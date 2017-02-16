30 Bridal Shower Cake and Dessert Ideas

Wedding bells are ringing! If the bells are sounding off for a dear friend, it means you could host the impending bridal shower. Along with planning games and organizing the gift-opening portion of the celebration, your biggest responsibility as friend-of-the-bride will be creating a menu guests will remember. Sure, there will be time to gossip, share sage marriage advice, and gift the bride-to-be with the necessary tools to start her new life (think: provocative lingerie and essential kitchenware). But, to be frank, the main reason most guests attend is for the food and sweet treats. And you won't want to let them, or the bride, down. Since bridal showers typically include lighter fare and simple dishes, the same culinary rules should be applied to dessert. Whether you're organizing a Sunday brunch, luncheon, or evening bridal shower, you can't go wrong with individually portioned desserts. There's also something so impressive and memorable about bringing out an elegantly decorated bridal shower cake. Simple bridal shower cakes with delicious berries or delectable chocolate are always a fun way to indulge the bride-to-be and make guests happy. These bite-sized treats and bridal shower cake ideas are easy, yet impressive enough to wow the bride and her guests. Trust us, she'll never know you didn't spend all day in the kitchen.