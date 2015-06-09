Mississippi Wedding with Antique Details
The Couple
Danielle Metcalf and Austen Silkman first met at Austen’s nephew's birthday party, but as fate would have it, the two didn't reconnect until a year later while dining at the same restaurant. In 2013, Austen proposed to Danielle during a family trip to Aspen, Colorado.
The Invitations
The couple kept their invitations traditional—a scripted black typeface on ecru paper designed by The Paper Moon in Biloxi, Mississippi.
The Bouquet
The bride carried a bouquet of amnesia roses, white mini calla lilies, green hypericum and Queen Anne’s lace with a touch of eucalyptus. The arrangement, designed by Lemon Tree Flower Shop, was tied with an ivory satin ribbon.
The Gown
The bride’s gown was an Alvina Valenta couture gown, from Town and Country Bridal Salon, made of ivory Alençon lace over taupe satin faced taffeta. The tip-of-the-shoulder V-neckline was defined by delicate scalloped edging that continued into a deep V-back. A taupe, satin ribbon accentuated floral detail and crystal beading at the natural waist.
The Details
“It was important to me to carry out as many family traditions as possible,” the bride says. “My bouquet was pinned with a sterling silver antique broach given to me on the eve of my wedding by the groom’s mother. That same broach was given to the groom’s mother on the eve of her wedding by the groom’s paternal grandmother.”
The Accessories
Danielle wore vintage-inspired pearl necklace and bracelet from Lulu Splendor.
The Bridesmaid Dresses
Danielle’s five attendants wore knee length dress with pleated ruffles at the neckline and full skirt by Watters & Watters.
The Chapel
The bride and groom exchanged vows on the front steps of the chapel, and then proceeded inside to take their first communion as husband and wife.
The Venue
“It seemed very natural to have an outdoor mid-morning ceremony with a brunch reception in April,” the bride says. “Oak Crest Mansion Inn is a beautiful mansion built in the 1920’s, where old Southern charm and regal luxury come alive under the ancient oak trees. Because our Christian faith plays a strong role in our lives, the charming chapel on the grounds was the perfect place to have our ceremony.”
The Reception
Following the ceremony, guests entered the Grande Ballroom of Oak Crest Mansion Inn for a Southern style brunch with a French twist. The room was decorated with regal chandeliers, candelabra centerpieces, and floral arrangements of hydrangeas, white stock, gladiolus, artichokes, and amnesia roses.
The Table Setting
Danielle used her favorite color, gold, throughout the reception decor. Tables were adorned with gold chargers, votives, and runners.
The Bride’s Cake
The bride’s cake, designed bySweet Stuff Inc., featured a three-tiered white almond cake layered with a raspberry filling and topped with ivory buttercream frosting. The cake was embellished with hand painted gold leaf filigree and an heirloom cake topper. White hydrangeas, amnesia roses, seed of eucalyptus, and lavender rose petals added elegance to each of the layers.
The Groom’s Cake
Sweet Stuff Inc. created the groom’s cake—a raspberry-filled German chocolate cake coated in chocolate icing and topped with dark chocolate dipped strawberries, raspberries and chocolate shavings. The cake also featured hand painted gold leaf filigree.
The Send Off
The bride wore an elegant, one-shoulder dress from Watters & Watters before parting the reception in a flurry of rice grains.