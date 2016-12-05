17 Iconic Southern Wedding Dresses
Ava Gardner
This was the third wedding for the North-Carolina born actress and the second for Frank Sinatra. The two married in 1951, but divorced in 1957. Ava’s dress redefines the typical white wedding gown.
Barbara Sinatra
Missouri-born Barbara Sinatra was the fourth and final wife of Frank Sinatra. Barbara’s silk, asymmetrical neckline dress is now on display at Sunnylands Resort, where the two were married.
Kimberly Williams
In March of 2003, the actress married country music legend Brad Paisley. The reception was a backyard barbecue-style affair. Kimberly’s simple, silk dress is stunning.
Dolly Parton
Everything that Dolly does is iconic, and her wedding to husband Carl Thomas Dean in 1966 is no exception. The two met at a Wishy-Washy Laundromat. Dolly’s dress shows that short wedding dresses can shine.
Faith Hill
Country music may not have a more dynamic duo than Faith and Tim. The two were wed in a ceremony that came as a surprise even to their closest friends. Tim wore blue jeans and, rumor has it, Faith was barefoot.
Shelby Eatenton Latcherie (Steel Magnolias)
This classic Southern movie has inspired plenty of Southern brides to copy Julia Roberts’s off-the-shoulder lace masterpiece. And, perhaps, even a few armadillo cakes too.
Rosalynn Carter
Wife to future President Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn wore a wedding getup that complimented his Naval uniform.
Joanne Woodward
Georgia-native, Oscar-winning actress, and wife of Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward married in 1958. She wore a non-traditional wedding gown with a round collar, fitted bodice, and full skirt.
June Carter
June and Johnny set high relationship goals for all Southerners. The two were married in Franklin, Kentucky, just one week after Johnny proposed while performing together in Ontario.
Allie (The Notebook)
Although Allie (played by Rachel McAdams) doesn’t follow through with the wedding, her dreamy lace dress still makes us swoon.
Jenna Bush Hager
Fun fact: When she wed in 2008, Jenna Bush Hager was the first daughter of a sitting President to marry in sixteen years. We love the modern silhouette of her lace gown.
Priscilla Presley
Priscilla met Elvis in Germany, while he was stationed in Germany and she was living on a military base with her Air Force Captain father. Her dress epitomizes 1960s fashion in the bestway.
Scarlett O’Hara (Gone With the Wind)
While the gown Mammy made out of velvet draperies was perhaps the most iconic frock from the 1939 classic, the gown Scarlett wore while wedding Charles Hamilton definitely deserves a shoutout.
Solange Knowles
The Louisiana-born artist wed in New Orleans in 2014, wearing an elegant cream jumpsuit. She and her husband, Alan Ferguson, rode bikes through the French Quarter.
Reese Witherspoon
The Tennessee sweetheart married Jim Toth in 2011 in a custom-designed blush gown by Monique Lhuillier.
Kelly Clarkson
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson tied the knot at one of the South’s most luxurious resorts, Blackberry Farms, in Walland Tenneesee. Her dress was designed by Temperley Bridal.
Jenny Curran (Forrest Gump)
When Jenny and Forrest finally marry, our hearts rejoice. Jenny’s style evolves throughout the movie, and her flowing gown matches her signature hippie attire.