Beautiful Wedding Hair Accessories for Every Bride

Barrettes, bows, bun cuffs—there's an accessory for all bridal styles.
By Southern Living Editors
May 26, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

An important detail to consider well before your wedding day is how you'll wear your hair. The last thing you want to worry about is summer frizz, loose tendrils in the wind, or ringlets that were supposed to be beach waves. An easy way to embellish your wedding dress—and all the bridal outfits leading up to the Big Day like your bridal showers and rehearsal dinner—is by choosing a bridal hair accessory that perfectly suits your style. Pretty barrettes, bows, headbands, pins, bun cuffs, and pearl accessories are like the icing on top of the cake.

Whether your wedding dress neckline calls for an updo or you're set on wearing your hair down on your wedding day, these bridal hair accessories will be the most beautiful addition to your look. Even if you wouldn't normally wear hair accessories, it could be the ideal time to add a little sparkle to your 'do. Shop our favorite bridal hair accessories to add even more bliss to the occasion—and to the photos, of course!

Credit: Amazon

Kitsch Bun Twist Set

If you’re a pearl girl, these complementary twist pins are the perfect accents to a pretty bun.

BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Floral Embellished Hair Pin Set

These sweet vintage-inspired pins are just the right touch if you’re wearing gold jewelry on your big day.

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Credit: Baublebar

Anastasia Initial Hair Pin

These initial clips are charming to add to any hairstyle—whether up, down, or somewhere in between. Pay homage to your new surname—or to your old one!

BUY IT: $14; baublebar.com

Credit: ASOS

ASOS Leaf Design Bun Cuff

For brides whose signature hairstyle is a ponytail, a cuff detail can make it feel dressed up for the occasion. This works for high and low ponytails, as well as buns. 

BUY IT: $9; asos.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Copine Preserved Flower Hair Pins

These delicate hair pins are made with preserved baby's breath sprigs and could be the finishing touch on an outdoor wedding look. Cluster them together (like seen here) or use them sporadically to embellish an updo. Plus, you can keep them forever.

BUY IT: $98; anthropologie.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Chain-Link Headband Set

These lighter-than-air headbands are subtle, angelic, and can top off any bridal hairstyle.

BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com

Credit: Etsy

Pearl Bow

Do tulle in a completely new way with this over-the-top, girly bow dotted with pearls. It makes a great reception or rehearsal dinner look and is attached to a comb for easy styling and hold.

BUY IT: $59; etsy.com

Credit: Etsy

Bride Letter Pearl Barrette

Wear this fun barrette to any bridal affair, from your shower to bachelorette party to the reception. You'll be needing something chic to hold back your hair while dancing the night away, no?

BUY IT: $12; etsy.com

Credit: Anthropologie

Twigs & Honey Nikita Birdcage Veil

For brides with a love of all things retro, this classic birdcage is just the touch of glamour to any Southern wedding.

BUY IT: $150; bhldn.com

Credit: BHLDN

Floral Vine Ivers Headband

A headband that looks like a tiara, without being quite as ostentatious? Brides going for a fairytale vibe should look no further. 

BUY IT: $58; bhldn.com

Credit: Baublebar

Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin

Another fashionable way to incorporate your new initial into your bridal ensembles, these pearl bobby pins feel just right for the wedding festivities. 

BUY IT: $18; baublebar.com

Credit: Amazon

Kitsch Rhinestone Bobby Pins

If you want something simple but sparkling, these bobby pins are the best way to add a hint of shine to your look.

BUY IT: $12; amazon.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com