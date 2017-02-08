13 Comfortable Wedding Shoes for the Bride
After saying yes to the dress, finding the perfect venue, and selecting your bridesmaids, the search is on for the perfect pair of shoes. When looking for shoes to wear on your wedding day, comfort should rank high on your list. You should want a pair of shows that are comfy enough to keep on and will last you the whole night. After spending all day on your feet, there are few things more important than a shoe that is supportive. These picks offer comfort while still expressing your personal style. Whether you have your heart set on a cute pair of heels or you know you’ll be front and center on the dance floor with your glittery pair of sneakers, we’ve collected all the options you could want. Mark one more thing off of your ever-growing to-do-list by choosing one of these comfy options so you can dance the night away with your groom on your special day.
Embellished Wedge
BUY IT: Fiona Crystal Embellished Wedge Sandal, $79; nordstrom.com
This low wedge will add height and style to your wedding day look.
Sparkling Steps
BUY IT: David's Bridal Gemma Jeweled Strap Sandal, $30; davidsbridal.com
These shoes are a true gem!
Steady Heel
BUY IT: Jewel by Badgley Mischka Giona Block Heel, $99; bhldn.com
A block heel will let you stand tall while still keeping you steady on your feet.
Dose of Sparkle
BUY IT: Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter Sneakers, $85; keds.com
These shoes will help you stay on the dance floor all night long.
Secure Straps
BUY IT: Jessica Simpson Women's Perforated Square-Toe Criss Cross Ballet Flats, $42; dillards.com
The ankle strap will ensure that these flats stay secure throughout your wedding day.
Slip-On Style
BUY IT: Jack Rogers Demi Wedge, $138; jackrogers.com
The ideal shoe for a beach wedding, and it's available in seven different colors.
Elegant Flats
BUY IT: Badgley Mishka Gigi, $185; nordstrom.com
These flats don’t lack on sophistication or style.
Lace Sneakers
BUY IT: David's Bridal Carrson Crochet Lace Sneakers, $30; davidsbridal.com
Complete comfort with a touch of lace.
Embellished Block Heel
BUY IT: Blue by Betsey Johnson Mari Heeled Sandal, $99; zappos.com
There’s no shortage of sparkle and shine with this pair of block heels.
Bridal Bow
BUY IT: Bridal Triple Decker Bow Sneaker, $120; zappos.com
Cute bows dress up these comfy sneakers.
Something Blue
BUY IT: Alisia Sandal, $50; dsw.com
If you still need something blue to wear on your wedding day, these cute and comfortable shoes are just what you need to complete your wedding day look.
Cushioned Wedges
BUY IT: Jenice Wedge Sandal, $60; dsw.com
A cushioned footbed adds plenty of comfort and support, and you'll wear these shoes far beyond your wedding day.
Satin Slingback
BUY IT: Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly, $109; zappos.com
You can still have pointed-toe shoes without the heel.