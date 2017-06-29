The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time

Wed John F. Kennedy in September 1953

The wedding gown that went down in history as being one of the best of all time almost didn’t happen. Ten days before her wedding to JFK, Jackie’s dress was destroyed in a flood in designer (and Alabama-native) Anne Lowe’s studio. Lowe ended up pulling together the new gown, complete with bouffant skirt and portrait neckline, just in time for what would go down as one of history’s most iconic weddings.