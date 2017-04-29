The Best Wedding Dress Shops in Every Southern State
Alabama: Ivory and White Bridal Boutique
If you’re looking for an effortless and enjoyable shopping experience with a little bit of pampering, this bridal shop is the perfect fit. With designers from Lela Rose to Leanne Marshall, this Mountain Brook boutique will make you feel like family while you find your dream dress.Ivory and White Bridal BoutiqueBirmingham, Alabama
Arkansas: Low’s Bridal and Formal
For the red carpet treatment (literally – there is a red carpet right at the front door!), look no further than Low’s Bridal and Formal. Helping Arkansas brides pick out the perfect dress since 1977, this family-owned salon stocks more than 3,000 wedding gowns for your shopping pleasure.Low’s Bridal and FormalBrinkley, Arkansas
Florida: The White Magnolia Bridal Collection
With designers like Hayley Paige and Watters to Lazaro and Christos, brides boost about this boutique’s special one-on-one time in the store.The White Magnolia Bridal CollectionJacksonville, Florida; Tampa, Florida
Georgia: The Sentimentalist
You’ll easily be able to make yourself at home in this cozy cottage with a low key, yet custom bridal experience. With racks full of specialty vintage gowns and designer dresses, the shop prides itself on working with “small, independent North American designers” with a “vintage, bohemian, and slightly alternative aesthetic.”The SentimentalistAtlanta, Georgia
Kentucky: Modern Trousseau
In-house designer Callie Tein creates exclusive gowns full of French laces and beautiful beadwork for Modern Trousseu brides, making this salon a truly unique boutique to shop.Modern TrousseauLouisville, Kentucky
Louisiana: Town and Country Bridal
We have a feeling this fairly new shop will be soon be a mainstay on Magazine Street. With chandelier and white dresses all around, this light-filled salon has an air of romance fit for the ultimate dress shopping experience.Town and Country BridalNew Orleans, Louisiana
Maryland: Garnish Boutique
A short drive from D.C., newly renovated Garnish Boutique is an insanely gorgeous spot to shop. The boutique boasts a curated collection of more than 15 bridal designers for expansive yet intimate shopping experience. The icing on the cake? Mom and the girls can find their dresses there, too.Garnish BoutiqueBaltimore, Maryland
Mississippi: Elle James Bridal
This airy and elegant salon stocks a hand-curated collection of gowns, including names like Martina Liana and Hello Darling, that they’re happy to tailor to your exact needs.Elle James BridalRigeland, Mississippi
North Carolina: Hayden Olivia Bridal
With services ranging from champagne appointments (limo pickup and drop off included!) to monogramed wedding mementos, this Uptown Charolette boutique really goes all out to help you find your gown.Hayden Olivia BridalCharolette, North Carolina
Oklahoma: Moliere Bridal House
You’ll find samples from Maggie Sottero, Mikaella, and more hanging on the racks of this comfortable yet refined Oklahoma City favorite.Moliere Bridal HouseOklahoma City, Oklahoma
South Carolina: Maddison Row
Floor to wall windows full of white dresses from designers like Monique Lhuillier and Lela Rose make this well known Charleston boutique an impressive place to shop.Maddison RowCharleston, South Carolina
Tennessee: Maggie Louise Bridal
With a mission to make your bridal gown search a little sweeter, this chic designer boutique combines bridal couture with Southern charm for the ultimate bridal experience.Maggie Louise BridalCollierville, Tennessee
Texas: Warren Barrón
Texas brides take wedding dress shopping seriously, so the fact the Warren Barrón scores top-notch reviews is saying something. The two ladies in charge bend-over backyards to deliver each bride the best in Dallas and beyond.Warren BarrónDallas, Texas
Virginia: Annalise Bridal Boutique
A Richmond gem, this chic boutique is all about the bride. A stylish, relaxed shop, Annalise Bridal is stocked with designer styles and even offers pre-appointment consultations to make sure your appointment is tailored to your specific taste.Annalise Bridal BoutiqueRichmond, Virginia
West Virginia: The Boutique by B. Belle Events
Self described as “more stylish than stuffy” this boutique puts the emphasis on your custom shopping experience.The Boutique by B. Belle Events Charleston, West Virginia