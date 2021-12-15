Bridal Shower Dresses That Will Make You the Picture of Bridal Elegance
Bridal showers are for eating finger sandwiches and bite-sized desserts, sipping sweet tea, and of course, wearing the first of many white dresses during your season as a bride-to-be. No matter if it's your aunt, your godmother, or your bestie hosting the event, you want to be sure that you're the prettiest vision of bridal elegance possible, and nothing says that more than a crisp white dress. Your bridal shower dress sets the tone for what your friends and family can expect of your showstopping wedding dress. Whether your bridal shower is in the sweltering summer or the dead of winter, we've rounded up the best bridal shower dress for each season. If you're looking for a dress that's sure to get the nod of approval from Grandma, then you might want to check out a white lace bridal shower dress. If you'll be enjoying afternoon tea at your favorite outdoor venue, a white midi dress might be the lucky number for your bridal shower.
While you may feel like there's pressure to make an extravagant fashion show out of your bridal shower, sometimes the simplest dresses, like a white sweater dress, are just what the occasion calls for. On the hunt for plus size bridal shower dresses or a tall bridal shower maxi dress? We've included those too. After all comfort should be the number one factor over everything when you're finding a dress for a special occasion. Once you've found a dress that makes you excited for your journey to finding the dress, then you can look forward to the delicious food and desserts that will be on display at your bridal shower. Plus, the inevitable tell-all of sage wedding advice that is sure to spark a playful story from grandma and the aunties. We've got you covered with these pretty as can be bridal shower dresses, so sit back and enjoy your day of celebrating.
Related Items
Free People Ain't She a Beaut Midi Dress
This light and airy dress with exaggerated puff sleeves and a ruched bodice will have you feeling like you were born to run through a field of wildflowers.
BUY IT: $118; freepeople.com
Madewell Eyelet Tie-Front Midi Dress
We love the sweet eyelet pattern and button-front detail on this midi dress.
BUY IT: $59.99; madewell.com
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
You already know how we feel about Nap Dresses. Make it white for a bride, and it's sheer bridal bliss.
BUY IT: $125; hillhousehome.com
Anthropologie Ruffled Halter Mini Dress
This playful dress is just the option to match your happy occasion.
BUY IT: $140; anthropologie.com
ASOS Tie Strap Mini Dress
The tie strap detail on this dress is just darling. Pair it with strappy sandals or block heels for a glowing bridal look.
BUY IT: $24; asos.com
ASOS Cotton Mini Smock Shirt Dress
Shirt dresses will never go out of style, plus they're the epitome of comfort.
BUY IT: $32; asos.com
Lulus Patchwork Cream Cable Knit Sweater Dress
Winter brides need their share of cute bridal shower dresses too! The knit material will keep you warm, while the gathered waist and patchwork pattern add a feminine flare.
BUY IT: $68; lulus.com
H&M Fine-Knit Dress
We love the Jackie O vibes that this dress has. It's a beautiful balance of mixing classic details with modern silhouettes.
BUY IT: $59.99; hm.com
H&M Tie Belt Dress
Woven cream cotton and a braided belt make a pretty, rustic puff-sleeved dress.
BUY IT: $49.99; hm.com
J. Crew Featherweight Satin Tie-Neck Dress
We love this satin dress as a formal bridal shower dress option. The sweet details create a whimsical look.
BUY IT: $100.99; jcrew.com
Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress
The wide neckline and asymmetrical gathering on this dress give it a romantic and cozy feel.
BUY IT: $139; bananarepublic.gap.com
White House Black Market Leaf-Patterned Lace Dress
Southern ladies love their lace, and this leaf-patterned dress is just the ticket for a blushing bride.
BUY IT: $119.99; whitehouseblackmarket.com
White House Black Market One-Shoulder Ruffled Midi Dress
Dance the night away at a formal bridal shower with your girlfriends and family in this flutter dress.
BUY IT: $139.99; whitehouseblackmarket.com
Crown & Ivy Sleeveless Ruffle Neck Midi Dress
A ruffle neckline and midi length? Consider us swooning.
BUY IT: $27.37; belk.com
BY DESIGN Ruched Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
The sheer sleeves add even more elegance to this slim-fitting dress.
BUY IT: $49.97; nordstromrack.com