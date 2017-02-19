4 Websites That Sell Antiques to Include in Your Registry

This article appeared on InStyle

If you have just said 'Yes' to the love of your life then congratulations and, not to ruin the moment for you, but it's time to start thinking about your wedding. That includes setting up a registry. Trust us, the earlier you start, the better. A good registry needs to offer a variety of price points to your guests as well as items to purchase. And speaking of which, take it from us—don't register for a china set that's just fancier than what you already have or another set of French cheese knives. Take it up a notch and select products that are unique and speak to you and your partner as a couple.

That's where antiques come in. If you ask us, there is nothing more romantic than displaying an object in your home that already has a rich and meaningful history. But how do you even find and register for antiques? To answer that question we reached out to Rachel Laxer, interior designer and expert speaker at the AFE London Art Antiques Interiors Fair, who shared with us her go-to websites for vintage pieces.

What advice would you give brides-to-be who would like to add vintage furniture pieces to their registry?"Many times working with a designer and getting a professional's advice can save someone from costly mistakes. The biggest mistake people make is not checking the measurements—not just the size measurements but the overall elevation of the different items in the room. Is the seat height of your sofa compatible with the great vintage coffee table or side table? Make sure the seat and table heights are good relationship with each other."

What are the services that reliable online antique stores offer to their customers? "They review the dealers before they let them post their goods to an online store. These websites also coordinate delivery, help with getting condition reports before you purchase the items."

What are your favorite websites for vintage pieces, and what makes each one great? "My favorite go-to source for online shopping is 1stdibs. There are so many qualified dealers listed on this site and you curate and edit [antiques] according to categories."

"Viyet is a US-based site carrying both vintage pieces, showroom samples, which makes it a great source for gently used stylish furniture, and individuals who are selling pieces. Sometimes you find some incredible buys."

"Incollect is a new contender to 1stdibs in the high end market, and Flair Home Collection is an Italian website that is beyond chic for the special piece that makes a room."

What are some items that you would like to register for? "I would always rather have a vintage silver flatware set on my table than something new. This cart is just so classic yet super cool and chic. Dress it up with a lacquer tray in a fun color like a bright green, or go minimal with a black tray and then fun bottles, glasses, and accessories. It works almost anywhere."