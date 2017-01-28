Our Favorite Southern Cakes to Serve At Your Wedding
Red Velvet Cake Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting
Perfect for an intimate winter ceremony, this red velvet cake with snowy white frosting transforms into a beautiful wedding cake.
Lemon Orange Chiffon Cake
This delightful cake is the ideal recipe for a spring wedding ceremony.
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Triple-Decker Strawberry Cake
Strawberry cakes are a Southern springtime favorite. This delicious recipe has been transformed many times into a wedding cake for small spring ceremonies.
Recipe: Triple-Decker Strawberry Cake
Tiered Poppy Seed Wedding Cake
Whether you are planning a small wedding or an at-home reception, this recipe can be adjusted for the size of your crowd.
Recipe: Tiered Poppy Seed Wedding Cake
Bridesmaid Baby Cakes
Make your attendants feel extra-special by personalizing these adorable cakes with their initials. For a formal affair, use white-on-white frosting or monochromatic hues. Experiment with contrasting colors for a casual look.
Recipe: Bridesmaid Baby Cakes
Small Tiered Cluster Cakes
These small, tiered treats with 3-inch-round bases lend elegance to an intimate engagement party, tea, or dinner. The cake was cut into three graduated circles with biscuit cutters.
Recipe: Small Tiered Cluster Cakes
Apple Stack Cake
A wedding tradition in the Appalachians, guest would bring a cake layer to the wedding ceremony. The family added an apple filling between each layers. The more popular the bride, the higher the cake!
Recipe: Apple Stack Cake
Amaretto Cream Wedding Cake
Inspired by ribbons and lace and reminiscent of fine china, this beautiful cake will be the focal point of your wedding reception.
Recipe: Amaretto Cream Wedding Cake
Chocolate Cake IV
This reader-favorite has been baked as both a wedding cake and a groom’s cake. However you choose to use it at your ceremony, it will certainly be enjoyed by your guests.
Recipe: Chocolate Cake IV
Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes
For a fun twist on the traditional Groom’s cake, serve these cute baby cakes.
Recipe: Snowy Chocolate Baby Cakes
White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven Minute Frosting
Top this cake with Sugar-Coated Orange Slices and Sparkling Cherries.
Recipe: White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven Minute Frosting
Spice Cake with Citrus Filling
Spice cakes were once very popular choices for wedding cakes. This recipe brings back the classic while adding a bright and delicious citrus filling. For extra beauty, use a kitchen torch to lightly brown the edges of the frosting, if desired.
Recipe: Spice Cake with Citrus Filling
The Lane Cake
The Lane Cake, featured in the March 1966 issue of Southern Living, has become a classic Southern specialty. This gorgeous rendition, with a peachy makeover and an unforgettable meringue frosting, will be as eye-catching as the bride.
Recipe: The Lane Cake
Coconut Chiffon Cake
Coconut is the doyenne of Southern layer cakes and, served as a wedding cake, this masterpiece will be right at home with your heirloom linens and silver.
Recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cake
35th Anniversary Hummingbird Cake
The Hummingbird Cake, first published by Southern Living back in 1978, quickly became a beloved favorite with Southern bakers. The delicious blend of spices and tropical fruits, along with a Creamed Cheese Custard Filling and Browned Butter Frosting, makes this an excellent choice for a wedding cake.