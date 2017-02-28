35 Bridal Shower Themes We're Totally Obsessed With
In the South, bridal showers are a major event. From the proper gift etiquette to who's hosting and how many showers are appropriate, there's a lot of thought that goes into these events. Once you nail down who's involved and where it's going to be, the bridal shower theme is paramount to a successful event. your bridal shower can be a reflection of your personality and interests. Whether you want a cute and kitschy theme like a "She Got Scooped Up" ice cream party or you want to keep it elegant with a garden party luncheon, these bridal shower themes will fit any taste and style. Call your girls—these bridal shower themes are more amazing than our Pinterest-filled dreams.
Fiesta
When in doubt, throw a fiesta! Margaritas, sangria, a taco bar, and cactus-shaped desserts make for a vibrant, crowd-friendly setup, and bright colors make a gorgeous backdrop for a photo session. Get the details on this party here from Maddie Butterfield and view more photography from Valerie Joy Photography here.
She Got Scooped Up
I scream, you scream, we all scream for this adorable ice cream party! A cotton-candy color scheme and beautiful flowers (with a bridal bouquet nestled in an ice cream cone!) make it the sweetest theme ever. Get the details on this party here from Ruffled Wedding Blog and view more photography from Brklyn View Photography here.
Farmers' Market
The natural color palette and intricate details that went into this produce-filled party are gorgeous. With an artisan bread bar, veggie place cards, and the prettiest table settings, this is the prettiest, most laidback bridal shower ever. Get the details on this party here from Ruffled Wedding Blog and view more photography from Lisa Blume Photography here.
Amalfi Coast
Inspired by the Amalfi Coast's abundance of lemons, this sunny shower wows. Complete with a donut wall, incredible centerpieces, cute favors, and bright lemon accents at every corner, this citrus-infused bridal shower is stunning. Get the details on this party here from Elegant Wedding and view more photography from Marc Mikhail Photography & Cinema here.
Alice In Wonderland Tea Party
This whimsical theme is oh-so-sweet and nostalgic. Dainty china, teapot floral arrangements, and subtle references to Alice's own tea party make for a pastel Disney dream. View more photography from Nicole Jansma Photography here.
Aloha
Say aloha to the absolute cutest bridal shower and celebrate your bride island style. With a tropical color palette, bright flowers, and pineapple décor galore, your girls will be transported to a Hawaiian beach with this theme. Get the details on this party here from 100 Layer Cake and view more photography from Megan Welker Photography here.
Steel Magnolias
If you're a Steel Magnolia through and through, you have to see this amazing bridal shower. The flowers, décor, and food are all beautiful at this event (and all pink, of course!), but the best part is might be the funny nods to the movie all over the place. This outdoor bridal shower is truly a Southern girl's heaven. See all the photos from this party here from Sarah Jansson Photography.
Garden Party
This wow-worthy shower is a floral and pink paradise. With a personalized "flower bar" for guests to make their own arrangement, a floral photo booth, a flower crown station, and beautiful table settings—all set to the backdrop of a gorgeous conservatory room that's entirely windows—this might be the most opulent garden party we've ever seen. Get the details on this shower here from Style Me Pretty and view more photography from Jessa Schifilliti here.
April Showers
The only thing April showers brought this time was total awe at this pretty setup! If you're planning a bridal shower for April, this fun theme is a built-in advantage. Whimsical hanging umbrellas are the star of this dainty spring table filled with flowers. Get the details on this party here from Ruffled Wedding Blog and view more photography from Arte De Vie here.
Dolce & Gabbana Zest
Inspired by Dolce & Gabbana's famous lemon prints, this sunny shower is as glamorous as it gets. Get the details on this party here from Bride and Breakfast and view more photography from Dave Sabio Photography here.
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Every bride would love to happen upon a Tiffany blue box, so why not an entire party filled with them? Swap out Tiffany & Co. for your bride's future last name, add diamond ring napkin holders, pearls galore, a Tiffany blue dessert bar, and more. Get the details on this party here from Kara's Party Ideas and view more photography from Kristen Joy Photography here.
Kate Spade
If your bride "leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes," only a Kate Spade-inspired shower will do. Pops of hot pink and black with standout florals and gold accents make this setup look like a Kate Spade design in luncheon form. Get the details on this party here from Waiting on Martha and view more photography from Rustic White Photography here.
Champagne and Macarons
This posh setup features lovely shades of blush and champagne alongside a gorgeous dessert table. Pink petals and bubbly champagne are so sweet for a brunch or afternoon tea. Get the details on this party here from Fashionable Hostess.
Disney
Everyone knows a Disney-fanatic bride. "Be our guest" to ooh and ah over the happiest party on earth filled with favorite movie quotes on table numbers and Mickey Mouse-shaped desserts. Get the details on this party here from Jenna Vassallo Photography.
Intimate Boho
If you're a Southern bride who decided not to have a massive bridal party, this cozy shower is perfect for your closest group of girls. With a laidback setting and family-style serving, there's no pressure at this gorgeous get-together. Get the details on this party here from Green Wedding Shoes and view more photography from Lindsey Marie Photography here.
Pantone Pretty
Inspired by Pantone's gorgeous colors of the year from 2016, Rose Quartz and Serenity, this poolside shower is downright dreamy. The tranquil blending of these two shades is perfect for a pretty luncheon or brunch, and you have to see the adorable paint swatch cookies that were served. Get the details on this party here from Style Me Pretty and view more photography from Vanessa Tierney Photography here.
Enchanted Garden
It's impossible to capture every gorgeous piece of this garden party in one photo. With to-die-for place settings, menus, and floral arrangements, we'd happily pull up a chair at these tables any day, but we'd be tempted to park it by the pretty dessert table or on one of the plush couches. This Get the details on this party here from Inspired By This and view more photography from Sanaz Photography here.
Hawaiian
A destination wedding calls for a bridal shower that brings the destination to you! This tropical party is serious Pinterest perfection. With pineapple centerpieces, flamingo accents (including cookies), and palm frond table runners, this party is a true vacation in itself. Get the details on the party here from Ruffled Wedding Blog and view more photography from Parrish House Photos here.
Boho and Blush
This brunch shower is the definition of soft and romantic. Blush and natural tones abound for a relaxing vibe, and a waffle bar, yogurt parfaits, rosé, and a gorgeous floral dessert lineup make for the perfect menu. There's a beautiful outdoor seating area for guests to mingle after the meal, too. Get the details on this party here from Almost Makes Perfect and view more photography from Heidi Ryder Photography here.
Citrus and Sunset Shades
It would be impossible not to enjoy a party this bright and sunny. The outdoor setup is so gorgeous, and it's just a transformed backyard—not an expensive venue! You can tell how much care went into this party that's bursting with color and fun. Get the details on this party here from Inspired By This and view more work from Rora Film Co. here.
Baking
If your bride is an expert baker (or just loves the sweeter side of life), bake up this bridal shower for her! The black, white, pink, and mint color palette is so much fun, and of course, the dessert table is the true star. Get the details on this party here from Pizzazzerie and view more photography from Jennifer Bakos Photography here.
Dramatic Glam
If you're not quite the bride who wants everything to be baby pink, this ultra-glam shower is for you. Moody accents like black dinnerware and candles offset a feminine pink floral table runner. Touches of gold add a touch of classic elegance to this boho bridal shower. Get the details on this party here from Green Wedding Shoes and view more photography from Plum & Oak Photo here.
Girly Meets Boho
This bright, succulent-filled party is happy, happy, happy! Laser-cut place cards are the prettiest personal touch that guests can take home, and a flower crown bar (surrounded by a balloon halo!) makes for a fun activity to keep guests busy. Despite how beautiful the floral arrangements are, the too-cute-for-words cacti-shaped desserts at this party win. Get the details on this party here from Inspired By This and view more photography from Abbie Tyler Photography here.
Coco Chanel in Paris
Like Coco Chanel, this bridal shower is elegant and classy. A black, pink, and white color palette, Chanel-logo cookies, and Chanel No. 5 flower arrangements are positively posh, and there's even a perfume bar for guests to leave with their own signature scent! Get the details on this party here from Inspired By This and view more photography from Justine Milton here.
Tropical
Don't spend precious pennies renting out an expensive place when a beautiful backyard is the prettiest spot to host a beachy gettogether during the spring or summer. Bring the tropics to you with fruity drinks, a bright color palette, and pineapples and coconuts all over. Get the details on this party here from Inspired By This and view more photography from Courtney Dueppengiesser here.
Whimsical Garden
You don't have to pay for a swanky venue to have a magical bridal shower—this one was held right in the bride's backyard! Accents like a flower petal photo wall, pink champagne, and pretty centerpieces make this cozy backyard affair truly upscale. Get the details on this party here from Style Me Pretty and view more photography from Esther & Smith here.
Beachy Bride
If the bridal shower is in anticipation of a beach wedding, what's more perfect than a beachy bridal shower? Sunny yellow hues, shell-shaped desserts, and seahorse centerpieces make this party a beachy bash we'd love to attend. Get the details on this party here from Hostess with the Mostess.
A Blushing Bridal Brunch
If you're not into the finger sandwiches and cold salads route, throw a bridal brunch! A waffle bar and mimosas will get the party started, and you can even make it a pajama brunch if you want to go super laidback. Get the details on this party here from Dawn Elizabeth Studios and see more of her photography here.
Trip to the Tropics
Bright florals, lush greenery, and coconut vessels for yogurt bowls will transport your guests on a vacation. Mini fern place cards double as sweet favors, and a festive bar cart will get everyone on island time. Get the details on this party here from Green Wedding Shoes and view more photography from Maria Lamb here.
Julia Child
"No one is born a great cook, one learns by doing," Julia Child said. So it's adorably appropriate that something else no one is born great at (marriage) should be celebrated in Julia Child fashion. If your bride is obsessed with cooking, this bridal shower with tomato-can arrangements, a crepe bar, and a personalized chef's hat, apron, and oven mitts for her is the recipe for smiles all around. Get the details on this party here from Wedding Chicks and view more photography from Injoy Imagery here.
Rustic Romance
This party went with a soft, romantic color palette and intricate touches like personalized laser-cut place cards, a dainty blush dessert table, and a wall of balloons made for the perfect photo opp. View more photography from Nicole Jansma Photography here.
Roaring 20s
Only a 1920s-inspired bridal shower with plenty of bubbly would be Gatsby-approved.
Some Bunny is Tying the Knot
Hoppy Easter! This gingham-and bunny-filled bridal shower is the cutest way to celebrate a wedding around Easter.
Bubbly Brunch
Pop the bubbly, she's getting a hubby. A champagne bridal brunch (with a mimosas bar, of course) is a fun and festive shower idea, and there are countless brunch food options to please any palette.
Colorful Spring Shower
A colorful spring bridal shower should be full of bright decorations, flowers, and food.