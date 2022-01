The New Wedding Trends Southern Brides Need to Know

We certainly love tradition here in the South, and a wedding is the perfect example of time-honored practices being carried out as they have for generations. But your wedding day should still reflect not only you and your soon-to-be spouse's personalities but also the time and location your wedding took place. Adding the right modern elements to your ceremony, reception, or even just your dress will make your day distinctly yours, and we think that's more important than worrying if a certain trend will look dated in a few years. Hey, we got to laugh at our moms' big '80s sleeves and bridesmaids' hats—it's ok to give your children something to say,about. Below are 8 of our favorite current wedding trends that you can incorporate into your Big Day, whether it's in 2 months or 12.