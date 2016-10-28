15 Bridesmaid Proposal Ideas to Gift to Your Nearest and Dearest

It's your turn to pop the question! Your wedding is supposed to be the most magical day for you and your partner. We all know that behind every well-planned wedding celebration is an army of bridesmaids who have put in the time to give their best friend the most special day of her life. Southern bridesmaids are the backbone of a bride's Big Day, and there's a lot of creativity in thinking of the best way to ask your best gals to be in your wedding. These girls, after all, will be with you for life. Shower your bridesmaids with love and attention with these creative, easy bridesmaid proposal ideas. From classic "will you be my bridesmaid" cards to extravagant "will you be my bridesmaid" boxes, we've compiled a few of our favorite ways to ask your friends, cousins, and sorority sisters to be in your wedding party. Because once you pop the question, the celebration is only just beginning. Next, up: pick those dresses!