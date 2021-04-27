Bridal Slippers
The One Thing I Forgot to Bring for Getting Ready On My Wedding Day
A literal case of a bride with cold feet.
As with any wedding, before I got married, there was a miles-long list of things to do. I was lucky enough to have wedding planners and an incredibly supportive and organized mom to help tackle each task, but looking back on the wedding week, there is only one thing that I left off. Luckily, it wasn't a make-or-break situation. Even though I was gifted a beautiful robe to wear while I got ready for the big day, I didn't bring along a pair of slippers! This might sound silly, but hear me out: For those must-take getting ready photos, my getup felt incomplete. Bare feet weren't necessarily the cutest complement to my ivory robe and professionally done hair and makeup. Plus, I didn't want to be chilly all morning. I stole my mom's slippers for the day (thank you and sorry, Mom!), but I wish I'd thought ahead to treat myself to a new, cute pair of house shoes for my wedding day. When my sister-in-law got engaged, I immediately ordered a fluffy pair of slippers to be sure she wouldn't get cold feet on her wedding day. Pun very much intended.
Parlovable Cross Band Slippers
Buy It: from $19.99; amazon.com
These fluffy slippers are one of Amazon’s best-selling pairs, and with almost 10,000 five-star reviews, there’s plenty of proof as to why. They also come in 10 colors if you want to brighten up your bridal look.
Credit: Amazon
Dearfoams I Do Slide Slippers
Buy It: from $19.59; amazon.com
These fun slippers make for the cutest photos while you’re getting ready. Plus, you can also get matching “I Do Crew” slippers for your bridesmaids!
Credit: Anthropologie
Siona Terry Slippers
Buy It: $48; anthropologie.com
Add “something blue” to your getting ready getup with these oh-so-soft slippers that are perfect for warm Southern spring and summer weddings.
Credit: Zappos
Journee Collection Nightfall Slipper
Buy It: $34.99; zappos.com
Okay y’all: These pom poms could not be cuter. This pair comes in pink, gray, and black as well if you want a color that won’t feel so bridal after the wedding.
Credit: Show Me Your Mumu
Show Me Your Mumu The Bride Slippers
Buy It: $26; showmeyourmumu.com
It’s your day, so don’t hesitate to remind everyone—even with your cozy footwear! The best news? You can get your crew “Brides Maid” slippers to match.
Credit: Zappos
Journee Collection Faux Fur Eara Slipper
Buy It: $49.99; zappos.com
If your wedding colors are blush and bashful, these are the absolute sweetest slippers for your day. The big buckle adds a touch of high fashion to this plush pair of slip-ons.
Jessica Simpson Women’s Micro Suede Moccasin
Buy It: from $24.99; amazon.com
If you’re getting married in the winter (or you just run cold!), you’ll want a full coverage slipper like this to keep your feet nice and warm while you get your hair and makeup done. This pair comes in eight color options, whether you want bridal ivory or dusty pink to match your flowers.
Credit: Amazon
Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Cairns Shearling Slide
Buy It: from $28.67; amazon.com
These adorable slippers were made to go beyond the couch! With a durable bottom, your bride can wear these while working from home after the wedding and not worry about changing into different shoes to grab the mail or even run to the store (no judgment, girl).
Credit: Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Buy It: from $19.99; amazon.com
We love these easy slides in this super-soft, barely-there pink, but they also come in nine other options to fit your wedding color scheme. These slippers have tens of thousands of positive reviews, so they’re a safe buy.
Credit: Zappos
Journee Collection Faux Fur Relaxx Slipper
Buy It: $49.99; zappos.com
Calling all beach brides! These espadrille-trimmed slippers add a coastal touch to your getting ready outfit.
Evshine Women’s Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers
Buy It: from $12.99; amazon.com
Add something blue that will also blend beautifully with your wedding white with these two-toned, plush slides. These slippers have thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon.
Credit: Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women’s Fluffy Plush Slide On Sandal House Slippers
Buy It: from $16.99; amazon.com
It’s almost impossible not to sweat in some of the hottest regions of the South, but these sandal slippers will help keep your feet cool while you get dolled up.