Kentucky Elementary Teacher Asks Students What Love Is, Incorporates Adorable Answers into Wedding Décor
We love this cute idea!
An elementary school teacher came up with the sweetest way to include her students in her July 2020 wedding day at Warrenwood Manor in Danville, Kentucky.
Bride Jordan Courtney (née Evans) asked her young students to write what love means, then incorporated their responses into the reception centerpieces for a unique and personal touch.
Courtney slid the handwritten messages into clear frames and displayed them alongside modern DIY floral arrangements. The results, captured by Jenna Stevens Photography, were beyond cute.
Statements ranged from "love is supporting people" to "love is kissing on the forehead and snuggles." One student's answer, "love is when your dog jumps on your lap," was an especially big hit.
Though the wedding happened last year, Warrenwood Manor shared photos of the couple's sweet reception décor just a few weeks ago on Facebook. The post took off like wildfire.
"This is what happens when the bride is an elementary school teacher!" the caption reads.
To date, the now-viral post has garnered more than 18,000 shared and nearly 7,000 comments.
"That's what love is all about," one Facebook user wrote. "We can learn a lot from them."
"This is awesome that the teacher would include her students and let them be part of her wedding," another commented.
How cute is that, y'all?