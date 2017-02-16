30 Bridal Shower Cake and Dessert Ideas
Wedding bells are ringing! If the bells are sounding off for a dear friend, it means you could host the impending bridal shower. Along with planning games and organizing the gift-opening portion of the celebration, your biggest responsibility as friend-of-the-bride will be creating a menu guests will remember. Sure, there will be time to gossip, share sage marriage advice, and gift the bride-to-be with the necessary tools to start her new life (think: provocative lingerie and essential kitchenware). But, to be frank, the main reason most guests attend is for the food and sweet treats. And you won't want to let them, or the bride, down. Since bridal showers typically include lighter fare and simple dishes, the same culinary rules should be applied to dessert. Whether you're organizing a Sunday brunch, luncheon, or evening bridal shower, you can't go wrong with individually portioned desserts. There's also something so impressive and memorable about bringing out an elegantly decorated bridal shower cake. Simple bridal shower cakes with delicious berries or delectable chocolate are always a fun way to indulge the bride-to-be and make guests happy. These bite-sized treats and bridal shower cake ideas are easy, yet impressive enough to wow the bride and her guests. Trust us, she'll never know you didn't spend all day in the kitchen.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
For spring and summer nuptials and shower planning, these bright cupcakes are a real treat. They're basically your favorite frozen treat transformed into fresh and sunny cupcakes.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Recipe: Salted Caramel Cheesecake
This no-bake cheesecake looks like it requires hours of work, but it only needs 20 minutes of hands-on time before it chills in the fridge for four hours.
Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
If you love the idea of making individual desserts to serve for a special event, these pies piled with sweet, luscious strawberries are the perfect sweet solution.
Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake
Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake
This is a cake that's sure to wow a crowd. The raspberry swirl is easier than it looks, and a water bath ensures that the top of the cake doesn't crack.
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
This cake is as tasty as it is tempting. That show-stopping glaze truly makes it pop on a bridal shower feast table.
Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Recipe: Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Baking with bourbon, chocolate, and cola gives these little Bundt cakes a flavor that's almost too good to pass up. Your friends and family will definitely keep coming back for more until they're all gone. Great for any gathering, these cute treats can be frozen individually for shower guests to take home.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
Skip the expected chocolate-covered strawberries and offer the bride-to-be an upgraded cheesecake version of her favorite berries.
Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake
Recipe: Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake
Tres leches is the Spanish term for "three milks." This classic dessert is made with an extra-creamy trio of sweetened condensed, evaporated, and whole milk to satiate your guests' palates. Make these mini cakes with a round cutter, and top with whipped cream and a grating of nutmeg.
Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake
Light and refreshing, this cake is like sipping on a glass of strawberry lemonade.
Peach Shortcake Trifle
Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle
If you're hosting a summer bridal shower, then this in-season trifle is the cake for the occasion. Make this fresh dessert the morning of the bridal shower and stun your guests with its elegance and delicious tang.
Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes
No need to bake a whole cheesecake for the special occasion. These bite-sized blueberry cheesecakes will do just fine.
German Chocolate Cake
Recipe: German Chocolate Cake
Serve this cake with a cup of coffee at a bridal shower for an indulgent and classic dessert course.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts
Anything enveloped in a homemade pastry crust is always a welcome treat, but this crust is made more delicious with the addition of pistachio. Presentation is key here, as these strawberry delights are sure to catch the attention of your guests. We hope you love the way they look on the dessert table as much as you'll love the way they taste.
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Recipe: Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
Guests will find it hard to resist these little chocolaty pound cakes.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
Every bridal shower needs a little bit of booze. What better way to incorporate it than in a decadent chocolate cake?
Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Cheesecake already has a lot to live up to, but these perfectly sweet, tangy, and lemony dessert bars are up to the task.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Good news: You can now enjoy Southern classic chess pie in miniature form, with a creamy, custardy, and chocolaty filling on the inside.
Cheesecake Tarts
Recipe: Cheesecake Tarts
Fresh nectarines and a colorful medley of berries will allow guests to indulge on these cheesecake tarts without feeling guilty.
Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting
Recipe: Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting
The best thing about snack cakes is that they're an ideal dessert for a midday party.
Chocolate Parfaits
Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits
Because bridal showers require something fancy on both the gift and dessert table.
Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Get the honeymoon planning off to a good start with a little taste of paradise. These tropical-flavored cupcakes will have the bride-to-be and guests booking an island getaway soon.
Chocolate Banana Puddings
Recipe: Chocolate Banana Puddings
Not your mama's classic banana pudding! This quick and creamy dessert gets a chocolaty boost from chocolate pudding and chocolate wafer cookies.
Lemon-Almond Tarts
Recipe: Lemon-Almond Tarts
Truly love at first bite, a crisp vanilla wafer crust is topped with fresh raspberries for a crowd-pleasing dessert.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake
For the bride-to-be who loves a rich salty-sweet moment, bake her this over-the-top mousse cake. Guests are sure to ask for a to-go slice.
Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
Recipe: Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
With three layers of chocolate filling, these stacks are as appealing to the eye as they will be to your guests' taste buds. You can chill the assembled stacks up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Red Velvet Layer Cake
Recipe: Red Velvet Layer Cake
Sometimes a recipe as simple as red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting is just what the bride calls for.
Fresh Citrus Cupcakes
Recipe: Fresh Citrus Cupcakes
Guaranteed to put a little "spring" in the bride-to-be's step! We love the sweet citrus flavor infused throughout this Orange Buttercream-topped cake.
Lemon-Lime Poke Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Poke Cake
This poke cake is a refreshing sheet cake that deserves a spot on a spring bridal shower table.
Banana Pudding
Recipe: Banana Pudding
What's better than homemade banana pudding? Banana pudding that guests don't have to share with each other. Served in individual bowls, this banana pudding recipe makes a great bridal shower display.
Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake
This cake may not be the prettiest cake on the dessert table, but we promise its taste makes up for its simplicity. A dollop of ice cream or whipped cream is all it needs to shine.