim Toth in 2011 in a custom-designed blush gown by Monique Lhuillier.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 17

Kelly Clarkson

Credit: Via Pinterest

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson tied the knot at one of the South’s most luxurious resorts, Blackberry Farms, in Walland Tenneesee. Her dress was designed by Temperley Bridal.

17 of 17

Jenny Curran (Forrest Gump)

Credit: Via Pinterest

When Jenny and Forrest finally marry, our hearts rejoice. Jenny’s style evolves throughout the movie, and her flowing gown matches her signature hippie attire.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Anna Aguillard