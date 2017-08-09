Getting Ready Robes Your Bridesmaids Will Love
When you’re about to get married, little in life will match the nervous excitement you’ll feel in these moments leading up to the big “I do.” These days, intimate getting ready moments with the girls are often on your photographer's shot list – and for a good reason. Not a single smile your photographer captures while the gals get ready will be forced. Sure you might have a few makeup free moments in front of the camera, but why not capture all the fun on film? We’re sure you’ve seen those festive pre-ceremony pictures with all the girls in matching bridesmaid robes peppering your Pinterest feed.
If you’re like us, you’ve been eyeing the gorgeous getting ready robes the bridesmaids are always wearing for a while. Not only do those coordinated bridesmaid robes look effortlessly adorable, but they also make for a no-fail gift each of your girls are sure to love long after the wedding. From floral bridesmaid robes to monogrammed bridesmaid robes, there are tons of pretty bridesmaid robes styles and fabrics that are perfect for your best gals.
Since you’ve got so much on your wedding planning to-do list already, we did the hard work for you and rounded up a few of our favorites. Here are our picks for getting ready robes your bridesmaids are sure to love.
Personalized Bridesmaid Robes with Names
BUY IT: $24.95; etsy.com
Choose from seven robe colors and four text colors to create a custom robe for each of your bridesmaids.
AW BRIDAL Women's Lace Trim Kimono Robe
BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com
Lace sleeves and trim add a feminine touch to this simple robe.
Bespoke Kimono Robe in Hydrangea Blue
BUY IT: $65; etsy.com
We've found a gorgeous way to integrate hydrangeas into your wedding day.
Monogrammed Waffle Robe
BUY IT: $25, etsy.com
You can never go wrong with a classic monogram.
Ruffle Bridesmaids Robe
BUY IT: from $14.89; etsy.com
We think these ruffle-trimmed robes are beautiful on their own, but you can add personalization to the front or back if desired.
iFigure Women Floral Kimono Robe
BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com
With over 1,500 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers agree that this budget-friendly robe is a great lightweight choice for wearing while getting ready.
SIORO Women's Satin Robe
BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com
Sweet and simple, this tie-front robe is available in 24 colors and a range of sizes from small through XX-large.
BHLDN Siren Song Robe
BUY IT: $65; bhldn.com
This elegant floral is whimsical and colorful without being too wild or bright.
Vlazom Women's Satin Robe
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
In addition to the shown "Bridesmaid" option, this robe is also available with Maid of Honor, Mother of the Bride, and Mother of the Groom on the back.
Mark & Graham Lightweight Cotton Robe
BUY IT: from $99; markandgraham.com
Each of your bridesmaids is sure to enjoy wearing this robe long after your wedding day.
Palm Leaf Robe
BUY IT: from $22.95; etsy.com
For a coastal wedding, a palm leaf print will fit the theme. A single letter monogram in gold adds a personal touch.