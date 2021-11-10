Bridesmaid Proposal Quotes to Use When It's Your Turn to Pop the Question

So you've just said yes to spending forever with the love of your life, and now you need to start planning your wedding. This, of course, includes asking your best gals to be by your side on the big day. If you're feeling uninspired and wondering what to write in a bridesmaid proposal card, you've come to the right place. From funny bridesmaid proposal quotes to heartfelt messages, there's sure to be a bridesmaid proposal message in this group that fits your friendship. Once you've figured out how to ask them, you can move on to the fun part of planning their gifts.