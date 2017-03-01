9 Gowns Guaranteed to Fulfill Your Wedding Day Dreams
If you ask us, there's never been a better time to be a bride shopping for her dream wedding dress. Don't get us wrong, Southern women have graced us with signature wedding style for years, many of which will forever be thought of iconic wedding looks. But, today's wedding fashion is hard to top.From illusion necklines and appealing opened backs to nearly endless options in body and style, it's hard to image a time when a bride has had more selection. Just take a quick glance through Instagram, and you'll be instantly inspired book a bridal appointment to try some of these beauties on for yourself. To help you get started, we've rounded up a few of the gowns we've been lusting over on Instagram lately.
All Buttoned Up
Who says an open back doesn't need a little buttoning up?
Follow @katirosado
Blossoming Bodice
We can't take our eyes off the top of this gorgeous gown.
Follow @lelaandlyla
Refined Fit and Flare
Hollywood glam, meet modern, fit and flare style.
Follow @kellyginn22
Stunning Sleeves
These simple sleeve details are taking our breath away.
Follow @thehappybloom
Ball Gown Beauty
This beautiful bride is beaming in a classic off the shower ball gown.
Follow @thewhiteroomal
A 70-Year-Old Love Story Was Celebrated With A 166-Year-Old Wedding Dress
This is one of the sweetest love stories we've ever heard – not to mention a great example of why we love to pass down heirlooms through generations. As reported by our friends at USA Today, when Priscilla married Bill in 1948, she wore a 97-year-old wedding dress. It was her great-great-great-grandmother's wedding dress. This year, the couple celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Vintage Romance
Strikingly timeless, this fashionable, flapper-inspired gown shows off in the back with elegant draping a beading.
Follow @jophotos
Airy and Elegant
It doesn't get much more angelic than this light and lacey gown.
Follow @maggielouisebridal and @kellyginn22
Bridal Bows
Who says the boys are the only ones allowed to rock a formal bow that's tied? With bows tied on either side, these off the shoulder sleeves are showstoppers.
Follow @_mikeradford
A Feminine Touch
This blushing satin bow with a touch of vintage lace has us swooning.
Follow @laurenlcarnes