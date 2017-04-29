The Best Wedding Dress Shops in Every Southern State

By Katie Strasberg
Credit: burnettsboards.com
When it comes to wedding dress shopping, the South is full of gems. Whether you're looking for a designer gown or a vintage treaure, the perfect shop just might be closer than you think. To help you start your wedding shopping search, we've rounded up the best bridal boutiques in every Southern state.
Alabama: Ivory and White Bridal Boutique

Credit: Courtesy of Ivory and White Bridal Boutique

If you're looking for an effortless and enjoyable shopping experience with a little bit of pampering, this bridal shop is the perfect fit. With designers from Lela Rose to Leanne Marshall, this Mountain Brook boutique will make you feel like family while you find your dream dress.
Ivory and White Bridal Boutique
Birmingham, Alabama

Arkansas: Low’s Bridal and Formal

Credit: Courtesy of Low's Bridal and Formal

For the red carpet treatment (literally – there is a red carpet right at the front door!), look no further than Low's Bridal and Formal. Helping Arkansas brides pick out the perfect dress since 1977, this family-owned salon stocks more than 3,000 wedding gowns for your shopping pleasure.
Low's Bridal and Formal
Brinkley, Arkansas

Florida: The White Magnolia Bridal Collection

Credit: Courtesy of The White Magnolia Bridal Collection

With designers like Hayley Paige and Watters to Lazaro and Christos, brides boost about this boutique's special one-on-one time in the store.
The White Magnolia Bridal Collection
Jacksonville, Florida; Tampa, Florida

Georgia: The Sentimentalist

Credit: burnettsboards.com

You'll easily be able to make yourself at home in this cozy cottage with a low key, yet custom bridal experience. With racks full of specialty vintage gowns and designer dresses, the shop prides itself on working with "small, independent North American designers" with a "vintage, bohemian, and slightly alternative aesthetic."
The Sentimentalist
Atlanta, Georgia

Kentucky: Modern Trousseau

Credit: Courtesy o Modern Trousseau Louisville

In-house designer Callie Tein creates exclusive gowns full of French laces and beautiful beadwork for Modern Trousseu brides, making this salon a truly unique boutique to shop.
Modern Trousseau
Louisville, Kentucky

Louisiana: Town and Country Bridal

Credit: @townandcountrybridal Follow

We have a feeling this fairly new shop will be soon be a mainstay on Magazine Street. With chandelier and white dresses all around, this light-filled salon has an air of romance fit for the ultimate dress shopping experience.
Town and Country Bridal
New Orleans, Louisiana

Maryland: Garnish Boutique

Credit: Courtesy of Garnish Boutique

A short drive from D.C., newly renovated Garnish Boutique is an insanely gorgeous spot to shop. The boutique boasts a curated collection of more than 15 bridal designers for expansive yet intimate shopping experience. The icing on the cake? Mom and the girls can find their dresses there, too.
Garnish Boutique
Baltimore, Maryland

Mississippi: Elle James Bridal

Credit: Courtesy of Elle James Bridal

This airy and elegant salon stocks a hand-curated collection of gowns, including names like Martina Liana and Hello Darling, that they're happy to tailor to your exact needs.
Elle James Bridal
Rigeland, Mississippi

North Carolina: Hayden Olivia Bridal

Credit: Courtesy of Hayden Olivia Bridal

With services ranging from champagne appointments (limo pickup and drop off included!) to monogramed wedding mementos, this Uptown Charolette boutique really goes all out to help you find your gown.
Hayden Olivia Bridal
Charolette, North Carolina

Oklahoma: Moliere Bridal House

Credit: Courtesy Moliere Bridal House

You'll find samples from Maggie Sottero, Mikaella, and more hanging on the racks of this comfortable yet refined Oklahoma City favorite.
Moliere Bridal House
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

South Carolina: Maddison Row

Credit: charlestonweddingguide.com

Floor to wall windows full of white dresses from designers like Monique Lhuillier and Lela Rose make this well known Charleston boutique an impressive place to shop.
Maddison Row
Charleston, South Carolina

Tennessee: Maggie Louise Bridal

Credit: essencedesigns.com

With a mission to make your bridal gown search a little sweeter, this chic designer boutique combines bridal couture with Southern charm for the ultimate bridal experience.
Maggie Louise Bridal
Collierville, Tennessee

Texas: Warren Barrón

Credit: Courtesy Warren Barróns

Texas brides take wedding dress shopping seriously, so the fact the Warren Barrón scores top-notch reviews is saying something. The two ladies in charge bend-over backyards to deliver each bride the best in Dallas and beyond.
Warren Barrón
Dallas, Texas

Virginia: Annalise Bridal Boutique

Credit: Courtesy of Annalise Bridal Boutique

A Richmond gem, this chic boutique is all about the bride. A stylish, relaxed shop, Annalise Bridal is stocked with designer styles and even offers pre-appointment consultations to make sure your appointment is tailored to your specific taste.
Annalise Bridal Boutique
Richmond, Virginia

West Virginia: The Boutique by B. Belle Events

Credit: Courtesy of The Boutique by B. Belle Events

Self described as "more stylish than stuffy" this boutique puts the emphasis on your custom shopping experience.
The Boutique by B. Belle Events
Charleston, West Virginia

By Katie Strasberg