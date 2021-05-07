The Best Bridal Robes for Your Wedding Day
Although finding the perfect white robe to get ready in on your wedding day is not going to be the first thing on your to-do list, it's something you'll want to make time to pick out as your big day approaches. There's sure to be plenty of photos taken of you getting ready with your bridesmaids and having your hair done, so you'll want a robe that's suitable for being photographed.
Whether you want to save or splurge, there's sure to be a bridal robe that will fit your budget. There's also a robe to fit every bride's style, including simple satin robes, robes with lace accents, and even personalized robes to showcase your new last name. So if your wedding day is approaching, we're here to help by sharing this list of pretty bridal robes that start at just $15.95.
BHLDN Rosa Kimono
BUY IT: $88; anthropologie.com
Delicate lace trim adds a touch of detail to this ivory robe with a removable belt.
Heather & Willow Satin Bride Robe
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
Available in both a regular and plus size option, this robe will allow you to wear the title of "Bride" proudly as you get ready to walk down the aisle. There's also a pink bridesmaid option available if you'd like to match your best girls.
Mark & Graham Monogrammed Lace Robe
BUY IT: $59.99; markandgraham.com
Up to three characters can be monogrammed on the front of this robe or up to nine characters on the back. Plus, there are 13 thread colors to choose from.
SIORO Ruffle Robe
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Ruffled sleeves and hem add a touch of fun to this budget-friendly robe.
Monique Lhuillier Eden Robe
BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com
You'll wear this Turkish cotton robe again and again after your wedding day.
Hotouch Satin Rrobe
BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com
Over 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given this robe a 5-star review. In addition to white, it's available in other bridal shades including champagne, silver, and pink in sizes S-XXL.
Mrs. Satin Lace Bride Robe
BUY IT: $15.95+; etsy.com
Your new title of a Mrs. can be added to the front or back of this robe in your choice of silver, gold, or rose gold.
Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Robe With Lace
BUY IT: $88; shopbop.com
Lace sleeves and back panel add a romantic touch to this Charmeuse robe.
Satin Robe with Last Name
BUY IT: $28.73+; etsy.com
Customize the back of this robe with the phrase of your choice, up to two words.
SIORO Women's Satin Robe
BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com
This sweet, simple robe includes practical pockets and an interior tie to make sure the robe stays closed while you're getting ready.