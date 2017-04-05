Gorgeous Fall Wedding Cakes We're Drooling Over

Full of warm color and cooler temperatures, fall wedding season is without a doubt a Southern wedding favorite. With a slight chill in the air and colorful changing leaves, the feeling of fall lends itself to endless creativity. And, especially since it's officially baking season, autumn wedding cakes are no exception. With seasonal flavors on their side, fall wedding cakes are the perfect fit for both the modern and traditional bride. Some of today's trending wedding cake designs feel as though they were devised with autumn in mind. Metallic wedding cake layers and accents, for example, pair impeccably well with deep fall hues, bringing a sense of glamour to an autumn palette. Today's "naked cake" trend can also bring a rustic, seasonal texture to a fall wedding cake by leaving the frosting behind and letting the actual cake color blend into the design. Of course, traditional touches, like tiers decorated with beautiful flowers and berries, blend effortlessly into a statement-making autumn dessert. Edible flowers elevate the design on many beautiful cakes that we see at Southern weddings. There are plenty of edible flowers to feature on your fall wedding cake like pansies, anise, chamomile, and marigolds. Ready to find your perfect wedding cake design? Get your inspiration flowing with a few of our favorite wedding cake ideas for fall.