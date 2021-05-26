Beautiful Wedding Hair Accessories for Every Bride
An important detail to consider well before your wedding day is how you'll wear your hair. The last thing you want to worry about is summer frizz, loose tendrils in the wind, or ringlets that were supposed to be beach waves. An easy way to embellish your wedding dress—and all the bridal outfits leading up to the Big Day like your bridal showers and rehearsal dinner—is by choosing a bridal hair accessory that perfectly suits your style. Pretty barrettes, bows, headbands, pins, bun cuffs, and pearl accessories are like the icing on top of the cake.
Whether your wedding dress neckline calls for an updo or you're set on wearing your hair down on your wedding day, these bridal hair accessories will be the most beautiful addition to your look. Even if you wouldn't normally wear hair accessories, it could be the ideal time to add a little sparkle to your 'do. Shop our favorite bridal hair accessories to add even more bliss to the occasion—and to the photos, of course!
Related Items
Kitsch Bun Twist Set
If you’re a pearl girl, these complementary twist pins are the perfect accents to a pretty bun.
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
Floral Embellished Hair Pin Set
These sweet vintage-inspired pins are just the right touch if you’re wearing gold jewelry on your big day.
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Anastasia Initial Hair Pin
These initial clips are charming to add to any hairstyle—whether up, down, or somewhere in between. Pay homage to your new surname—or to your old one!
BUY IT: $14; baublebar.com
ASOS Leaf Design Bun Cuff
For brides whose signature hairstyle is a ponytail, a cuff detail can make it feel dressed up for the occasion. This works for high and low ponytails, as well as buns.
BUY IT: $9; asos.com
Copine Preserved Flower Hair Pins
These delicate hair pins are made with preserved baby's breath sprigs and could be the finishing touch on an outdoor wedding look. Cluster them together (like seen here) or use them sporadically to embellish an updo. Plus, you can keep them forever.
BUY IT: $98; anthropologie.com
Chain-Link Headband Set
These lighter-than-air headbands are subtle, angelic, and can top off any bridal hairstyle.
BUY IT: $24; anthropologie.com
Pearl Bow
Do tulle in a completely new way with this over-the-top, girly bow dotted with pearls. It makes a great reception or rehearsal dinner look and is attached to a comb for easy styling and hold.
BUY IT: $59; etsy.com
Bride Letter Pearl Barrette
Wear this fun barrette to any bridal affair, from your shower to bachelorette party to the reception. You'll be needing something chic to hold back your hair while dancing the night away, no?
BUY IT: $12; etsy.com
Twigs & Honey Nikita Birdcage Veil
For brides with a love of all things retro, this classic birdcage is just the touch of glamour to any Southern wedding.
BUY IT: $150; bhldn.com
Floral Vine Ivers Headband
A headband that looks like a tiara, without being quite as ostentatious? Brides going for a fairytale vibe should look no further.
BUY IT: $58; bhldn.com
Baroque Initial Pearl Hair Pin
Another fashionable way to incorporate your new initial into your bridal ensembles, these pearl bobby pins feel just right for the wedding festivities.
BUY IT: $18; baublebar.com
Kitsch Rhinestone Bobby Pins
If you want something simple but sparkling, these bobby pins are the best way to add a hint of shine to your look.
BUY IT: $12; amazon.com