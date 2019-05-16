Bridal Shower Gifts Every Southerner Will Love
Bridal showers are meant to be fun and special days to celebrate the bride-to-be while preparing her for life as a newlywed. Once you've sent in the RSVP and mastered bridal shower gift etiquette, it's time to contemplate the ever-important question: What to get the bride-to-be? We're here to help take the stress out of gift buying with our curated list of thoughtful bridal shower gift ideas we think any bride will love.
While it's always suitable to select something off the wedding registry, these gift ideas will also truly impress. Read on for our favorite bridal shower gift ideas any Southern belle will swoon for—and get to shopping, ladies!
Pyrex Deep
BUY IT: $18; corelle.com
This new addition to the Pyrex family is sure to be appreciated by any Southern cook. Especially if you slip in your family's famous banana pudding cake recipe with the gift.
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac
BUY IT: $219.99; amazon.com
They'll spend less time cleaning and more time together thanks to their new best friend, the Eufy Robovac.
Monogrammed Champagne Flutes
BUY IT: $69.95; williams-sonoma.com
A festive, thoughtful gift—now she'll have something to toast with before walking down the aisle and for celebrating special milestones in the future.
Paddywax - Glow Collection Sea Salt & Plumeria Candle
BUY IT: $37; paddywax.com
Paddywax candles are a slow-burning soy-wax blend poured by hand in the U.S. and free of phthalates. The vessles the candles are held in are meant to be reused once the candle is done (try planting a fern in one!).
Pre-Seasoned Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Silicone Hot Handle Holder
BUY IT: $22.97; amazon.com
Start their cast iron collection with this classic pre-seasoned skillet.
Minted Byline Stationery by Sara Hicks Malone
BUY IT: from $35; minted.com
Impress your bride to be with customized stationery. Now those thank you notes will practically write themselves!
Kate Spade Bridal Journal
BUY IT: $16.95; amazon.com
This journal is the perfect place for the bride-to-be to keep up with the many notes she needs to take during this phase of her life and will provide a nice keepsake to look back on for years to come.
Marble Wine Rack
BUY IT: $68; anthropologie.com
One of our editors who recently got married shared that a tabletop wine rack is one of the things she uses most from her registry. This rack with marble base is available in silver and gold.
The Newlywed Table: A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
If you like the idea of sharing a cookbook with the bride-to-be, author Maria Zizka created this collection of over 100 recipes with newlyweds in mind to help couples learn to cook together.
Custom Cutting Board
BUY IT: $24.95; etsy.com
Customize a bamboo cutting board for the couple to enjoy every time they get to chopping.
Hearth & Hand Stoneware Dinner Plate
BUY IT: $23.99; target.com
While they probably registered for a set of china, they'll appreciate having these dishwasher and microwave safe stoneware plates to reach for on busy week night or for al fresco dining on the weekends.
Loved and Found Bride to Be Curated Gift Box
BUY IT: $148; anthropologie.com
Treat the bride to a gift that will help pamper during what can be a busy and chaotic time with this curated box.
Wayfair Wetherell Blue and White Decal Wood Recipe Box
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Your soon-to-be newlywed friend will store treasured recipes in this wooden box for years to come.
Becerra Coffee Mug Tower
BUY IT: $16.99; wayfair.com
A matching set of coffee mugs will be a welcome addition to the newlyweds' mismatched collection. Plus, the stand allows them to be displayed on the counter, saving valuable cabinet space.
French Mason Jar Vase
BUY IT: from $65; markandgraham.com
This monogrammed glass vase comes in a variety of sizes and will be the perfect spot to hold flowers in their new home.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
BUY IT: $89; walmart.com
If she didn't register for an air fryer, do her a favor and gift her one anyway. We're certain she'll call you after the first use raving about how much she loves it. This model is equally as good for reheating as it is for cooking with a one-touch button for both.
Estelle Colored Glass Cake Stand
BUY IT: $225; anthropologie.com
Equal parts elegant and functional, she'll love showing off her homemade Hummingbird cake or signature pecan pie on this piece.
Weezie Towels Bath Towel Starter Pack
BUY IT: $230; weezietowels.com
Stock their bathroom with four matching bath towels and two hand towels from Weezie. The towels are made with 100% organic long-staple cotton, are hypoallergenic and low linting, and include a loop for hanging.
Miroco Milk Frother
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
If the bride and groom are coffee fanatics, elevate their at-home setup with this stainless steel milk frother that will prepare milk in under two minutes.
Lollia Bubble Bath
BUY IT: $49; anthropologie.com
The future bride will love unwinding with this scented bath soak that's made with skin-nourishing ingredients.
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Pillow,
BUY IT: from $129; brooklynbedding.com
You don't need us to tell you the summers get hot in the South. This super comfy pillow uses cooling technology to draw heat away from your body. Pair this gift with monogrammed or pretty patterned pillow cases.
Cathy's Concepts Building Love Wedding Guest Book
BUY IT: $65; belk.com
A game and wedding guest book built into one. So fun!
Uncommon Goods Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio
BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com
No bridal shower is complete without mimosas or bellinis. Take them to the next level with these flavor-infused cubes.
Minted Bloom Notebook by Lori Wemple
BUY IT: $18; minted.com
Choose from a journal, address book, and monthly or weekly planner designed by a North Carolina artisan.
The Grommet Paper'd Moments Personalized Map Housewarming Art
BUY IT: from $42; thegrommet.com
Your leading lady will love toasting her first home as a married couple with this one-of-a-kind keepsake.
Uncommon Goods State Cheese Boards
BUY IT: $48; uncommongoods.com
In the newlyweds' home, these bamboo boards will brim with state pride... and tasty appetizers.
Uncommon Goods Blooming Lollipops
BUY IT: $20; uncommongoods.com
Delight your gardening gal with these unique lollipops in flavors like lavender-lemongrass and lemon-thyme. When she's done, she can plant the seed-filled sticks to blossom into herbs or flowers.
Monogram Cornhole Set
BUY IT: $209.99; etsy.com
The party will always be at her house with this stellar cornhole set.
Polaroid Originals
BUY IT: $93.96; amazon.com
Capture the fun of the bridal shower with this modern take on a classic Polaroid. Just make sure she opens it before the party starts!
UncommonGoods State Side Table
BUY IT: $250; uncommongoods.com
For a really close friend or a group gift with a few pals, gift your gal with this reclaimed poplar wood table that includes a stamp stating its nickname, when the state was admitted into the U.S, and what number state it was to enter the union.