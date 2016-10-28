15 Bridesmaid Proposal Ideas to Gift to Your Nearest and Dearest
It's your turn to pop the question! Your wedding is supposed to be the most magical day for you and your partner. We all know that behind every well-planned wedding celebration is an army of bridesmaids who have put in the time to give their best friend the most special day of her life. Southern bridesmaids are the backbone of a bride's Big Day, and there's a lot of creativity in thinking of the best way to ask your best gals to be in your wedding. These girls, after all, will be with you for life. Shower your bridesmaids with love and attention with these creative, easy bridesmaid proposal ideas. From classic "will you be my bridesmaid" cards to extravagant "will you be my bridesmaid" boxes, we've compiled a few of our favorite ways to ask your friends, cousins, and sorority sisters to be in your wedding party. Because once you pop the question, the celebration is only just beginning. Next, up: pick those dresses!
Make A Homemade Gift Box
Custom Compact
Surprise your sweet friends with a personalized compact mirror to use on the big day.
BUY IT: $9.99; etsy.com
Tie the Knot
This thoughtful gift is perfect for the bridesmaid who constantly loses her hair ties.
BUY IT: $2.49; etsy.com
Signature Scent
Choose your favorite candle (or her favorite scent) and add this customized label on it for a gift that she can always associate with the memory of your special day.
BUY IT: $1.50 per label; etsy.com
In the (Makeup) Bag
Fix up a customized makeup bag with wedding-day beauty necessities.
BUY IT: $18.29; etsy.com
Bejeweled Organization
Make sure her jewelry stays organized on your big day with a personalized jewelry case. It's available in three sizes and three colors.
BUY IT: $14.40; etsy.com
Tied Together
These delicate bracelets are a perfect bridesmaid gift that'll last long after the wedding is over. Deliver with a card that reads: "Thank you for helping me tie the knot!"
BUY IT: $36.55; etsy.com
Luck of the Straw (bag)
Give your gals a hint as to what you might be planning for an epic bachelorette weekend (hello, tropical vacay!) with these adorable, personalized baskets. You could add in their favorite rosé and a pair of cute sunnies to finish off the gift.
BUY IT: $10.22; etsy.com
Label With Care
Order these customizable wine labels for the bridesmaids who always bring the party.
BUY IT: from $2.50; etsy.com
Hydrated in Style
Gift them the tumbler that went viral this year with their name in vinyl. They can use it during your bachelorette weekend and keep their drinks cold while getting ready for your wedding.
BUY IT: $17.55; etsy.com
These gifts keep on giving
Toast your bridesmaids with glamorous engraved champagne flutes over breakfast and mimosas.
BUY IT: $18 - $21; etsy.com
Confetti Box Set
This prepackaged set includes a bottle opener, a fortune cookie, a frame, a favor box, straws, a confetti push pop, a party favor, two champagne flutes, a candle, and a champagne bottle label. Just add champagne.
BUY IT: $44.95; etsy.com
An Edible Proposal
Sometimes the easiest gifts are also the sweetest (pun intended).
BUY IT: $20.95; etsy.com
Add Some Sparkle
Enclose the card inside an envelope with some glitter confetti for extra sparkle.
BUY IT: $11.99; etsy.com
Preppy and Prepared
Gift a monogrammed oxford button down shirt to each of your bridesmaid so they can wear it on your wedding day while they have their hair and makeup done. It will prevent any tricky changing situations afterward and make for an amazing photo opportunity.
BUY IT: $24.99; etsy.com
Picture Perfect Memories
Print out two of your favorite moments for your sister, or soul sister, and clip them to this frame for a sentimental Maid of Honor gift. You could even gift this on the day of your wedding with images from your bachelorette party.
BUY IT: $34.95; etsy.com