30 Bridal Shower Cake and Dessert Ideas

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 13, 2021
Credit: Greg Dupree

Wedding bells are ringing! If the bells are sounding off for a dear friend, it means you could host the impending bridal shower. Along with planning games and organizing the gift-opening portion of the celebration, your biggest responsibility as friend-of-the-bride will be creating a menu guests will remember. Sure, there will be time to gossip, share sage marriage advice, and gift the bride-to-be with the necessary tools to start her new life (think: provocative lingerie and essential kitchenware). But, to be frank, the main reason most guests attend is for the food and sweet treats. And you won't want to let them, or the bride, down. Since bridal showers typically include lighter fare and simple dishes, the same culinary rules should be applied to dessert. Whether you're organizing a Sunday brunch, luncheon, or evening bridal shower, you can't go wrong with individually portioned desserts. There's also something so impressive and memorable about bringing out an elegantly decorated bridal shower cake. Simple bridal shower cakes with delicious berries or delectable chocolate are always a fun way to indulge the bride-to-be and make guests happy. These bite-sized treats and bridal shower cake ideas are easy, yet impressive enough to wow the bride and her guests. Trust us, she'll never know you didn't spend all day in the kitchen.

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

For spring and summer nuptials and shower planning, these bright cupcakes are a real treat. They're basically your favorite frozen treat transformed into fresh and sunny cupcakes.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Salted Caramel Cheesecake

This no-bake cheesecake looks like it requires hours of work, but it only needs 20 minutes of hands-on time before it chills in the fridge for four hours.

Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

If you love the idea of making individual desserts to serve for a special event, these pies piled with sweet, luscious strawberries are the perfect sweet solution.

Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

This is a cake that's sure to wow a crowd. The raspberry swirl is easier than it looks, and a water bath ensures that the top of the cake doesn't crack.

Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake

This cake is as tasty as it is tempting. That show-stopping glaze truly makes it pop on a bridal shower feast table.

Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes

Baking with bourbon, chocolate, and cola gives these little Bundt cakes a flavor that's almost too good to pass up. Your friends and family will definitely keep coming back for more until they're all gone. Great for any gathering, these cute treats can be frozen individually for shower guests to take home.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

Skip the expected chocolate-covered strawberries and offer the bride-to-be an upgraded cheesecake version of her favorite berries.

Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Milk Punch Tres Leches Cake

Tres leches is the Spanish term for "three milks." This classic dessert is made with an extra-creamy trio of sweetened condensed, evaporated, and whole milk to satiate your guests' palates. Make these mini cakes with a round cutter, and top with whipped cream and a grating of nutmeg.

Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake

Light and refreshing, this cake is like sipping on a glass of strawberry lemonade.

Peach Shortcake Trifle

Credit: Pam Lolley; Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle

If you're hosting a summer bridal shower, then this in-season trifle is the cake for the occasion. Make this fresh dessert the morning of the bridal shower and stun your guests with its elegance and delicious tang.

Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Petite Blueberry Cheesecakes

No need to bake a whole cheesecake for the special occasion. These bite-sized blueberry cheesecakes will do just fine.

German Chocolate Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: German Chocolate Cake

Serve this cake with a cup of coffee at a bridal shower for an indulgent and classic dessert course.

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

Anything enveloped in a homemade pastry crust is always a welcome treat, but this crust is made more delicious with the addition of pistachio. Presentation is key here, as these strawberry delights are sure to catch the attention of your guests. We hope you love the way they look on the dessert table as much as you'll love the way they taste.

Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes

Guests will find it hard to resist these little chocolaty pound cakes.

Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop styling: Lydia Pursell

Recipe: Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting

Every bridal shower needs a little bit of booze. What better way to incorporate it than in a decadent chocolate cake?

Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Cheesecake already has a lot to live up to, but these perfectly sweet, tangy, and lemony dessert bars are up to the task.

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Good news: You can now enjoy Southern classic chess pie in miniature form, with a creamy, custardy, and chocolaty filling on the inside.

Cheesecake Tarts

Credit: Van Chaplin

Recipe: Cheesecake Tarts

Fresh nectarines and a colorful medley of berries will allow guests to indulge on these cheesecake tarts without feeling guilty.

Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting

The best thing about snack cakes is that they're an ideal dessert for a midday party.

Chocolate Parfaits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate Parfaits

Because bridal showers require something fancy on both the gift and dessert table.

Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Get the honeymoon planning off to a good start with a little taste of paradise. These tropical-flavored cupcakes will have the bride-to-be and guests booking an island getaway soon.

Chocolate Banana Puddings

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Chocolate Banana Puddings

Not your mama's classic banana pudding! This quick and creamy dessert gets a chocolaty boost from chocolate pudding and chocolate wafer cookies.

Lemon-Almond Tarts

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Almond Tarts

Truly love at first bite, a crisp vanilla wafer crust is topped with fresh raspberries for a crowd-pleasing dessert.

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

Credit: Photo: J. Savage Gibson

Recipe: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mousse Cake

For the bride-to-be who loves a rich salty-sweet moment, bake her this over-the-top mousse cake. Guests are sure to ask for a to-go slice.

Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks

With three layers of chocolate filling, these stacks are as appealing to the eye as they will be to your guests' taste buds. You can chill the assembled stacks up to 24 hours ahead of time.

Red Velvet Layer Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet Layer Cake

Sometimes a recipe as simple as red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting is just what the bride calls for.

Fresh Citrus Cupcakes

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Fresh Citrus Cupcakes

Guaranteed to put a little "spring" in the bride-to-be's step! We love the sweet citrus flavor infused throughout this Orange Buttercream-topped cake.

Lemon-Lime Poke Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Poke Cake

This poke cake is a refreshing sheet cake that deserves a spot on a spring bridal shower table.

Banana Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding

What's better than homemade banana pudding? Banana pudding that guests don't have to share with each other. Served in individual bowls, this banana pudding recipe makes a great bridal shower display.

Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

This cake may not be the prettiest cake on the dessert table, but we promise its taste makes up for its simplicity. A dollop of ice cream or whipped cream is all it needs to shine.

By Southern Living Editors