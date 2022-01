Our Favorite Southern Cakes to Serve At Your Wedding

You have chosen your wedding gown and the venue has been reserved. Now for the delicious part: choosing a wedding cake! Ordering this sweet, towering confection from a bakery can run into a lot of money, making the wedding cake one of the most expensive items in your tight budget. If you are trying to stick to a budget or simply love to bake (or know someone who does), you might consider baking your own wedding cake. Instead of the complicated, over-the-top creations seen on reality TV shows, consider choosing a beloved Southern classic recipe and turning it into the showpiece of your wedding reception. Along with being simple to make , a homemade layer cake dressed up as a wedding cake is much easier on the budget. Besides, knowing that your grandmother or favorite aunt baked your Southern wedding cake will make it even more special. If you need something larger than a three-layer cake, there are also some options for the more ambitious baker, along with some creative wedding cake designs.