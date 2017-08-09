Getting Ready Robes Your Bridesmaids Will Love

When you’re about to get married, little in life will match the nervous excitement you’ll feel in these moments leading up to the big “I do.” These days, intimate getting ready moments with the girls are often on your photographer's shot list – and for a good reason. Not a single smile your photographer captures while the gals get ready will be forced. Sure you might have a few makeup free moments in front of the camera, but why not capture all the fun on film? We’re sure you’ve seen those festive pre-ceremony pictures with all the girls in matching bridesmaid robes peppering your Pinterest feed.

If you’re like us, you’ve been eyeing the gorgeous getting ready robes the bridesmaids are always wearing for a while. Not only do those coordinated bridesmaid robes look effortlessly adorable, but they also make for a no-fail gift each of your girls are sure to love long after the wedding. From floral bridesmaid robes to monogrammed bridesmaid robes, there are tons of pretty bridesmaid robes styles and fabrics that are perfect for your best gals.

Since you’ve got so much on your wedding planning to-do list already, we did the hard work for you and rounded up a few of our favorites. Here are our picks for getting ready robes your bridesmaids are sure to love.