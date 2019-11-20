Weddings

Wedding Officiant Surprises Deaf Flower Girl by Learning Sign Language
"He was sending a message about inclusivity."
Alabama Man Builds World's Smallest Church Outside Mobile
You can even get married there!
Is Colorful Glassware the New Crystal?
There's a place for both on the table.
Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George W. Bush Wanted Her to Elope
He lost that argument!
After Finding Love in Bible Study Class, Texas Couple in Their 80s Weds at Senior Living Facility
"I have learned that love is timeless."
Reba McEntire Performs "Fancy" at Son Shelby's Walt Disney World Wedding
See a clip of the surprise performance.
35 Wedding Blessings, Prayers, and Readings for Your Special Day
Excuse us while we grab our handkerchiefs!
Alabama Bride Signs Wedding Vows to Surprise In-Laws Who are Deaf
"I wanted to do it out of respect for them and to show them all that I love them."
Pearl Engagement Rings That Prove Diamonds Aren't Always a Girl's Best Friend
97-Year-Old Woman Serves as Great-Granddaughter's Matron of Honor in Christmas Eve Ceremony
Fun Bridal Shower Games That Go Beyond the "How They Met" Story
Easy DIY Bridal Shower Favors That Your Guests Will Actually Want to Take With Them
Kentucky Couple Weds by Candlelight the Day After Deadly Tornado

"Nothing looked the way I imagined it, but I still wouldn't want it any other way."

Bridesmaid Quotes To Use When It's Your Turn To Pop the Question
ER Nurses Get Engaged in Epic Hospital Helipad Proposal
Engagement Party Ideas that Take the Cake
The Biggest 2022 Wedding Trends to Start Planning for Now
8 Engagement Ring Trends You'll See in 2022
North Carolina Couple Becomes First To Get Married at Frying Pan Tower
How To Choose a Wedding Florist in 10 Simple Steps
12 Things to Consider When Choosing a Wedding Dress
Gwen Stefani's Sons Read Memorable Bible Verse for Their Mom's Wedding to Blake Shelton
13 Essential Rules for Giving a Memorable Wedding Toast
Forget the Fine China! Couples Chose This as the Top Wedding Registry Pick for 2021
I Just Got Married, And These Are The Things I Use Most from My Registry
Alex Drummond Reveals She’s Having 2 Wedding Cakes on Mama Ree’s Website
The Knot Is Gifting $75,000 of Dream Proposals to 21 Essential Worker Couples on the Frontlines of COVID-19
Hoda Kotb Spills the Beans on Her Classic Wedding Song
Ree Drummond Reveals Wedding Dress Shopping with Daughter Alex Brought Her to Tears
Alex Drummond And Mauricio Scott Have Set the Date and Picked a Venue
Hellmann’s Surprises North Carolina Bride and Groom with Mayo-Themed Wedding Reception
Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott Just Went on an Epic Wedding Cake Tasting With Oklahoma Bakery Amy's Cakes
Alex Drummond Says "Yes to the Dress" With Ree Drummond, Sister Paige, and Future Mother-in-Law By Her Side
Virginia Bridal Salon Gives Free Designer Wedding Gowns to 75 Healthcare Workers
Baking Gifts Are Keeping Would-Have-Been-Wed Couples Sane in Quarantine
Princess Beatrice Bucked Royal Tradition With Her Wedding Ring
Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Upcoming Wedding with Jennifer Lopez on the TODAY Show
Hoda Kotb Surprises Six Couples with Train's Pat Monahan Singing "Marry Me" as Virtual First Wedding Dance
