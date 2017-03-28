Swoon-Worthy Vintage Style Engagement Rings from Each Decade
Whether it's a family heirloom or a brand-new ring you design with your fiancé, being familiar with engagement ring styles is an important piece of the decision-making process—after all, it is the one piece of jewelry you'll wear for the rest of your life. There are thousands of styles out there with a multitude of choices when it comes to the cut and shape of the stone, the metal of the band, and the type of setting. Just like wedding dresses, and any other type of jewelry, popular engagement ring styles have varied greatly over the years. Just think about your mom or aunt's engagement ring—it's likely very different from yours or your girlfriends'. Vintage style engagement rings are having their own comeback right now. Maybe it's because of the promise of another season of The Crown or maybe it's the new Princess Diana movie, Spencer, coming out later this year, but we're always game to have our own fairytale moment while browsing antique engagement rings. Since we never say no to oogling over jewels, look back with us at the past 100 years of engagement ring trends and see which decade's signature engagement rings styles and cuts speak most to you.
1910s - Edwardian Oval Sapphire, Platinum, and Gold Ring
Edwardian Oval Sapphire, Platinum, and Gold Ring
Carrying over from the styles of the Victorian era, Edwardian engagement rings in the 1910s were often accented with elegant, lace-like filigree in the band and setting. The delicate designs were typically symbolic, featuring hearts, hands, and other motifs representing love and unity. Jewelry makers were only able to start using platinum for their designs at the turn of the 20th century, but once this became common practice, platinum became the metal of choice for diamond rings.
This ring features an 18K gold band with a platinum setting. Intricate vine designs are engraved on the bottom of the setting. The sapphire is 2.5 carats with 16 round-cut diamonds surrounding it.
1920s – European Art Deco Diamond Ring
European Art Deco Diamond Ring
The 1920s are known for the distinct Art Deco design style that dictated trends in everything from architecture to cars and jewelry, and engagement rings were no exception. The unique style is one of the most quintessential antique ring designs of the last century and is still very desirable today. Art Deco rings are characterized by their sharp lines and geometric designs made up of multiple little diamonds rather than centering around one larger stone.
This ring's distinct design consists of a large center diamond with several smaller surrounding side diamonds. The platinum band makes this a ring that truly has stood the wears of time. Angular olive brand patterns and paisleys are engraved on the setting and band of this ring.
1930s – Center Diamond Geometric Ring
Art Deco continues to be the most popular design style in the 1930s, with geometric, multi-stone rings remaining on-trend. During the Great Depression, big, blingy jewelry took a backseat for most Americans, save for the ultra-rich. Ring styles simplify some during the '30s, with a greater tendency to see one larger (often round) stone at the center of rings instead of the multitude of diamonds that were so common in the '20s. Platinum settings remain the top metal choice for engagement rings.
White gold is a softer metal, which makes this ring a rare find in such well-kept condition. As noted above, this ring's angular setting keeps with the popular art deco style without the same flare that 1920s rings had. This minimalist setting is sure to be a style that will thrive among passing trends.
1940s – Gold Solitaire Diamond Ring
The 1940s saw a slow turn away from the sharp lines of the Art Deco era toward floral-inspired rings and even more of a focus on a solitary stone instead of multiple little stones in a ring. World War II also affected engagement ring designs, as platinum became scarce, yellow and rose gold become more widely used in all types of jewelry.
This is also the decade when engagement rings will begin to be more exclusively associated with diamonds, thanks to a little ad with the slogan "A Diamond Is Forever," from jewelry maker De Beers. Diamonds were of course popular in engagement rings before the '40s, especially for those who could afford them for everyday wear.
This 14K yellow gold ring with a single diamond is very much in line the trends of the 1940s.
1950s – Diamond Baguette Ring
With greater accessibility to diamonds by the 1950s, there are fewer distinct trends dictating the engagement ring market. However, it's still clear certain styles were more popular than others. Many rings from the 1950s feature engravings or braid details in the setting—a style we don't see as much after the middle of the 20th century. Rings during this decade featured progressively larger stones as well. One of the most iconic and enduring shapes of this time period is a large center diamond with symmetrical smaller diamonds, or baguettes, on either side of it.
This white gold diamond ring features an orange blossom setting with two smaller baguette diamonds on either side of the round center diamond. The orange blossom setting gives the ring more dimension without added height from the finger.
1960s – Amethyst and Diamond Marquise Ring
Amethyst and Diamond Marquise Ring
In the 1960s, a "classic" engagement ring look has become widely accepted (see: the trends of the 1950s) and remains a popular style. However, the more adventurous and style-savvy among us start sporting engagement ring styles no one has seen before. Many of those trend setters were Hollywood starlets, whose lives became a great deal more documented than ever before, and the public was keen to emulate them. Think Elizabeth Taylor's massive diamonds and Jackie Kennedy's stunning emerald and diamond engagement ring. Thanks to the First Lady-turned-style icon, colored gemstones in engagement rings become very popular.
Color was obviously a factor for this ring's original design. The marquise amethyst is 3.2 carats and is surrounded by three 1.5 mm diamonds on each side.
1970s – Multi-Diamond Engagement Ring
New diamond cuts become trendy in the 1970s, including princess and emerald cut diamonds. These more modern diamond shapes were accompanied by new setting styles and the popularization of coordinating wedding bands to create a complete matching set.
This ring most likely would have had a matching wedding band that nestled into it. The raised prong setting was a popular way to elevate engagement stones beginning in this period.
1980s – White Topaz Halo Ring
It's probably no surprise that yellow gold engagement rings have a big moment in the '80s. Engagement ring styles understandably follow the fashion trends of the decade, and the 1980s were no exception. Fancy-cut diamonds become even more popular, with unique pear-shaped diamonds getting a lot of attention. We'd be remiss to not mention the hands-down most famous ring of the decade (and perhaps the century): Princess Diana's large oval sapphire set in a diamond halo. On the hand of an icon known around the world, Princess Diana's engagement ring influenced ring styles, not only popularizing colored stones again, but also causing jewelers both high-end and commercial to create replica rings.
While this ring may not feature a sapphire, there's no doubt that it still pulled inspiration from Princess Diana's ring. White Topaz is a unique stone to have in an engagement ring. It's an 8 on the Mohs scale for hardness in gemstones only trailing slightly behind a diamond's 10 rating. White topaz has a lower reflective index at 1.6 compared to a diamond at 2.4, this does not mean that white topaz is any less desirable or valuable. White topaz is a great choice for a someone who wants multiple stones on their rings without the price tag of diamonds.
1990s – Two-Tone Knot Marquise Diamond Ring
Two-Tone Knot Marquise Diamond Ring
The 1990s saw the rise of even bigger stones and more fancy-cut diamonds; marquise-cut diamonds became especially popular. White gold and platinum make a comeback after the gilded '80s. Engagement rings in the 90s were increasingly diverse in style and design—after all, we did have the previous century of popular ring styles to serve as inspiration. Another big source of inspiration? The internet. Couples had more options than just what their local jewelry shop offered now, meaning every woman's ring could truly be uniquely hers.
This ring is a prime example of how each engagement ring in the 1990s was unique. The marquise-cut, 0.6 carat solitaire diamond is bordered by a yellow gold knot on the band.
2000s – Tiffany & Co. Solitaire Diamond
Tiffany & Co. Solitaire Diamond
In the new millennium, engagement rings took a turn for the traditional, with platinum and white gold rings becoming super popular again. Plus, classic solitaire rings were more common, as well as three-stone rings, with a large round or square center stone, flanked by two smaller or similar-sized stones. The three-stone design became popular in part because of the symbolism behind the design: the three stones are said to represent a couple's past, present, and future together.
It's no surprise that Tiffany & Co. diamonds also reigned during this time, especially with late 90s shows and movies making references to their flagship New York City store.
2010s – Pear-Shaped Moissanite Ring
In recent years, the most popular engagement ring style has undoubtedly been a cushion-cut diamond in a halo setting. Whether round, oval, or square, a halo of little diamonds surrounding a larger solitary stone gives the illusion of one larger stone. There has also been a trend toward rings having thinner bands, both set with diamonds or not, similarly creating the appearance of a larger stone. Princess Diana's sapphire with diamond ring influenced engagement ring trends yet again when Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother's ring in 2010. A few other design trends that will pass the test of time are a greater use of non-diamond stones (like pale pink Morganite and diamond alternative moissanite) and rose gold settings. Unique celebrity rings like Beyonce's emerald-cut diamond engagement ring also serve as modern inspiration for future brides.
This off-center, pear-shaped moissanite ring is in keeping with today's trends, while still maintaining a timeless elegance in the design.
2020s – Lab Diamond Oval-Cut Ring
As buyers become more aware of how their consumption impacts the Earth and other communities, lab-grown diamonds have gained considerable popularity for engagement rings. Purchasing a lab-grown diamond also ensures that you're purchasing a conflict-free stone. They're also considerably more budget friendly.
This 1 carat, oval-cut lab diamond has all the brilliance and sparkle of a diamond gemstone. Thin bands with nesting wedding bands are also a current trend.