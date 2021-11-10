Bridesmaid Proposal Quotes to Use When It's Your Turn to Pop the Question

You’ve got the ring and you’re ready to do the thing!

By Emma Phelps November 10, 2021
So you've just said yes to spending forever with the love of your life, and now you need to start planning your wedding. This, of course, includes asking your best gals to be by your side on the big day. If you're feeling uninspired and wondering what to write in a bridesmaid proposal card, you've come to the right place. From funny bridesmaid proposal quotes to heartfelt messages, there's sure to be a bridesmaid proposal message in this group that fits your friendship. Once you've figured out how to ask them, you can move on to the fun part of planning their gifts.

It's my turn to pop the question… Will you be my bridesmaid?

"I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends." – Reese Witherspoon

Obviously, you'll be my bridesmaid. So, let's make it official!

"Let's face it, friends make life a lot more fun." - Charles R. Swindoll

There'll be single groomsmen. Will you be my bridesmaid?

Act surprised like you didn't see this coming… Will you be my Maid of Honor?

White dress, lace, and pearls, but I can't do it without my girls.

I said yes to him… Now will you say yes to me? Be my bridesmaid?

Soon you will be my sister but until then… Will you be my bridesmaid?

I need you to make sure I don't ugly cry. Will you be my bridesmaid?

You are the Monica to my Rachel. Will you be my Maid of Honor?

"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life." – Isodora James

He's marrying me, but he's stuck with us.

As I prepare for the day that I become a bride, it would mean the world to me to have you by my side. Will you be my bridesmaid?

I promise no ruffles or puffy sleeves... Will you be my bridesmaid, please?  

"It's not what we have in life, but who we have in life that counts." – J.M. Laurence

I can't say "I Do" without you.

I got my rock, now I need my flock.

Good friends don't let you do stupid things alone.

"Friends are the siblings God never gave us." – Mencius

On my wedding day, I will need you more than ever, please say you'll be my bridesmaid… and my friend forever!

"It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds." – Gina Barreca  

I have my mister, but I can't do it without my sister.

"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have." – Irish proverb

I'll only be a happy bride, if my best friend is by my side.

"Asking your friend to be your bridesmaid is one of the modern paradoxes: No one actually wants to do it, but everyone would be offended if you didn't ask." – Mindy Kaling

Because you've helped me grow, kept me grounded, lifted my spirit, and brightened my life, will you be my bridesmaid?

I can't tie the knot without you!

You said you'd always catch me if I fall... Will you hold the train to my wedding dress?

"Rare is a true love, true friendship is rarer." – Jean de la Fontaine

Turns out I like him more than I originally planned… Will you be my bridesmaid?

"Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." – Misty Copeland

You've been by my side through thick and thin. Please be there again when I marry him.

"Good friends are like diamonds, bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." – Nicole Richie

"You think your friends have good taste in fashion, until they ask you to wear an ugly bridesmaid dress!" – Wendi McLendon-Covey   

