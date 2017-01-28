Our Favorite Southern Cakes to Serve At Your Wedding

By Patricia S York
Credit: Jennifer Davick
You have chosen your wedding gown and the venue has been reserved. Now for the delicious part: choosing a wedding cake! Ordering this sweet, towering confection from a bakery can run into a lot of money, making the wedding cake one of the most expensive items in your tight budget.  If you are trying to stick to a budget or simply love to bake (or know someone who does), you might consider baking your own wedding cake. Instead of the complicated, over-the-top creations seen on reality TV shows, consider choosing a beloved Southern classic recipe and turning it into the showpiece of your wedding reception. Along with being simple to make, a homemade layer cake dressed up as a wedding cake is much easier on the budget. Besides, knowing that your grandmother or favorite aunt baked your Southern wedding cake will make it even more special. If you need something larger than a three-layer cake, there are also some options for the more ambitious baker, along with some creative wedding cake designs.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Red Velvet Cake Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Jim Franco

Perfect for an intimate winter ceremony, this red velvet cake with snowy white frosting transforms into a beautiful wedding cake.

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Lemon Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

This delightful cake is the ideal recipe for a spring wedding ceremony.

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

3 of 15

Triple-Decker Strawberry Cake

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski

Strawberry cakes are a Southern springtime favorite. This delicious recipe has been transformed many times into a wedding cake for small spring ceremonies.

Recipe: Triple-Decker Strawberry Cake

Advertisement

4 of 15

Tiered Poppy Seed Wedding Cake

Whether you are planning a small wedding or an at-home reception, this recipe can be adjusted for the size of your crowd.

Recipe: Tiered Poppy Seed Wedding Cake

5 of 15

Bridesmaid Baby Cakes

Make your attendants feel extra-special by personalizing these adorable cakes with their initials. For a formal affair, use white-on-white frosting or monochromatic hues. Experiment with contrasting colors for a casual look.

Recipe: Bridesmaid Baby Cakes

6 of 15

Small Tiered Cluster Cakes

These small, tiered treats with 3-inch-round bases lend elegance to an intimate engagement party, tea, or dinner. The cake was cut into three graduated circles with biscuit cutters.

Recipe: Small Tiered Cluster Cakes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Apple Stack Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

A wedding tradition in the Appalachians, guest would bring a cake layer to the wedding ceremony. The family added an apple filling between each layers. The more popular the bride, the higher the cake!

Recipe: Apple Stack Cake

8 of 15

Amaretto Cream Wedding Cake

Inspired by ribbons and lace and reminiscent of fine china, this beautiful cake will be the focal point of your wedding reception.

Recipe: Amaretto Cream Wedding Cake

9 of 15

Chocolate Cake IV

This reader-favorite has been baked as both a wedding cake and a groom’s cake. However you choose to use it at your ceremony, it will certainly be enjoyed by your guests.

Recipe: Chocolate Cake IV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

For a fun twist on the traditional Groom’s cake, serve these cute baby cakes.

Recipe: Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes

11 of 15

White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven Minute Frosting

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Top this cake with Sugar-Coated Orange Slices and Sparkling Cherries.

Recipe: White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven Minute Frosting

12 of 15

Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

Spice cakes were once very popular choices for wedding cakes. This recipe brings back the classic while adding a bright and delicious citrus filling. For extra beauty, use a kitchen torch to lightly brown the edges of the frosting, if desired.

Recipe: Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

The Lane Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

The Lane Cake, featured in the March 1966 issue of Southern Living, has become a classic Southern specialty. This gorgeous rendition, with a peachy makeover and an unforgettable meringue frosting, will be as eye-catching as the bride.

Recipe: The Lane Cake

14 of 15

Coconut Chiffon Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Coconut is the doyenne of Southern layer cakes and, served as a wedding cake, this masterpiece will be right at home with your heirloom linens and silver.

Recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cake

15 of 15

35th Anniversary Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell

The Hummingbird Cake, first published by Southern Living back in 1978, quickly became a beloved favorite with Southern bakers. The delicious blend of spices and tropical fruits, along with a Creamed Cheese Custard Filling and Browned Butter Frosting, makes this an excellent choice for a wedding cake.

Recipe: 35th Anniversary Hummingbird Cake

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Patricia S York